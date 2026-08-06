Tour de Pologne: Bart Lemmen holds off Christian Scaroni for victory on shortened stage 4 clouded by major crash

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Visma-Lease a Bike rider grabs GC lead on unpredictable day to Karpacz

Bart Lemmen of Visma-Lease a Bike celebrates at finish line as stage 4 winner
Tour de Pologne: Bart Lemmen of Visma-Lease a Bike wins stage 4 from late breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)
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A late solo attack on a crash-marred trek through the rain-soaked hills of south-west Poland earned Bart Lemmen (Visma-Lease a Bike) the victory and the overall lead on a shortened stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne.

Dropped by Lemmen on the large Cat.1 ascent of Karpacz, runner-up Christian Scaroni (XDS-Astana) then clawed his way back on a final 1.5-kilometre ramp with enough power almost to steal the show from the Dutch climber, but the Visma-Lease a Bike rider just hung on for his first-ever pro win victory by a couple of bike lengths. Third was Axel Laurance (Netcompany-Ineos), around 14 seconds back at the head of a splintering peloton.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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