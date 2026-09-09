Jaume Guardeño undergoes brain surgery five months after training crash

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Young Spaniard to remain in neurorehabilitation hospital in Barcelona

LA NUNCIA, SPAIN - JANUARY 26: Jaume Guardeno Roma of Spain and Team Caja Rural - Seguros RGA celebrates at podium as best Valencian riderduring the 41st Classica Comunitat Valenciana 1969 - Gran premi Valencia 2025 a 184km one day race from Valencia to La Nucia on January 26, 2025 in La Nucia, Spain. (Photo by Antonio Baixauli/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

More than five months after his training crash, the young Spanish pro Jaume Guardeño has undergone brain surgery, and will remain in hospital for the foreseeable future.

The 23-year-old, who rides for Caja Rural, was seriously injured in a crash on March 31, just after he took part in the Volta a Catalunya, suffering a head impact in a reported collision with a car.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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