A late solo attack on a crash-marred trek through the rain-soaked hills of south-west Poland earned Bart Lemmen (Visma-Lease a Bike) the victory and the overall lead on a shortened stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne.

Dropped by Lemmen on the large Cat.1 ascent of Karpacz, runner-up Christian Scaroni (XDS-Astana) then clawed his way back on a final 1.5-kilometre ramp with enough power almost to steal the show from the Dutch climber, but the Visma-Lease a Bike rider just hung on for his first-ever pro win victory by a couple of bike lengths. Third was Axel Laurance (Netcompany-Ineos), around 14 seconds back at the head of a splintering peloton.

The stage was marred by a major crash some 40 kilometres from the line, which saw racing suspended for nearly 40 minutes as ambulances attended the injured amongst the 30-40 fallen. One of their number was leading race favourite João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), able to continue but with a large cut in his left leg causing him to sit up before the finale.

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After such a major accident, fears of more crashes on waterlogged descents saw one of the two final climbs, the Cat.1 Borowice, removed from the course. There was still enough climbing, though, for a four-rider break including the day's winner, Lemmen, to go clear.

Breakaway riders Patryk Stosz of Team Poland, Dries De Bondt of Jayco AlUla, Tobiasz Pawlak of Team Poland and Matteo Malucelli of XDS Astana wait for race to restart with 40.1km to go, neutralisation caused by crash in peloton behind on wet roads (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It's an amazing feeling, I still can't believe it. I've been saying for a long time that I was fed up with not winning, and today it finally happened. After the crash, I had huge doubts about whether to even continue riding. Everything hurt, but once I got back on the bike, the adrenaline kicked in. I also wanted to help Louis Barré," Lemmen said in a statement after the finish.

"After that crash, the peloton rode a bit more cautiously, which opened up space for me to attack. I took a risk – I figured it was easier to give it my all when nobody was sitting on my wheel. After so many attempts, I could finally cross the finish line with my hands up and put on the leader's jersey."

Part of the day-long 206-kilometre move on stage 1 that failed to work out, after a much more profitable and shorter attack on stage 4 despite being caught up in the crash, the Visma-Lease a Bike racer now leads overall by six seconds on Scaroni. Marco Brenner (Tudor) is third at 26 seconds in what remains a tight GC battle with three difficult days yet to come.

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A crash that changed the entire stage

The first of three full mountain stages of the 2026 Tour de Pologne began with a break containing, almost inevitably, Dries De Bondt (Jayco-AlUla), the Belgian rider on the early moves almost every day, with the equally active Polish National team taking their usual interest, too. In this case, the two riders from the local squad were Tobiasz Pawlak and Patryck Stosz, whilst Matteo Malucelli (XDS-Astana) provided something of an exotic note as the Italian' talents are in sprinting - he already placed third on one stage this week - rather than tackling the kind of mountains the riders would face later on.

In any case, after the quartet's lead had reached 2:30, the peloton began matching their speed, and the status quo endured for many a long kilometre across the flatlands of southern Poland.

Tobiasz Pawlak of Team Poland leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, after the roads abruptly had grown hillier on the run-in and rain began to fall, too, a massive crash radically altered the narrative of the stage.

More than 30 riders went down on a fast, sweeping descent about 40 kilometres out, forcing a 35-40 minute neutralisation as ambulances attended the injured. Although racing finally resumed, fears over safety saw the Cat.1 Borowice climb, one of the two final ascents removed from the program and the stage length reduced, too.

Meantime, lead favourite João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) was amongst those affected by the crash, and a large cut in his left leg saw him drop out of the peloton long before the finish. A former winner of the Tour de Pologne and the most successful week-long stage rader of 2025, the Portuguese rider's teammates Juan Sebastian Molano and Benoît Cosnefroy were both reported as DNFs, too, and long after the stage finish, the full effect of the mass pile-up had yet to be established.

