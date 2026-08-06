Tour de Pologne: Bart Lemmen holds off Christian Scaroni for victory on shortened stage 4 clouded by major crash
Visma-Lease a Bike rider grabs GC lead on unpredictable day to Karpacz
A late solo attack on a crash-marred trek through the rain-soaked hills of south-west Poland earned Bart Lemmen (Visma-Lease a Bike) the victory and the overall lead on a shortened stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne.
Dropped by Lemmen on the large Cat.1 ascent of Karpacz, runner-up Christian Scaroni (XDS-Astana) then clawed his way back on a final 1.5-kilometre ramp with enough power almost to steal the show from the Dutch climber, but the Visma-Lease a Bike rider just hung on for his first-ever pro win victory by a couple of bike lengths. Third was Axel Laurance (Netcompany-Ineos), around 14 seconds back at the head of a splintering peloton.
The stage was marred by a major crash some 40 kilometres from the line, which saw racing suspended for nearly 40 minutes as ambulances attended the injured amongst the 30-40 fallen. One of their number was leading race favourite João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), able to continue but with a large cut in his left leg causing him to sit up before the finale.
After such a major accident, fears of more crashes on waterlogged descents saw one of the two final climbs, the Cat.1 Borowice, removed from the course. There was still enough climbing, though, for a four-rider break including the day's winner, Lemmen, to go clear.
"It's an amazing feeling, I still can't believe it. I've been saying for a long time that I was fed up with not winning, and today it finally happened. After the crash, I had huge doubts about whether to even continue riding. Everything hurt, but once I got back on the bike, the adrenaline kicked in. I also wanted to help Louis Barré," Lemmen said in a statement after the finish.
"After that crash, the peloton rode a bit more cautiously, which opened up space for me to attack. I took a risk – I figured it was easier to give it my all when nobody was sitting on my wheel. After so many attempts, I could finally cross the finish line with my hands up and put on the leader's jersey."
Part of the day-long 206-kilometre move on stage 1 that failed to work out, after a much more profitable and shorter attack on stage 4 despite being caught up in the crash, the Visma-Lease a Bike racer now leads overall by six seconds on Scaroni. Marco Brenner (Tudor) is third at 26 seconds in what remains a tight GC battle with three difficult days yet to come.
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A crash that changed the entire stage
The first of three full mountain stages of the 2026 Tour de Pologne began with a break containing, almost inevitably, Dries De Bondt (Jayco-AlUla), the Belgian rider on the early moves almost every day, with the equally active Polish National team taking their usual interest, too. In this case, the two riders from the local squad were Tobiasz Pawlak and Patryck Stosz, whilst Matteo Malucelli (XDS-Astana) provided something of an exotic note as the Italian' talents are in sprinting - he already placed third on one stage this week - rather than tackling the kind of mountains the riders would face later on.
In any case, after the quartet's lead had reached 2:30, the peloton began matching their speed, and the status quo endured for many a long kilometre across the flatlands of southern Poland.
However, after the roads abruptly had grown hillier on the run-in and rain began to fall, too, a massive crash radically altered the narrative of the stage.
More than 30 riders went down on a fast, sweeping descent about 40 kilometres out, forcing a 35-40 minute neutralisation as ambulances attended the injured. Although racing finally resumed, fears over safety saw the Cat.1 Borowice climb, one of the two final ascents removed from the program and the stage length reduced, too.
Meantime, lead favourite João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) was amongst those affected by the crash, and a large cut in his left leg saw him drop out of the peloton long before the finish. A former winner of the Tour de Pologne and the most successful week-long stage rader of 2025, the Portuguese rider's teammates Juan Sebastian Molano and Benoît Cosnefroy were both reported as DNFs, too, and long after the stage finish, the full effect of the mass pile-up had yet to be established.
After all the tension and uncertainty sparked by that huge crash, a bike race broke out once again as the route headed onto the Karpacz (7km at 6.1%), now the only Cat.1 climb of the day following the elimination of the Borowice - and crucial as a result. Initially at its foot, Netcompany-Ineos drove hard on the front, causing the gap to the four leaders to plummet to just one minute and with every metre the race climbed, the faster the lead continued to fall.
