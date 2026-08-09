Tour de Pologne: Stefan Küng takes a first win of the year while Marco Brenner wins the general classification with stunning time trial performance

Marco Brenner (Tudor Pro Cycling) during stage 7 of the 2026 Tour de Pologne in Wieliczka, Poland. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Stefan Küng and Marco Brenner took a pair of wins on the final day of the Tour de Pologne on Sunday, winning the stage and general classification respectively.

For Küng it was a first time trial win since the Chrono de Nations late in 2024, while for Brenner the win was his first stage race general classification and only the third victory of his career. Having started the day in sixth place overall, Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) put in an excellent ride to finish second overall, while Iván Roomeo (Movistar) was third.

Brenner’s win was built on the back of consistency through the seven stage race, the German rider finishing fourth, second and third on the three toughest days of the race and starting the day fourth on the general classification.

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Küng broke his leg at Omloop Nieuwsblad in February and only returned to competition at the Swiss nationals in June, this week being his first race since then. His winning time of 14:25 sealed the deal, while Fisher-Black was second while his teammate Callum Thornley was third.

The 12.5km individual time trial saw a number of riders take the lead, no one setting a dominant early time. but the day was all about the GC, with the top 19 riders on GC all within one minute of the overnight leader Christain Scaroni (XDS-Astana). The Italian was unable to defend his place though, finishing seventh on the day.

Stefan Kung (Tudor Pro Cycling) celebrates after winning stage 7 of the 2026 Tour de Pologne in Wieliczka, Poland. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

How it unfolded

For its seventh and concluding stage, the 2026 Tour de Pologne set the riders a 12.5km individual time trial, starting and finishing at the salt mine in Wieliczka. It was uphill almost from the start gate, the day’s highest point coming after 4km, though the gradient to that point averaged only 3%.

While most of the remaining kilometres were downhill, there was little in the way of technicality, with only five sharp corners, including two roundabouts in the final 1,200m. This made the day one for the pure TT specialists, and with the top 19 on GC separated by less than a minute, a shakeup of the leaderboard was likely.

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Gerben Thijssen (Alpecin-Premier Tech) was first down the ramp, setting a time of 16:25, though he was quickly eclipsed by Sam Welsford, the Netcompany-Ineos rider stopping the clock at 14:51. Having set the early benchmark at the intermediate timing point, Maikel Zijlaard (Tudor Pro Cycling) was unable to challenge the Australian’s time, losing 14 seconds to Welsford in the second half of the course.

Welsford’s teammate, Artem Shmidt set a blistering time at the intermediate, briefly leading the race at the finish. This set a stream of new leaders, with former Luxembourg champion Arthur Kluckers leading before Scotsman Callum Thornley (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) stopped the clock in 14:29, and time trialling legend Stefan Küng (Tudor Pro Cycling) beat him by just over four seconds.