Dries De Bondt of Jayco AlUla, in the Polka Dot Mountain Jersey and one of four riders in the breakaway, talks to an official while race was stopped due to theneutralisation (Image credit: Getty Images)

After all the tension and uncertainty sparked by that huge crash, a bike race broke out once again as the route headed onto the Karpacz (7km at 6.1%), now the only Cat.1 climb of the day following the elimination of the Borowice - and crucial as a result. Initially at its foot, Netcompany-Ineos drove hard on the front, causing the gap to the four leaders to plummet to just one minute and with every metre the race climbed, the faster the lead continued to fall.

Race leader and sprint specialist Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) was one of those immediately to fall back on the lower slopes, thanks to this high pace, while the battle for the stage win, boosted by the added attraction of a guaranteed spell in top spot overall for whoever won, gained even more intensity.

The impetus of Bahrain Victorious as they took over from Netcompany-Ineos was more than enough to suck in the last two breakaways, Stosz and De Bondt, 8km from the line, but not before Stosz had snapped up a special prime half-way up the climb.

Sam Welsford of Netcompany-Ineos drives the chase (Image credit: Getty Images)

Then a major dig by Tijmen Graat (Visma-Lease a Bike) was quickly reinforced by teammate Lemmen, and after Graat had laid the foundations for his move, Lemmen pushed on with Christian Scaroni (XDS-Astana) and Marco Brenner (Tudor) in tow. Yet with the gradient easing out before the summit and the peloton still containing some 30-40 riders just 10 seconds behind, it was far from clear if the trio of riders could stay away.

Some 4.5km from the finish, Lemmen opted to make another concerted drive, shedding his two breakaway companions and powering over the top with maximum points to his name, as well as holding several seconds advantage.

Eventual stage winner Bart Lemmen of Visma-Lease a Bike begins to separate from his two companions (Image credit: Getty Images)

The sweeping, super-fast corners made his rapid descent look risky, particularly after such a big crash early on, but with just 1500 metres left, Lemmen took on the last uphill both upright and with his narrow lead intact.

There was one last twist of the plot to come, though, given Lemmen was suffering more and more as he climbed towards the finishing line. And that in turn opened the way for Scaroni to make a determined drive to try to get back on terms with the breakaway Dutchman at the very last minute.

Christian Scaroni closes to Bart Lemmen near the finish but the Visma-Lease a Bike riders holds on for his first-ever pro win (Image credit: Getty Images)

It might have worked, too, had not Lemmen looked back, seen the Italian was closing in, and somehow pulled out the last ounces of energy from who-knows-where to take a vital first victory in his career.

Stage 5 to Kocierz Resort, with a late Cat.1 ascent and then a steep uphill finale, could well cause yet more GC sparks to fly. However, Saturday's major mountain stage through the Carpathians and the final time trial on Sunday will likely prove the real deciders overall.

