Vuelta a España: Matthew Brennan storms to an extraordinary fifth victory on stage 17 after a furious sprint into Sevilla
Jordi Meeus takes second place and Magnus Cort finishes third, as Enric Mas maintains the overall lead
Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) made it an extraordinary five stage victories from his debut Grand Tour at the Vuelta a España with another dominant sprinting display in Sevilla on stage 17.
After Wout van Aert rolled out the red carpet with his lead-out the previous day, Visma played things a little differently here, with Van Aert once again guiding Brennan in the finale but this time dropping him on the wheel of Magnus Cort, whose Uno-X teammates had taken control with a traditional lead-out train.
Brennan left it a little later than he had done previously in this race but when he opened the taps his acceleration was decisive and once again he won by more than a bike length.
Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) produced a late surge for second place, just ahead of Cort in third.
Enric Mas (Movistar) finished safely in the peloton on a day that saw no change to the top end of the general classification.
The 185km stage featured no categorised climbs but there were flickers of tension throughout, with a brief split in the crosswinds, Visma momentarily calling the other teams’ bluff by refusing to ride, and a very late breakaway catch.
There was also a dangerous late three-rider attack inside the final 5km, upon which Van Aert jumped to put out the fire. At that point, Visma, with no Christophe Laporte, and having used their riders to control the breakaway all day, had little left to dominate the finale, but the similarly-yellow jerseys of Uno-X stepped in with no fewer than six on the front.
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It made no difference in the end, and in the end it was still Van Aert who made the difference. With Brennan glued to his wheel, he muscled the young Brit up through the chaos in the final kilometres and dropped him off on the back of the Uno-X lead-out train.
From there, Brennan made no mistake as he became the youngest rider ever to reach five Grand Tour stage wins, and gave Visma their seventh win in 17 stages at this Vuelta.
More to follow...
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Results
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
4:07:15
|
2
|
Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|
3
|
Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|
4
|
Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|
5
|
Steffen De Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto Intermarche
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|
6
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
7
|
Pau Miquel Delgado (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
8
|
Cesar Macias Estrada (Mex) Burgos-Burpellet-BH
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|
9
|
Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
10
|
Bryan Coquard (Fra) Cofidis
|Row 9 - Cell 2
General classification after stage 17
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Result
|
1
|
Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar
|
60:09:44
|
2
|
Félix Gall (Aut) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
0:02:06
|
3
|
Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:02:10
|
4
|
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|
0:04:24
|
5
|
Oscar Onley (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
0:05:44
|
6
|
Jakob Omrzel (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
0:06:14
|
7
|
Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
0:06:49
|
8
|
Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) XDS Astana
|
0:07:01
|
9
|
Clément Berthet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:07:19
|
10
|
Sepp Kuss (USA) Visma-Lease A Bike
|
0:08:55
Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.
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