The later part of the race was all about the GC, with Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) briefly threatening to win the overall.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Classification Pos Rider Time 1 Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling 0:14:25 2 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 00:00:04 3 Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 00:00:04 4 Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar Team 00:00:05 5 Magnus Sheffield (USA) Netcompany Ineos 00:00:09 6 Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:00:10 7 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:00:11 8 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal-QuickStep 00:00:14 9 Artem Shmidt (USA) Netcompany Ineos 00:00:14 10 Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5 00:00:16 11 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Lidl-Trek 00:00:18 12 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 00:00:18 13 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) XDS Astana 00:00:19 14 Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 00:00:20 15 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 00:00:20 16 Jan Christen (Swi) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 00:00:21 17 Frederik Frison (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5 00:00:24 18 Alec Segaert (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 00:00:25 19 William Barta (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:00:25 20 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) NSN Cycling Team 00:00:26 21 Sam Welsford (Aus) Netcompany Ineos 00:00:26 22 Steffen de Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 00:00:27 23 Noa Isidore (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 00:00:28 24 Mark Donovan (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 00:00:29 25 Frits Biesterbos (Ned) Picnic PostNL 00:00:31 26 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 00:00:31 27 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 00:00:32 28 Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM 00:00:33 29 Paul Lapeira (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 00:00:34 30 Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 00:00:35 31 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Netcompany Ineos 00:00:36 32 Bart Lemmen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 00:00:37 33 Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team 00:00:38 34 Louis Barre (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike 00:00:38 35 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Visma-Lease a Bike 00:00:39 36 Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:00:39 37 Manlio Moro (Ita) Movistar Team 00:00:39 38 Sam Watson (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 00:00:40 39 Henri François Renard Haquin (Fra) Picnic PostNL 00:00:40 40 Connor Swift (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 00:00:40 41 Adrien Boichis (Fra) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 00:00:40 42 Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos 00:00:42 43 Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility 00:00:42 44 Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana 00:00:42 45 Pierre Gautherat (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 00:00:42 46 Fabio Christen (Swi) Pinarello-Q36.5 00:00:43 47 Robert Donaldson (GBr) Jayco-AlUla 00:00:45 48 Steff Cras (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 00:00:47 49 Christian Scaroni (Ita) XDS Astana 00:00:47 50 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Lidl-Trek 00:00:48 51 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 00:00:49 52 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Soudal-QuickStep 00:00:50 53 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco-AlUla 00:00:50 54 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 00:00:51 55 Kamil Małecki (Pol) Pinarello-Q36.5 00:00:55 56 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 00:00:56 57 Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech 00:00:57 58 Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling Team 00:00:58 59 Ryan Mullen (Irl) NSN Cycling Team 00:01:01 60 Axel Huens (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 00:01:01 61 Sakarias Koller Løland (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 00:01:02 62 Paul Penhoet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 00:01:03 63 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek 00:01:04 64 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 00:01:05 65 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Jayco-AlUla 00:01:05 66 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek 00:01:06 67 Alastair Mackellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost 00:01:06 68 Aaron Dockx (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 00:01:07 69 Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 00:01:07 70 Diego Ulissi (Ita) XDS Astana 00:01:08 71 Paul Magnier (Fra) Soudal-QuickStep 00:01:09 72 Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 00:01:09 73 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Lotto-Intermarché 00:01:10 74 Victor Langellotti (Mon) XDS Astana 00:01:11 75 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team 00:01:11 76 Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek 00:01:12 77 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Movistar Team 00:01:13 78 Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana 00:01:13 79 Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco-AlUla 00:01:13 80 Timo de Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL 00:01:13 81 Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek 00:01:14 82 Joshua Giddings (GBr) Lotto-Intermarché 00:01:15 83 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 00:01:16 84 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 00:01:17 85 Nadav Raisberg (Isr) NSN Cycling Team 00:01:17 86 Filip Gruszczyński (Pol) Poland 00:01:18 87 Cedric Beullens (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 00:01:18 88 Marijn van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 00:01:18 89 Tobias Svarre (Den) Uno-X Mobility 00:01:18 90 Alessandro Borgo (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 00:01:19 91 Tijmen Graat (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 00:01:20 92 Loe van Belle (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 00:01:20 93 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 00:01:24 94 Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Movistar Team 00:01:24 95 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 00:01:25 96 Oliver Peace (GBr) Picnic PostNL 00:01:26 97 Dries van Gestel (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 00:01:26 98 Robin Froidevaux (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:01:29 99 Matthew Fox (Aus) Lotto-Intermarché 00:01:30 100 Noah Hobbs (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 00:01:30 101 Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 00:01:31 102 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 00:01:32 103 Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL 00:01:33 104 Edoardo Zambanini (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 00:01:33 105 Brady Gilmore (Aus) NSN Cycling Team 00:01:34 106 Martin Bugge (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 00:01:37 107 Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek 00:01:37 108 Colby Simmons (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 00:01:37 109 Dries de Bondt (Bel) Jayco-AlUla 00:01:38 110 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Jayco-AlUla 00:01:38 111 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Lotto-Intermarché 00:01:44 112 Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 00:01:45 113 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland 00:01:46 114 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 00:01:49 115 Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic PostNL 00:01:51 116 Radosław Frątczak (Pol) Poland 00:01:52 117 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 00:01:53 118 Jasper de Buyst (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 00:01:57 119 Gianluca Pollefliet (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM 00:01:59 120 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 00:02:00 121 Daniel Skerl (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 00:02:00 122 Senna Remijn (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech 00:02:04 123 Tim Naberman (Ned) Picnic PostNL 00:02:07 124 Simon Dehairs (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 00:02:15 125 Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:02:16 126 Patryk Stosz (Pol) Poland 00:02:28 127 Norbert Banaszek (Pol) Poland 00:02:34 DNS Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco-AlUla Row 127 - Cell 2 DNS Marceli Bogusławski (Pol) Poland Row 128 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Points Classification Pos Rider Points 1 Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling 20 2 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 19 3 Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 18 4 Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar Team 17 5 Magnus Sheffield (USA) Netcompany Ineos 16 6 Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling 15 7 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling 14 8 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal-QuickStep 13 9 Artem Shmidt (USA) Netcompany Ineos 12 10 Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5 11 11 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Lidl-Trek 10 12 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 9 13 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) XDS Astana 8 14 Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 7 15 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 6 16 Jan Christen (Swi) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 5 17 Frederik Frison (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5 4 18 Alec Segaert (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 3 19 William Barta (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling 2 20 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) NSN Cycling Team 1