Stage 4 Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Place Full Name (Team) Diff 1 Bart Lemmen (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) 3:54:45 2 Christian Scaroni (XDS Astana Team) +0:00:00 3 Axel Laurance (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team) +0:00:14 4 Marco Brenner (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +0:00:14 5 Louis Barré (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +0:00:16 6 Alberto Bettiol (XDS Astana Team) +0:00:16 7 Paul Lapeira (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +0:00:16 8 Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) +0:00:16 9 Aaron Dockx (Alpecin-Premier Tech) +0:00:16 10 Andreas Kron (Uno-X Mobility) +0:00:20 11 Matteo Sobrero (Lidl-Trek) +0:00:20 12 Iván Romeo (Movistar Team) +0:00:21 13 Diego Ulissi (XDS Astana Team) +0:00:21 14 Wilco Kelderman (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +0:00:21 15 Andrea Vendrame (Team Jayco-AlUla) +0:00:21 16 Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +0:00:21 17 Alexey Lutsenko (NSN Cycling Team) +0:00:21 18 Max Schachmann (Soudal Quick-Step) +0:00:21 19 Magnus Sheffield (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team) +0:00:21 20 Aleksandr Vlasov (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) +0:00:21 21 Mark Donovan (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +0:00:21 22 Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) +0:00:21 23 Pau Martí (NSN Cycling Team) +0:00:21 24 Michal Kwiatkowski (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team) +0:00:21 25 Andreas Leknessund (Uno-X Mobility) +0:00:30 26 Adrien Boichis (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) +0:00:30 27 William Barta (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +0:00:30 28 Filip Gruszczynski (Poland) +0:00:30 29 Carlos Canal (Movistar Team) +0:00:30 30 Juan Martinez (Team Picnic PostNL) +0:00:30 31 Fredrik Dversnes (Uno-X Mobility) +0:00:30 32 Simon Dalby (Uno-X Mobility) +0:00:30 33 Stefan Küng (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +0:00:30 34 Luca Vergallito (Alpecin-Premier Tech) +0:00:30 35 Nicola Conci (XDS Astana Team) +0:00:44 36 Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) +0:00:46 37 Koen Bouwman (Team Jayco-AlUla) +0:00:46 38 Pelayo Sanchez (Movistar Team) +0:00:46 39 Tijmen Graat (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +0:00:46 40 Senna Remijn (Alpecin-Premier Tech) +0:00:46 41 Edoardo Zambanini (Bahrain Victorious) +0:00:58 42 Tobias Svarre (Uno-X Mobility) +0:01:20 43 Remi Cavagna (Groupama-FDJ United) +0:01:24 44 Enzo Paleni (Groupama-FDJ United) +0:01:27 45 Walter Calzoni (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +0:01:27 46 Jonas Rutsch (Lotto-Intermarché) +0:01:32 47 Rudy Porter (Team Jayco-AlUla) +0:01:32 48 Alessandro Borgo (Bahrain Victorious) +0:02:04 49 Fabio Christen (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +0:02:09 50 Noa Isidore (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +0:02:11 51 Brady Gilmore (NSN Cycling Team) +0:02:14 52 Jacopo Mosca (Lidl-Trek) +0:02:22 53 Cyril Barthe (Groupama-FDJ United) +0:02:30 54 Patrick Gamper (Team Jayco-AlUla) +0:02:39 55 Oliver Peace (Team Picnic PostNL) +0:02:39 56 Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ United) +0:02:39 57 Jakub Kaczmarek (Poland) +0:02:45 58 Oscar Chamberlain (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +0:03:06 59 Robert Donaldson (Team Jayco-AlUla) +0:03:06 60 Loe van Belle (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +0:04:19 61 Timo Roosen (Team Picnic PostNL) +0:04:19 62 Frits Biesterbos (Team Picnic PostNL) +0:04:19 63 Alastair Mackellar (EF Education-EasyPost) +0:04:55 64 Cédric Beullens (Lotto-Intermarché) +0:05:01 65 Jardi Van Der Lee (EF Education-EasyPost) +0:05:34 66 Kamil Malecki (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +0:05:47 67 Lennard Kämna (Lidl-Trek) +0:05:51 68 Roman Ermakov (Bahrain Victorious) +0:05:51 69 Matteo Malucelli (XDS Astana Team) +0:05:51 70 Sam Watson (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team) +0:05:51 71 Lorenzo Milesi (Movistar Team) +0:05:51 72 Sjoerd Bax (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +0:05:51 73 Victor Langellotti (XDS