Race leader and sprint specialist Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) was one of those immediately to fall back on the lower slopes, thanks to this high pace, while the battle for the stage win, boosted by the added attraction of a guaranteed spell in top spot overall for whoever won, gained even more intensity.
The impetus of Bahrain Victorious as they took over from Netcompany-Ineos was more than enough to suck in the last two breakaways, Stosz and De Bondt, 8km from the line, but not before Stosz had snapped up a special prime half-way up the climb.
Then a major dig by Tijmen Graat (Visma-Lease a Bike) was quickly reinforced by teammate Lemmen, and after Graat had laid the foundations for his move, Lemmen pushed on with Christian Scaroni (XDS-Astana) and Marco Brenner (Tudor) in tow. Yet with the gradient easing out before the summit and the peloton still containing some 30-40 riders just 10 seconds behind, it was far from clear if the trio of riders could stay away.
Some 4.5km from the finish, Lemmen opted to make another concerted drive, shedding his two breakaway companions and powering over the top with maximum points to his name, as well as holding several seconds advantage.
The sweeping, super-fast corners made his rapid descent look risky, particularly after such a big crash early on, but with just 1500 metres left, Lemmen took on the last uphill both upright and with his narrow lead intact.
There was one last twist of the plot to come, though, given Lemmen was suffering more and more as he climbed towards the finishing line. And that in turn opened the way for Scaroni to make a determined drive to try to get back on terms with the breakaway Dutchman at the very last minute.
It might have worked, too, had not Lemmen looked back, seen the Italian was closing in, and somehow pulled out the last ounces of energy from who-knows-where to take a vital first victory in his career.
Stage 5 to Kocierz Resort, with a late Cat.1 ascent and then a steep uphill finale, could well cause yet more GC sparks to fly. However, Saturday's major mountain stage through the Carpathians and the final time trial on Sunday will likely prove the real deciders overall.
Stage 4 Results
|
Place
|
Full Name (Team)
|
Diff
|
1
|
Bart Lemmen (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
|
3:54:45
|
2
|
Christian Scaroni (XDS Astana Team)
|
+0:00:00
|
3
|
Axel Laurance (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team)
|
+0:00:14
|
4
|
Marco Brenner (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:00:14
|
5
|
Louis Barré (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
|
+0:00:16
|
6
|
Alberto Bettiol (XDS Astana Team)
|
+0:00:16
|
7
|
Paul Lapeira (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
|
+0:00:16
|
8
|
Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)
|
+0:00:16
|
9
|
Aaron Dockx (Alpecin-Premier Tech)
|
+0:00:16
|
10
|
Andreas Kron (Uno-X Mobility)
|
+0:00:20
|
11
|
Matteo Sobrero (Lidl-Trek)
|
+0:00:20
|
12
|
Iván Romeo (Movistar Team)
|
+0:00:21
|
13
|
Diego Ulissi (XDS Astana Team)
|
+0:00:21
|
14
|
Wilco Kelderman (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
|
+0:00:21
|
15
|
Andrea Vendrame (Team Jayco-AlUla)
|
+0:00:21
|
16
|
Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
|
+0:00:21
|
17
|
Alexey Lutsenko (NSN Cycling Team)
|
+0:00:21
|
18
|
Max Schachmann (Soudal Quick-Step)
