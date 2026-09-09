Vuelta a España: Matthew Brennan storms to an extraordinary fifth victory on stage 17 after a furious sprint into Sevilla

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Jordi Meeus takes second place and Magnus Cort finishes third, as Enric Mas maintains the overall lead

Matthew Brennan celebrates with a fifth victory on stage 17 at the Vuelta a España
Matthew Brennan celebrates with a fifth victory on stage 17 at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) made it an extraordinary five stage victories from his debut Grand Tour at the Vuelta a España with another dominant sprinting display in Sevilla on stage 17.

After Wout van Aert rolled out the red carpet with his lead-out the previous day, Visma played things a little differently here, with Van Aert once again guiding Brennan in the finale but this time dropping him on the wheel of Magnus Cort, whose Uno-X teammates had taken control with a traditional lead-out train.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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