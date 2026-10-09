'I'm kind of nervous' – Will mystery knee injury hold Isaac del Toro back at Il Lombardia?

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Mexican offers an update on his condition and how the injury bothers him

Isaac Del Toro of UAE Team Emirates XRG attends the team presentation for the 120th edition of Il Lombardia in Bergamo, Italy, on October 9, 2026. (Photo by Silvia Colombo/NurPhoto)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the eyes of many, Isaac del Toro is the favourite for Il Lombardia, but there is a question mark hanging over the Mexican, in the form of a mysterious knee injury.

Del Toro first revealed the issue ahead of Gran Piemonte on Thursday, and though he did go on to ride an aggressive race, he has highlighted the issue on numerous occasions since, both after the race and again on Friday, on the eve of Il Lombardia.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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