|
+0:00:21
|
19
|
Magnus Sheffield (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team)
|
+0:00:21
|
20
|
Aleksandr Vlasov (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)
|
+0:00:21
|
21
|
Mark Donovan (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:00:21
|
22
|
Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious)
|
+0:00:21
|
23
|
Pau Martí (NSN Cycling Team)
|
+0:00:21
|
24
|
Michal Kwiatkowski (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team)
|
+0:00:21
|
25
|
Andreas Leknessund (Uno-X Mobility)
|
+0:00:30
|
26
|
Adrien Boichis (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)
|
+0:00:30
|
27
|
William Barta (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:00:30
|
28
|
Filip Gruszczynski (Poland)
|
+0:00:30
|
29
|
Carlos Canal (Movistar Team)
|
+0:00:30
|
30
|
Juan Martinez (Team Picnic PostNL)
|
+0:00:30
|
31
|
Fredrik Dversnes (Uno-X Mobility)
|
+0:00:30
|
32
|
Simon Dalby (Uno-X Mobility)
|
+0:00:30
|
33
|
Stefan Küng (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:00:30
|
34
|
Luca Vergallito (Alpecin-Premier Tech)
|
+0:00:30
|
35
|
Nicola Conci (XDS Astana Team)
|
+0:00:44
|
36
|
Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost)
|
+0:00:46
|
37
|
Koen Bouwman (Team Jayco-AlUla)
|
+0:00:46
|
38
|
Pelayo Sanchez (Movistar Team)
|
+0:00:46
|
39
|
Tijmen Graat (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
|
+0:00:46
|
40
|
Senna Remijn (Alpecin-Premier Tech)
|
+0:00:46
|
41
|
Edoardo Zambanini (Bahrain Victorious)
|
+0:00:58
|
42
|
Tobias Svarre (Uno-X Mobility)
|
+0:01:20
|
43
|
Remi Cavagna (Groupama-FDJ United)
|
+0:01:24
|
44
|
Enzo Paleni (Groupama-FDJ United)
|
+0:01:27
|
45
|
Walter Calzoni (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:01:27
|
46
|
Jonas Rutsch (Lotto-Intermarché)
|
+0:01:32
|
47
|
Rudy Porter (Team Jayco-AlUla)
|
+0:01:32
|
48
|
Alessandro Borgo (Bahrain Victorious)
|
+0:02:04
|
49
|
Fabio Christen (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:02:09
|
50
|
Noa Isidore (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
|
+0:02:11
|
51
|
Brady Gilmore (NSN Cycling Team)
|
+0:02:14
|
52
|
Jacopo Mosca (Lidl-Trek)
|
+0:02:22
|
53
|
Cyril Barthe (Groupama-FDJ United)
|
+0:02:30
|
54
|
Patrick Gamper (Team Jayco-AlUla)
|
+0:02:39
|
55
|
Oliver Peace (Team Picnic PostNL)
|
+0:02:39
|
56
|
Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ United)
|
+0:02:39
|
57
|
Jakub Kaczmarek (Poland)
|
+0:02:45
|
58
|
Oscar Chamberlain (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
|
+0:03:06
|
59
|
Robert Donaldson (Team Jayco-AlUla)
|
+0:03:06
|
60
|
Loe van Belle (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
|
+0:04:19
|
61
|
Timo Roosen (Team Picnic PostNL)
|
+0:04:19
|
62
|
Frits Biesterbos (Team Picnic PostNL)
|
+0:04:19
|
63
|
Alastair Mackellar (EF Education-EasyPost)
|
+0:04:55
|
64
|
Cédric Beullens (Lotto-Intermarché)
|
+0:05:01
|
65
|
Jardi Van Der Lee (EF Education-EasyPost)
|
+0:05:34
|
66
|
Kamil Malecki (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:05:47
|
67
|
Lennard Kämna (Lidl-Trek)
|
+0:05:51
|
68
|
Roman Ermakov (Bahrain Victorious)
|
+0:05:51
|
69
|
Matteo Malucelli (XDS Astana Team)
|
+0:05:51
|
70
|
Sam Watson (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team)
|
+0:05:51
|
71
|
Lorenzo Milesi (Movistar Team)
|
+0:05:51
|
72
|
Sjoerd Bax (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:05:51
