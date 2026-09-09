Jaume Guardeño undergoes brain surgery five months after training crash
Young Spaniard to remain in neurorehabilitation hospital in Barcelona
More than five months after his training crash, the young Spanish pro Jaume Guardeño has undergone brain surgery, and will remain in hospital for the foreseeable future.
The 23-year-old, who rides for Caja Rural, was seriously injured in a crash on March 31, just after he took part in the Volta a Catalunya, suffering a head impact in a reported collision with a car.
There has been little news from the Spanish team in the past couple of months, but on Wednesday they issued an update to say that Guardeño had recently undergone surgery.
"Jaume Guardeño has been operated upon with success by the doctor Andrea Gabarros Canales, a renowned neurosurgeon from Barcelona, in order to continue his recovery process," read a statement from the team.
"He has once again been transferred to the Clínica Guttmann, where the rehabilitation team remains closely involved in his neurorehabilitation process."
The Guttmann Institute describes itself as a hospital "specialising in the medical and surgical treatment and comprehensive rehabilitation of adults, young people and children with spinal cord injury, acquired brain injury or other neurological disabilities".
The exact nature of Guardeño's condition remains unclear but five months on from his crash, it's clear that he still faces a long road towards recovery.
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"We are grateful to the medical teams for the great work they are carrying out, and we continue to send all our support and closeness to Jaume, as well as his family and friends, accompanying them at this complicated time," concluded the Caja Rural team's status.
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Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.
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