Condors, wild horses and training at 36 degrees Celsius in January – Tom Pidcock and Pinarello-Q36.5 make most of far-flung altitude camp in Chile

Seven riders, including Pidcock, currently at El Colorado ski resort at 2,800 metres above sea level

Pidcock and his team have opted for a slightly different camp location this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

From spotting condors and wild horses to training at 36 degrees Celsius in January, Tom Pidcock and six of his Pinarello-Q36.5 teammates are making the most of a pre-season altitude training camp in the ski resort of El Colorado, Chile.

The team are present in Chile for a 25-day camp in the Andes mountains, before returning to Europe in early February, staying at 2,780 metres above sea level whilst in South America.

In a series of first-person comments published by Het Laatste Nieuws, the three Belgian riders taking part – Quinten Hermans, Xandro Meurisse and Brent Van Moer – described how life felt in their trailblazing training camp.

Altitude camps in South America are not totally unheard of for European-based teams, although Chile is not a usual destination by any means and back in the 2000s riders used to head to South Africa – at lower altitudes – as well for their off-season training.

Pidcock himself will be starting racing on much more familiar roads in just under a month's time, beginning with the two-day Vuelta a Murcia on February 13. He then goes onto the Clásica Jaén on February 16, the five-day Vuelta a Andalucia on February 18 and a return to Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on February 28.