|
73
|
Victor Langellotti (XDS Astana Team)
|
+0:05:51
|
74
|
Filippo Fiorelli (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
|
+0:05:51
|
75
|
Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
|
+0:07:44
|
76
|
Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
|
+0:07:44
|
77
|
Hugo Hofstetter (NSN Cycling Team)
|
+0:07:44
|
78
|
Frederik Frison (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:07:44
|
79
|
Filip Maciejuk (Movistar Team)
|
+0:07:44
|
80
|
Taco van der Hoorn (Lotto-Intermarché)
|
+0:07:44
|
81
|
Pierre Gautherat (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
|
+0:07:44
|
82
|
Iván García Cortina (Movistar Team)
|
+0:07:44
|
83
|
Ethan Hayter (Soudal Quick-Step)
|
+0:07:55
|
84
|
Callum Thornley (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)
|
+0:07:55
|
85
|
Dries De Bondt (Team Jayco-AlUla)
|
+0:08:35
|
86
|
Martin Urianstad Bugge (Uno-X Mobility)
|
+0:09:58
|
87
|
Sakarias Koller Løland (Uno-X Mobility)
|
+0:09:58
|
88
|
Nadav Raisberg (NSN Cycling Team)
|
+0:09:58
|
89
|
Manlio Moro (Movistar Team)
|
+0:09:58
|
90
|
Alessandro Romele (XDS Astana Team)
|
+0:09:58
|
91
|
Stefan Bissegger (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
|
+0:09:58
|
92
|
Paul Penhoët (Groupama-FDJ United)
|
+0:09:58
|
93
|
Marijn van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost)
|
+0:09:58
|
94
|
Dries van Gestel (Soudal Quick-Step)
|
+0:09:58
|
95
|
Axel Huens (Groupama-FDJ United)
|
+0:09:58
|
96
|
Samuele Battistella (EF Education-EasyPost)
|
+0:09:58
|
97
|
Steffen De Schuyteneer (Lotto-Intermarché)
|
+0:10:15
|
98
|
Matthew Fox (Lotto-Intermarché)
|
+0:10:15
|
99
|
Tim Naberman (Team Picnic PostNL)
|
+0:10:17
|
100
|
Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek)
|
+0:10:17
|
101
|
Marceli Boguslawski (Poland)
|
+0:10:17
|
102
|
Colby Simmons (EF Education-EasyPost)
|
+0:10:17
|
103
|
Radoslaw Fratczak (Poland)
|
+0:10:17
|
104
|
Noah Hobbs (EF Education-EasyPost)
|
+0:10:17
|
105
|
Connor Swift (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team)
|
+0:10:17
|
106
|
Timo de Jong (Team Picnic PostNL)
|
+0:10:17
|
107
|
Ryan Mullen (NSN Cycling Team)
|
+0:10:17
|
108
|
Paul Magnier (Soudal Quick-Step)
|
+0:10:17
|
109
|
Henri-Francois Haquin (Team Picnic PostNL)
|
+0:10:17
|
110
|
Simon Dehairs (Alpecin-Premier Tech)
|
+0:10:17
|
111
|
Steff Cras (Soudal Quick-Step)
|
+0:10:17
|
112
|
Matevz Govekar (Bahrain Victorious)
|
+0:10:17
|
113
|
Matteo Moschetti (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:10:17
|
114
|
Andrea Bagioli (Lidl-Trek)
|
+0:10:17
|
115
|
Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)
|
+0:10:27
|
116
|
Frederik Wandahl (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)
|
+0:10:38
|
117
|
Daniel Skerl (Bahrain Victorious)
|
+0:10:39
|
118
|
Patryk Stosz (Poland)
|
+0:10:39
|
119
|
Alec Segaert (Bahrain Victorious)
|
+0:10:48
|
120
|
Simone Consonni (Lidl-Trek)
|
+0:10:56
|
121
|
Joshua Giddings (Lotto-Intermarché)
|
+0:11:33
|
122
|
Tobiasz Pawlak (Poland)
|
+0:11:50
|
123
|
Oded Kogut (NSN Cycling Team)
|
+0:12:40
|
124
|
Gianluca Pollefliet (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
|
+0:13:22
|
125
|
Luka Mezgec (Team Jayco-AlUla)
|
+0:13:22
|
126
|
Tord Gudmestad (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
|
+0:13:28
|
127
|
Robin Froidevaux (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:13:28
