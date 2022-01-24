Egan Bernal taken to hospital after collision with bus

Egan Bernal, winner of the 2021 Giro d'Italia and 2019 Tour de France, was injured in a collision with a public transport bus while training on Monday.

The 25-year-old reportedly collided with the parked bus in Gachancipá, Cundinamarca, and was in stable condition.

A photo shared on social media showed the Ineos Grenadiers rider on his back on the ground behind a bus that was halfway in the travel lane. The bus was pictured with a heavily-dented rear bumper and panel.

Bernal was taken to the Clinica de la Sabana outside Bogota for treatment.

"The Ineos Grenadiers can confirm Egan Bernal has been taken to hospital following a training accident in Colombia this morning," read a statement from the team to Cyclingnews.

"Bernal, who is at a team training camp near his hometown, was accompanied to hospital by team medical staff and was conscious upon arrival. He is stable and undergoing further assessment. The team will provide an update on Egan's condition in due course."

Less than one week ago, a video taken by a support guide captured an oncoming vehicle narrowly missing Bernal and training partners Richard Carapaz, Dani Martinez and Brandon Rivera in the same region north of Bogota.

Bernal was scheduled to start his season at the Tour de la Provence on February 10.