Astana Team) +0:05:51 74 Filippo Fiorelli (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +0:05:51 75 Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +0:07:44 76 Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +0:07:44 77 Hugo Hofstetter (NSN Cycling Team) +0:07:44 78 Frederik Frison (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +0:07:44 79 Filip Maciejuk (Movistar Team) +0:07:44 80 Taco van der Hoorn (Lotto-Intermarché) +0:07:44 81 Pierre Gautherat (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +0:07:44 82 Iván García Cortina (Movistar Team) +0:07:44 83 Ethan Hayter (Soudal Quick-Step) +0:07:55 84 Callum Thornley (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) +0:07:55 85 Dries De Bondt (Team Jayco-AlUla) +0:08:35 86 Martin Urianstad Bugge (Uno-X Mobility) +0:09:58 87 Sakarias Koller Løland (Uno-X Mobility) +0:09:58 88 Nadav Raisberg (NSN Cycling Team) +0:09:58 89 Manlio Moro (Movistar Team) +0:09:58 90 Alessandro Romele (XDS Astana Team) +0:09:58 91 Stefan Bissegger (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +0:09:58 92 Paul Penhoët (Groupama-FDJ United) +0:09:58 93 Marijn van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) +0:09:58 94 Dries van Gestel (Soudal Quick-Step) +0:09:58 95 Axel Huens (Groupama-FDJ United) +0:09:58 96 Samuele Battistella (EF Education-EasyPost) +0:09:58 97 Steffen De Schuyteneer (Lotto-Intermarché) +0:10:15 98 Matthew Fox (Lotto-Intermarché) +0:10:15 99 Tim Naberman (Team Picnic PostNL) +0:10:17 100 Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) +0:10:17 101 Marceli Boguslawski (Poland) +0:10:17 102 Colby Simmons (EF Education-EasyPost) +0:10:17 103 Radoslaw Fratczak (Poland) +0:10:17 104 Noah Hobbs (EF Education-EasyPost) +0:10:17 105 Connor Swift (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team) +0:10:17 106 Timo de Jong (Team Picnic PostNL) +0:10:17 107 Ryan Mullen (NSN Cycling Team) +0:10:17 108 Paul Magnier (Soudal Quick-Step) +0:10:17 109 Henri-Francois Haquin (Team Picnic PostNL) +0:10:17 110 Simon Dehairs (Alpecin-Premier Tech) +0:10:17 111 Steff Cras (Soudal Quick-Step) +0:10:17 112 Matevz Govekar (Bahrain Victorious) +0:10:17 113 Matteo Moschetti (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +0:10:17 114 Andrea Bagioli (Lidl-Trek) +0:10:17 115 Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) +0:10:27 116 Frederik Wandahl (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) +0:10:38 117 Daniel Skerl (Bahrain Victorious) +0:10:39 118 Patryk Stosz (Poland) +0:10:39 119 Alec Segaert (Bahrain Victorious) +0:10:48 120 Simone Consonni (Lidl-Trek) +0:10:56 121 Joshua Giddings (Lotto-Intermarché) +0:11:33 122 Tobiasz Pawlak (Poland) +0:11:50 123 Oded Kogut (NSN Cycling Team) +0:12:40 124 Gianluca Pollefliet (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +0:13:22 125 Luka Mezgec (Team Jayco-AlUla) +0:13:22 126 Tord Gudmestad (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +0:13:28 127 Robin Froidevaux (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +0:13:28 128 Ayco Bastiaens (Soudal Quick-Step) +0:14:33 129 Rune Herregodts (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +0:14:49 130 Jasper De Buyst (Lotto-Intermarché) +0:15:46 131 Edward Theuns (Lidl-Trek) +0:15:46 132 Norbert Banaszek (Poland) +0:15:46 133 Petr Kelemen (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +0:15:46 134 Gerben Thijssen (Alpecin-Premier Tech) +0:15:46 135 Arthur Kluckers (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +0:15:46 136 Maikel Zijlaard (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +0:15:46 137 João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +0:16:00 138 Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ United) +0:16:00 139 Artem Shmidt (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team) +0:16:23 140 Sam Welsford (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team) +0:16:23 141 Danny van Poppel (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) +0:19:13 DNS Maurice Ballerstedt (Alpecin-Premier Tech) DNS DNS Anton Schiffer (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) DNS DNF Benoît Cosnefroy (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) DNF DNF Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) DNF