|
128
|
Ayco Bastiaens (Soudal Quick-Step)
|
+0:14:33
|
129
|
Rune Herregodts (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
|
+0:14:49
|
130
|
Jasper De Buyst (Lotto-Intermarché)
|
+0:15:46
|
131
|
Edward Theuns (Lidl-Trek)
|
+0:15:46
|
132
|
Norbert Banaszek (Poland)
|
+0:15:46
|
133
|
Petr Kelemen (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:15:46
|
134
|
Gerben Thijssen (Alpecin-Premier Tech)
|
+0:15:46
|
135
|
Arthur Kluckers (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:15:46
|
136
|
Maikel Zijlaard (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:15:46
|
137
|
João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
|
+0:16:00
|
138
|
Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ United)
|
+0:16:00
|
139
|
Artem Shmidt (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team)
|
+0:16:23
|
140
|
Sam Welsford (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team)
|
+0:16:23
|
141
|
Danny van Poppel (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)
|
+0:19:13
|
DNS
|
Maurice Ballerstedt (Alpecin-Premier Tech)
|
DNS
|
DNS
|
Anton Schiffer (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
|
DNS
|
DNF
|
Benoît Cosnefroy (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
|
DNF
General Classification after stage 4
|
Place
|
Full Name (Team)
|
Diff
|
1
|
Bart Lemmen (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
|
16:16:12
|
2
|
Christian Scaroni (XDS Astana Team)
|
+0:00:06
|
3
|
Marco Brenner (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:00:26
|
4
|
Matteo Sobrero (Lidl-Trek)
|
+0:00:27
|
5
|
Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)
|
+0:00:28
|
6
|
Louis Barré (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
|
+0:00:28
|
7
|
Paul Lapeira (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
|
+0:00:28
|
8
|
Alberto Bettiol (XDS Astana Team)
|
+0:00:28
|
9
|
Aaron Dockx (Alpecin-Premier Tech)
|
+0:00:28
|
10
|
Andreas Kron (Uno-X Mobility)
|
+0:00:32
|
11
|
Magnus Sheffield (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team)
|
+0:00:33
|
12
|
Aleksandr Vlasov (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)
|
+0:00:33
|
13
|
Diego Ulissi (XDS Astana Team)
|
+0:00:33
|
14
|
Michal Kwiatkowski (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team)
|
+0:00:33
|
15
|
Max Schachmann (Soudal Quick-Step)
|
+0:00:33
|
16
|
Iván Romeo (Movistar Team)
|
+0:00:33
|
17
|
Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
|
+0:00:33
|
18
|
Mark Donovan (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:00:33
|
19
|
Alexey Lutsenko (NSN Cycling Team)
|
+0:00:33
|
20
|
Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious)
|
+0:00:33
|
21
|
Wilco Kelderman (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
|
+0:00:33
|
22
|
Andrea Vendrame (Team Jayco-AlUla)
|
+0:00:33
|
23
|
Pau Martí (NSN Cycling Team)
|
+0:00:33
|
24
|
Carlos Canal (Movistar Team)
|
+0:00:42
|
25
|
Stefan Küng (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:00:42
|
26
|
Fredrik Dversnes (Uno-X Mobility)
|
+0:00:42
|
27
|
William Barta (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:00:42
|
28
|
Juan Martinez (Team Picnic PostNL)
|
+0:00:42
|
29
|
Simon Dalby (Uno-X Mobility)
|
+0:00:42
|
30
|
Filip Gruszczynski (Poland)
|
+0:00:42
|
31
|
Adrien Boichis (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)
|
