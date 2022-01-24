Egan Bernal taken to hospital after collision with bus
By Laura Weislo published
Former Tour de France winner 'stable and undergoing further assessment' following training crash in Colombia
Egan Bernal, winner of the 2021 Giro d'Italia and 2019 Tour de France, was injured in a collision with a public transport bus while training on Monday.
The 25-year-old reportedly collided with the parked bus in Gachancipá, Cundinamarca, and was in stable condition.
A photo shared on social media showed the Ineos Grenadiers rider on his back on the ground behind a bus that was halfway in the travel lane. The bus was pictured with a heavily-dented rear bumper and panel.
Bernal was taken to the Clinica de la Sabana outside Bogota for treatment.
"The Ineos Grenadiers can confirm Egan Bernal has been taken to hospital following a training accident in Colombia this morning," read a statement from the team to Cyclingnews.
"Bernal, who is at a team training camp near his hometown, was accompanied to hospital by team medical staff and was conscious upon arrival. He is stable and undergoing further assessment. The team will provide an update on Egan's condition in due course."
Less than one week ago, a video taken by a support guide captured an oncoming vehicle narrowly missing Bernal and training partners Richard Carapaz, Dani Martinez and Brandon Rivera in the same region north of Bogota.
Bernal was scheduled to start his season at the Tour de la Provence on February 10.
Egan Bernal sufrió un accidente mientras entrenaba, chocó con un bus, noticia en desarrollo... pic.twitter.com/7tMQ21e1DZJanuary 24, 2022
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.