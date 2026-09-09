'Primož knows he's still got a chance to win it' - Roglič's teammates at Vuelta a España say Slovenian remains upbeat before looming final GC battle

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Slovenian lying third overall ahead of the crunch time trial in Jerez de la Frontera

Finn Fisher-Black and Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe compete during the La Vuelta
Finn Fisher-Black and Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe compete during the La Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)

As of Thursday, Primož Roglič heads into one of the biggest battles of his career with a record-breaking fifth Vuelta a España at stake, but according to teammate Finn Fisher-Black, there's no sign of any last-minute jitters for the 36-year-old Slovenian.

Roglič is currently lying third overall, 2:10 down on race leader Enric Mas (Movistar), with just four stages remaining of the 2026 Vuelta, starting with a 32.2-kilometre time trial in Jerez de la Frontera.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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