+0:00:42
|
32
|
Andreas Leknessund (Uno-X Mobility)
|
+0:00:42
|
33
|
Luca Vergallito (Alpecin-Premier Tech)
|
+0:00:42
|
34
|
Nicola Conci (XDS Astana Team)
|
+0:00:56
|
35
|
Senna Remijn (Alpecin-Premier Tech)
|
+0:00:58
|
36
|
Axel Laurance (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team)
|
+0:00:58
|
37
|
Tijmen Graat (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
|
+0:00:58
|
38
|
Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost)
|
+0:00:58
|
39
|
Pelayo Sanchez (Movistar Team)
|
+0:00:58
|
40
|
Koen Bouwman (Team Jayco-AlUla)
|
+0:00:58
|
41
|
Edoardo Zambanini (Bahrain Victorious)
|
+0:01:10
|
42
|
Tobias Svarre (Uno-X Mobility)
|
+0:01:32
|
43
|
Remi Cavagna (Groupama-FDJ United)
|
+0:01:36
|
44
|
Jonas Rutsch (Lotto-Intermarché)
|
+0:01:38
|
45
|
Walter Calzoni (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:01:39
|
46
|
Enzo Paleni (Groupama-FDJ United)
|
+0:01:39
|
47
|
Rudy Porter (Team Jayco-AlUla)
|
+0:01:44
|
48
|
Fabio Christen (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:02:15
|
49
|
Alessandro Borgo (Bahrain Victorious)
|
+0:02:16
|
50
|
Noa Isidore (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
|
+0:02:23
|
51
|
Brady Gilmore (NSN Cycling Team)
|
+0:02:26
|
52
|
Jacopo Mosca (Lidl-Trek)
|
+0:02:34
|
53
|
Cyril Barthe (Groupama-FDJ United)
|
+0:02:42
|
54
|
Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ United)
|
+0:02:51
|
55
|
Jakub Kaczmarek (Poland)
|
+0:02:57
|
56
|
Robert Donaldson (Team Jayco-AlUla)
|
+0:03:18
|
57
|
Oscar Chamberlain (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
|
+0:03:18
|
58
|
Oliver Peace (Team Picnic PostNL)
|
+0:04:03
|
59
|
Patrick Gamper (Team Jayco-AlUla)
|
+0:04:29
|
60
|
Frits Biesterbos (Team Picnic PostNL)
|
+0:04:31
|
61
|
Timo Roosen (Team Picnic PostNL)
|
+0:05:13
|
62
|
Cédric Beullens (Lotto-Intermarché)
|
+0:05:13
|
63
|
Loe van Belle (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
|
+0:05:48
|
64
|
Kamil Malecki (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:05:51
|
65
|
Matteo Malucelli (XDS Astana Team)
|
+0:05:59
|
66
|
Sam Watson (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team)
|
+0:06:03
|
67
|
Lorenzo Milesi (Movistar Team)
|
+0:06:03
|
68
|
Victor Langellotti (XDS Astana Team)
|
+0:06:03
|
69
|
Lennard Kämna (Lidl-Trek)
|
+0:06:03
|
70
|
Roman Ermakov (Bahrain Victorious)
|
+0:06:03
|
71
|
Filippo Fiorelli (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
|
+0:06:03
|
72
|
Iván García Cortina (Movistar Team)
|
+0:07:56
|
73
|
Hugo Hofstetter (NSN Cycling Team)
|
+0:07:56
|
74
|
Filip Maciejuk (Movistar Team)
|
+0:07:56
|
75
|
Ethan Hayter (Soudal Quick-Step)
|
+0:08:07
|
76
|
Frederik Frison (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:08:18
|
77
|
Sjoerd Bax (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:08:18
|
78
|
Callum Thornley (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)
|
+0:08:41
|
79
|
Pierre Gautherat (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
|
+0:09:08
|
80
|
Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek)
|
+0:09:59
|
81
|
Alessandro Romele (XDS Astana Team)
|
+0:10:06
|
82
|
Sakarias Koller Løland (Uno-X Mobility)
|
+0:10:10
|
83
|
Paul Penhoët (Groupama-FDJ United)
|
+0:10:10
|
84
|
Axel Huens (Groupama-FDJ United)
|
+0:10:10
|
85
|
Manlio Moro (Movistar Team)
|
+0:10:10
|
86
|
Martin Urianstad Bugge (Uno-X Mobility)
