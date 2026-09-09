Jaume Guardeño undergoes brain surgery five months after training crash

More than five months after his training crash, the young Spanish pro Jaume Guardeño has undergone brain surgery, and will remain in hospital for the foreseeable future.

The 23-year-old, who rides for Caja Rural, was seriously injured in a crash on March 31, just after he took part in the Volta a Catalunya, suffering a head impact in a reported collision with a car.

There has been little news from the Spanish team in the past couple of months, but on Wednesday they issued an update to say that Guardeño had recently undergone surgery.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

"Jaume Guardeño has been operated upon with success by the doctor Andrea Gabarros Canales, a renowned neurosurgeon from Barcelona, in order to continue his recovery process," read a statement from the team.

"He has once again been transferred to the Clínica Guttmann, where the rehabilitation team remains closely involved in his neurorehabilitation process."

The Guttmann Institute describes itself as a hospital "specialising in the medical and surgical treatment and comprehensive rehabilitation of adults, young people and children with spinal cord injury, acquired brain injury or other neurological disabilities".

The exact nature of Guardeño's condition remains unclear but five months on from his crash, it's clear that he still faces a long road towards recovery.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We are grateful to the medical teams for the great work they are carrying out, and we continue to send all our support and closeness to Jaume, as well as his family and friends, accompanying them at this complicated time," concluded the Caja Rural team's status.