General Classification after stage 4

Swipe to scroll horizontally Place Full Name (Team) Diff 1 Bart Lemmen (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) 16:16:12 2 Christian Scaroni (XDS Astana Team) +0:00:06 3 Marco Brenner (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +0:00:26 4 Matteo Sobrero (Lidl-Trek) +0:00:27 5 Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) +0:00:28 6 Louis Barré (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +0:00:28 7 Paul Lapeira (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +0:00:28 8 Alberto Bettiol (XDS Astana Team) +0:00:28 9 Aaron Dockx (Alpecin-Premier Tech) +0:00:28 10 Andreas Kron (Uno-X Mobility) +0:00:32 11 Magnus Sheffield (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team) +0:00:33 12 Aleksandr Vlasov (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) +0:00:33 13 Diego Ulissi (XDS Astana Team) +0:00:33 14 Michal Kwiatkowski (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team) +0:00:33 15 Max Schachmann (Soudal Quick-Step) +0:00:33 16 Iván Romeo (Movistar Team) +0:00:33 17 Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +0:00:33 18 Mark Donovan (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +0:00:33 19 Alexey Lutsenko (NSN Cycling Team) +0:00:33 20 Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) +0:00:33 21 Wilco Kelderman (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +0:00:33 22 Andrea Vendrame (Team Jayco-AlUla) +0:00:33 23 Pau Martí (NSN Cycling Team) +0:00:33 24 Carlos Canal (Movistar Team) +0:00:42 25 Stefan Küng (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +0:00:42 26 Fredrik Dversnes (Uno-X Mobility) +0:00:42 27 William Barta (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +0:00:42 28 Juan Martinez (Team Picnic PostNL) +0:00:42 29 Simon Dalby (Uno-X Mobility) +0:00:42 30 Filip Gruszczynski (Poland) +0:00:42 31 Adrien Boichis (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) +0:00:42 32 Andreas Leknessund (Uno-X Mobility) +0:00:42 33 Luca Vergallito (Alpecin-Premier Tech) +0:00:42 34 Nicola Conci (XDS Astana Team) +0:00:56 35 Senna Remijn (Alpecin-Premier Tech) +0:00:58 36 Axel Laurance (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team) +0:00:58 37 Tijmen Graat (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +0:00:58 38 Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) +0:00:58 39 Pelayo Sanchez (Movistar Team) +0:00:58 40 Koen Bouwman (Team Jayco-AlUla) +0:00:58 41 Edoardo Zambanini (Bahrain Victorious) +0:01:10 42 Tobias Svarre (Uno-X Mobility) +0:01:32 43 Remi Cavagna (Groupama-FDJ United) +0:01:36 44 Jonas Rutsch (Lotto-Intermarché) +0:01:38 45 Walter Calzoni (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +0:01:39 46 Enzo Paleni (Groupama-FDJ United) +0:01:39 47 Rudy Porter (Team Jayco-AlUla) +0:01:44 48 Fabio Christen (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +0:02:15 49 Alessandro Borgo (Bahrain Victorious) +0:02:16 50 Noa Isidore (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +0:02:23 51 Brady Gilmore (NSN Cycling Team) +0:02:26 52 Jacopo Mosca (Lidl-Trek) +0:02:34 53 Cyril Barthe (Groupama-FDJ United) +0:02:42 54 Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ United) +0:02:51 55 Jakub Kaczmarek (Poland) +0:02:57 56 Robert Donaldson (Team Jayco-AlUla) +0:03:18 57 Oscar Chamberlain (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +0:03:18 58 Oliver Peace (Team Picnic PostNL) +0:04:03 59 Patrick Gamper (Team Jayco-AlUla) +0:04:29 60 Frits Biesterbos (Team Picnic PostNL) +0:04:31 61 Timo Roosen (Team Picnic PostNL) +0:05:13 62 Cédric Beullens (Lotto-Intermarché) +0:05:13 63 Loe van Belle (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +0:05:48 64 Kamil Malecki (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +0:05:51 65 Matteo Malucelli (XDS Astana Team) +0:05:59 66 Sam Watson (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team) +0:06:03 67 Lorenzo Milesi (Movistar Team) +0:06:03 68 Victor Langellotti (XDS Astana Team) +0:06:03 69 Lennard Kämna (Lidl-Trek) +0:06:03 70 Roman Ermakov (Bahrain Victorious) +0:06:03 71 Filippo Fiorelli (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) +0:06:03 72 Iván García Cortina (Movistar Team) +0:07:56 73 Hugo Hofstetter (NSN Cycling Team) +0:07:56 74 Filip Maciejuk (Movistar Team) +0:07:56 75 Ethan Hayter (Soudal Quick-Step) +0:08:07 76 Frederik Frison (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +0:08:18 77 Sjoerd Bax (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +0:08:18 78 Callum Thornley (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) +0:08:41 79 Pierre Gautherat (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +0:09:08 80 Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) +0:09:59 81 Alessandro Romele (XDS Astana Team) +0:10:06 82 Sakarias Koller Løland (Uno-X Mobility) +0:10:10 83 Paul Penhoët (Groupama-FDJ United) +0:10:10 84 Axel Huens (Groupama-FDJ United) +0:10:10 85 Manlio Moro (Movistar Team) +0:10:10 86 Martin Urianstad Bugge (Uno-X Mobility) +0:10:10 87 Marijn van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) +0:10:10 88 Nadav Raisberg (NSN Cycling Team) +0:10:10 89 Samuele Battistella (EF Education-EasyPost) +0:10:10 90 Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +0:10:11 91 Alastair Mackellar (EF Education-EasyPost) +0:10:13 92 Paul Magnier (Soudal Quick-Step) +0:10:17 93 Noah Hobbs (EF Education-EasyPost) +0:10:19 94 Steffen De Schuyteneer (Lotto-Intermarché) +0:10:27 95 Matthew Fox (Lotto-Intermarché) +0:10:27 96 Marceli Boguslawski (Poland) +0:10:29 97 Matteo Moschetti (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) +0:10:29 98 Simon Dehairs (Alpecin-Premier Tech) +0:10:29 99 Matevz Govekar (Bahrain Victorious) +0:10:29 100 Tim Naberman (Team Picnic PostNL) +0:10:29 101 Andrea Bagioli (Lidl-Trek) +0:10:29 102 Connor Swift (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team) +0:10:29 103 Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) +0:10:39 104 Taco van der Hoorn (Lotto-Intermarché) +0:10:40 105 Dries van Gestel (Soudal Quick-Step) +0:10:44 106 Colby Simmons (EF Education-EasyPost) +0:10:49 107 Frederik Wandahl (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) +0:10:50 108 Daniel Skerl (Bahrain Victorious) +0:10:51 109 Ryan Mullen (NSN Cycling Team) +0:11:00 110 Simone Consonni (Lidl-Trek) +0:11:08 111 Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +0:11:08 112 Alec Segaert (Bahrain Victorious) +0:11:22 113 Henri-Francois Haquin (Team Picnic PostNL) +0:11:22 114 Timo de Jong (Team Picnic PostNL) +0:12:21 115 Oded Kogut (NSN Cycling Team) +0:12:52 116 Radoslaw Fratczak (Poland) +0:12:53 117 Joshua Giddings (Lotto-Intermarché) +0:13:14 118 Tord Gudmestad (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +0:13:40 119 Robin Froidevaux (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +0:13:40 120 Stefan Bissegger (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +0:14:01 121 Luka Mezgec (Team Jayco-AlUla) +0:14:08 122 Gianluca Pollefliet (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +0:14:38 123 Tobiasz Pawlak (Poland) +0:15:34 124 Steff Cras (Soudal Quick-Step) +0:15:57 125 Gerben Thijssen (Alpecin-Premier Tech) +0:15:58 126 Maikel Zijlaard (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +0:15:58 127 Arthur Kluckers (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +0:15:58 128 Petr Kelemen (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) +0:15:58 129 Edward Theuns (Lidl-Trek) +0:15:58 130 Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ United) +0:16:10 131 João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +0:16:12 132 Patryk Stosz (Poland) +0:16:17 133 Sam Welsford (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team) +0:16:35 134 Artem Shmidt (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team) +0:16:35 135 Norbert Banaszek (Poland) +0:17:02 136 Jardi Van Der Lee (EF Education-EasyPost) +0:18:14 137 Dries De Bondt (Team Jayco-AlUla) +0:18:17 138 Danny van Poppel (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe) +0:19:25 139 Jasper De Buyst (Lotto-Intermarché) +0:22:52 140 Rune Herregodts (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +0:23:01 141 Ayco Bastiaens (Soudal Quick-Step) +0:23:02