|
+0:10:10
|
87
|
Marijn van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost)
|
+0:10:10
|
88
|
Nadav Raisberg (NSN Cycling Team)
|
+0:10:10
|
89
|
Samuele Battistella (EF Education-EasyPost)
|
+0:10:10
|
90
|
Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
|
+0:10:11
|
91
|
Alastair Mackellar (EF Education-EasyPost)
|
+0:10:13
|
92
|
Paul Magnier (Soudal Quick-Step)
|
+0:10:17
|
93
|
Noah Hobbs (EF Education-EasyPost)
|
+0:10:19
|
94
|
Steffen De Schuyteneer (Lotto-Intermarché)
|
+0:10:27
|
95
|
Matthew Fox (Lotto-Intermarché)
|
+0:10:27
|
96
|
Marceli Boguslawski (Poland)
|
+0:10:29
|
97
|
Matteo Moschetti (Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:10:29
|
98
|
Simon Dehairs (Alpecin-Premier Tech)
|
+0:10:29
|
99
|
Matevz Govekar (Bahrain Victorious)
|
+0:10:29
|
100
|
Tim Naberman (Team Picnic PostNL)
|
+0:10:29
|
101
|
Andrea Bagioli (Lidl-Trek)
|
+0:10:29
|
102
|
Connor Swift (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team)
|
+0:10:29
|
103
|
Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)
|
+0:10:39
|
104
|
Taco van der Hoorn (Lotto-Intermarché)
|
+0:10:40
|
105
|
Dries van Gestel (Soudal Quick-Step)
|
+0:10:44
|
106
|
Colby Simmons (EF Education-EasyPost)
|
+0:10:49
|
107
|
Frederik Wandahl (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)
|
+0:10:50
|
108
|
Daniel Skerl (Bahrain Victorious)
|
+0:10:51
|
109
|
Ryan Mullen (NSN Cycling Team)
|
+0:11:00
|
110
|
Simone Consonni (Lidl-Trek)
|
+0:11:08
|
111
|
Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
|
+0:11:08
|
112
|
Alec Segaert (Bahrain Victorious)
|
+0:11:22
|
113
|
Henri-Francois Haquin (Team Picnic PostNL)
|
+0:11:22
|
114
|
Timo de Jong (Team Picnic PostNL)
|
+0:12:21
|
115
|
Oded Kogut (NSN Cycling Team)
|
+0:12:52
|
116
|
Radoslaw Fratczak (Poland)
|
+0:12:53
|
117
|
Joshua Giddings (Lotto-Intermarché)
|
+0:13:14
|
118
|
Tord Gudmestad (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
|
+0:13:40
|
119
|
Robin Froidevaux (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:13:40
|
120
|
Stefan Bissegger (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
|
+0:14:01
|
121
|
Luka Mezgec (Team Jayco-AlUla)
|
+0:14:08
|
122
|
Gianluca Pollefliet (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
|
+0:14:38
|
123
|
Tobiasz Pawlak (Poland)
|
+0:15:34
|
124
|
Steff Cras (Soudal Quick-Step)
|
+0:15:57
|
125
|
Gerben Thijssen (Alpecin-Premier Tech)
|
+0:15:58
|
126
|
Maikel Zijlaard (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:15:58
|
127
|
Arthur Kluckers (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:15:58
|
128
|
Petr Kelemen (Tudor Pro Cycling Team)
|
+0:15:58
|
129
|
Edward Theuns (Lidl-Trek)
|
+0:15:58
|
130
|
Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ United)
|
+0:16:10
|
131
|
João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
|
+0:16:12
|
132
|
Patryk Stosz (Poland)
|
+0:16:17
|
133
|
Sam Welsford (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team)
|
+0:16:35
|
134
|
Artem Shmidt (Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team)
|
+0:16:35
|
135
|
Norbert Banaszek (Poland)
|
+0:17:02
|
136
|
Jardi Van Der Lee (EF Education-EasyPost)
|
+0:18:14
|
137
|
Dries De Bondt (Team Jayco-AlUla)
|
+0:18:17
|
138
|
Danny van Poppel (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)
|
+0:19:25
|
139
|
Jasper De Buyst (Lotto-Intermarché)
|
+0:22:52
|
140
|
Rune Herregodts (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
|
+0:23:01
|
141
|
Ayco Bastiaens (Soudal Quick-Step)
|
+0:23:02
Click here for full results
Points Classification
|
Place
|
Full Name (Team)
|
Points
|
1
|
Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek)
|
60 pts
|
2
|
Sakarias Koller Løland (Uno-X Mobility)
|
39 pts
|
3
|
Gerben Thijssen (Alpecin-Premier Tech)
|
39 pts
|
4
|
Noah Hobbs (EF Education-EasyPost)
|
37 pts
|
5
|
Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep)
|
33 pts
|
6
|
Ivan Garcia Cortina (Movistar Team)
|
32 pts
|
7
|
Daniel Skerl (Bahrain Victorious)
|
32 pts
|
8
|
Maikel Zijlaard (Tudor Pro Cycling)
|
31 pts
|
9
|
Matteo Malucelli (XDS Astana)
|
29 pts
|
10
|
Alessandro Romele (XDS Astana)
|
26 pts
|
11
|
Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)
|
26 pts
|
12
|
Tord Gudmestad (Decathlon CMA CGM)
|
24 pts
|
13
|
Steffen de Schuyteneer (Lotto-Intermarché)
|
23 pts
|
14
|
Axel Laurance (Netcompany Ineos)
|
22 pts
|
15
|
Hugo Hofstetter (NSN Cycling Team)
|
21 pts
|
16
|
Marceli Bogusławski (Poland)
|
21 pts
|
17
|
Bart Lemmen (Visma-Lease a Bike)
|
20 pts
|
18
|
Simon Dehairs (Alpecin-Premier Tech)
|
20 pts
|
19
|
Oded Kogut (NSN Cycling Team)
|
20 pts
|
20
|
Christian Scaroni (XDS Astana)
|
19 pts
|
21
|
Matteo Moschetti (Pinarello-Q36.5)
|
19 pts
|
22
|
Marco Brenner (Tudor Pro Cycling)
|
17 pts
|
23
|
Frits Biesterbos (Picnic PostNL)
|
17 pts
|
24
|
Louis Barre (Visma-Lease a Bike)
|
16 pts
|
25
|
Alberto Bettiol (XDS Astana)
|
15 pts
|
26
|
Robert Donaldson (Jayco-AlUla)
|
15 pts
|
27
|
Paul Lapeira (Decathlon CMA CGM)
|
14 pts
|
28
|
Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)
|
13 pts
|
29
|
Aaron Dockx (Alpecin-Premier Tech)
|
12 pts
|
30
|
Andreas Kron (Uno-X Mobility)
|
11 pts
|
31
|
Matteo Sobrero (Lidl-Trek)
|
10 pts
|
32
|
Brady Gilmore (NSN Cycling Team)
|
10 pts
|
33
|
Ivan Romeo Abad (Movistar Team)
|
9 pts
|
34
|
Paul Penhoet (Groupama-FDJ United)
|
9 pts
|
35
|
Diego Ulissi (XDS Astana)
|
8 pts
|
36
|
Wilco Kelderman (Visma-Lease a Bike)
|
7 pts
|
37
|
Andrea Vendrame (Jayco-AlUla)
|
6 pts
|
38
|
Danny van Poppel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)
|
6 pts
|
39
|
Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
|
5 pts
|
40
|
Alexey Lutsenko (NSN Cycling Team)
|
4 pts
|
41
|
Maximilian Schachmann (Soudal-QuickStep)
|
3 pts
|
42
|
Sam Welsford (Netcompany Ineos)
|
3 pts
|
43
|
Magnus Sheffield (Netcompany Ineos)
|
2 pts
|
44
|
Aleksandr Vlasov (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)
|
1 pt
|
45
|
Axel Huens (Groupama-FDJ United)
|
1 pt
|
46
|
Colby Simmons (EF Education-EasyPost)
|
-16 pts
Mountains Classification
|
Place
|
Full Name (Team)
|
Points
|
1
|
Bart Lemmen (Visma-Lease a Bike)
|
10 pts
|
2
|
Dries de Bondt (Jayco-AlUla)
|
9 pts
|
3
|
Christian Scaroni (XDS Astana)
|
7 pts
|
4
|
Marco Brenner (Tudor Pro Cycling)
|
5 pts
|
5
|
Tijmen Graat (Visma-Lease a Bike)
|
3 pts
|
6
|
Patryk Stosz (Poland)
|
2 pts
|
7
|
Simon Dalby (Uno-X Mobility)
|
2 pts
|
8
|
Enzo Paleni (Groupama-FDJ United)
|
2 pts
|
9
|
Stefan Bissegger (Decathlon CMA CGM)
|
2 pts
|
10
|
Matteo Malucelli (XDS Astana)
|
1 pt
|
11
|
Taco van der Hoorn (Lotto-Intermarché)
|
1 pt
|
12
|
Alastair Mackellar (EF Education-EasyPost)
|
1 pt
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
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