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Points Classification

Swipe to scroll horizontally Place Full Name (Team) Points 1 Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) 60 pts 2 Sakarias Koller Løland (Uno-X Mobility) 39 pts 3 Gerben Thijssen (Alpecin-Premier Tech) 39 pts 4 Noah Hobbs (EF Education-EasyPost) 37 pts 5 Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) 33 pts 6 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Movistar Team) 32 pts 7 Daniel Skerl (Bahrain Victorious) 32 pts 8 Maikel Zijlaard (Tudor Pro Cycling) 31 pts 9 Matteo Malucelli (XDS Astana) 29 pts 10 Alessandro Romele (XDS Astana) 26 pts 11 Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) 26 pts 12 Tord Gudmestad (Decathlon CMA CGM) 24 pts 13 Steffen de Schuyteneer (Lotto-Intermarché) 23 pts 14 Axel Laurance (Netcompany Ineos) 22 pts 15 Hugo Hofstetter (NSN Cycling Team) 21 pts 16 Marceli Bogusławski (Poland) 21 pts 17 Bart Lemmen (Visma-Lease a Bike) 20 pts 18 Simon Dehairs (Alpecin-Premier Tech) 20 pts 19 Oded Kogut (NSN Cycling Team) 20 pts 20 Christian Scaroni (XDS Astana) 19 pts 21 Matteo Moschetti (Pinarello-Q36.5) 19 pts 22 Marco Brenner (Tudor Pro Cycling) 17 pts 23 Frits Biesterbos (Picnic PostNL) 17 pts 24 Louis Barre (Visma-Lease a Bike) 16 pts 25 Alberto Bettiol (XDS Astana) 15 pts 26 Robert Donaldson (Jayco-AlUla) 15 pts 27 Paul Lapeira (Decathlon CMA CGM) 14 pts 28 Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) 13 pts 29 Aaron Dockx (Alpecin-Premier Tech) 12 pts 30 Andreas Kron (Uno-X Mobility) 11 pts 31 Matteo Sobrero (Lidl-Trek) 10 pts 32 Brady Gilmore (NSN Cycling Team) 10 pts 33 Ivan Romeo Abad (Movistar Team) 9 pts 34 Paul Penhoet (Groupama-FDJ United) 9 pts 35 Diego Ulissi (XDS Astana) 8 pts 36 Wilco Kelderman (Visma-Lease a Bike) 7 pts 37 Andrea Vendrame (Jayco-AlUla) 6 pts 38 Danny van Poppel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) 6 pts 39 Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 5 pts 40 Alexey Lutsenko (NSN Cycling Team) 4 pts 41 Maximilian Schachmann (Soudal-QuickStep) 3 pts 42 Sam Welsford (Netcompany Ineos) 3 pts 43 Magnus Sheffield (Netcompany Ineos) 2 pts 44 Aleksandr Vlasov (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) 1 pt 45 Axel Huens (Groupama-FDJ United) 1 pt 46 Colby Simmons (EF Education-EasyPost) -16 pts

Mountains Classification