Final General classification

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pos Rider Time 1 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling 24:33:49 2 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 00:00:10 3 Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar Team 00:00:16 4 Louis Barre (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike 00:00:19 5 Bart Lemmen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 00:00:20 6 Jan Christen (Swi) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 00:00:22 7 Christian Scaroni (Ita) XDS Astana 00:00:25 8 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Lidl-Trek 00:00:28 9 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) XDS Astana 00:00:30 10 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 00:00:34 11 Paul Lapeira (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 00:00:40 12 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) NSN Cycling Team 00:00:48 13 Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility 00:00:52 14 Mark Donovan (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 00:01:03 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 00:01:07 16 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 00:01:08 17 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Soudal-QuickStep 00:01:09 18 Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos 00:01:18 19 Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 00:01:26 20 Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL 00:02:06 21 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 00:02:13 22 Diego Ulissi (Ita) XDS Astana 00:02:17 23 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 00:02:20 24 Aaron Dockx (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 00:02:34 25 Filip Gruszczyński (Pol) Poland 00:02:48 26 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team 00:03:15 27 Tijmen Graat (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 00:03:29 28 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Movistar Team 00:03:41 29 William Barta (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:04:04 30 Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:04:12 31 Fabio Christen (Swi) Pinarello-Q36.5 00:04:41 32 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco-AlUla 00:05:18 33 Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech 00:06:00 34 Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 00:06:09 35 Edoardo Zambanini (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 00:06:19 36 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 00:07:51 37 Frits Biesterbos (Ned) Picnic PostNL 00:08:32 38 Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 00:08:43 39 Tobias Svarre (Den) Uno-X Mobility 00:09:27 40 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Netcompany Ineos 00:09:46 41 Alessandro Borgo (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 00:10:23 42 Magnus Sheffield (USA) Netcompany Ineos 00:10:38 43 Adrien Boichis (Fra) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 00:11:02 44 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Jayco-AlUla 00:11:18 45 Robert Donaldson (GBr) Jayco-AlUla 00:11:24 46 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek 00:11:47 47 Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana 00:12:13 48 Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Lotto-Intermarché 00:13:44 49 Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling Team 00:13:48 50 Noa Isidore (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 00:16:21 51 Oliver Peace (GBr) Picnic PostNL 00:17:46 52 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 00:18:38 53 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek 00:19:30 54 Loe van Belle (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 00:20:38 55 Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 00:20:40 56 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Lidl-Trek 00:21:21 57 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 00:21:56 58 Victor Langellotti (Mon) XDS Astana 00:22:40 59 Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team 00:23:06 60 Alec Segaert (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 00:23:10 61 Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM 00:23:17 62 Brady Gilmore (Aus) NSN Cycling Team 00:23:17 63 Kamil Małecki (Pol) Pinarello-Q36.5 00:23:23 64 Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 00:23:27 65 Sam Watson (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 00:23:30 66 Axel Huens (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 00:23:31 67 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 00:24:39 68 Sakarias Koller Løland (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 00:24:42 69 Henri François Renard Haquin (Fra) Picnic PostNL 00:25:49 70 Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco-AlUla 00:26:31 71 Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic PostNL 00:27:36 72 Colby Simmons (USA) EF Education-EasyPost 00:27:44 73 Connor Swift (GBr) Netcompany Ineos 00:27:46 74 Alastair Mackellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost 00:27:56 75 Noah Hobbs (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 00:28:26 76 Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5 00:28:44 77 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 00:29:01 78 Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana 00:29:47 79 Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 00:30:07 80 Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland 00:30:30 81 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Visma-Lease a Bike 00:31:21 82 Matthew Fox (Aus) Lotto-Intermarché 00:31:49 83 Steff Cras (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 00:32:01 84 Dries van Gestel (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 00:32:16 85 Frederik Frison (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5 00:32:21 86 Pierre Gautherat (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 00:32:52 87 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 00:33:23 88 Nadav Raisberg (Isr) NSN Cycling Team 00:33:47 89 Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Movistar Team 00:34:06 90 Martin Bugge (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 00:34:10 91 Cedric Beullens (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 00:34:25 92 Marijn van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 00:34:39 93 Paul Penhoet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 00:34:47 94 Manlio Moro (Ita) Movistar Team 00:35:36 95 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal-QuickStep 00:35:46 96 Paul Magnier (Fra) Soudal-QuickStep 00:36:04 97 Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Lotto-Intermarché 00:37:08 98 Steffen de Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 00:37:29 99 Artem Shmidt (USA) Netcompany Ineos 00:38:12 100 Ryan Mullen (Irl) NSN Cycling Team 00:38:36 101 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 00:38:38 102 Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek 00:38:49 103 Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 00:38:53 104 Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek 00:39:05 105 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 00:39:48 106 Senna Remijn (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech 00:39:57 107 Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek 00:40:16 108 Tim Naberman (Ned) Picnic PostNL 00:40:27 109 Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:41:23 110 Timo de Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL 00:41:25 111 Joshua Giddings (GBr) Lotto-Intermarché 00:42:23 112 Gianluca Pollefliet (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM 00:44:31 113 Patryk Stosz (Pol) Poland 00:44:32 114 Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:46:08 115 Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:48:54 116 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 00:49:08 117 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Jayco-AlUla 00:51:21 118 Radosław Frątczak (Pol) Poland 00:51:40 119 Robin Froidevaux (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling 00:52:04 120 Sam Welsford (Aus) Netcompany Ineos 00:53:56 121 Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 00:54:14 122 Simon Dehairs (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 00:54:54 123 Daniel Skerl (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 00:55:07 124 Dries de Bondt (Bel) Jayco-AlUla 00:56:09 125 Jasper de Buyst (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 01:01:14 126 Norbert Banaszek (Pol) Poland 01:02:17 127 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 01:10:35

Swipe to scroll horizontally Points Classification Pos Rider Points 1 Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling 68 2 Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek 60 3 Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 59 4 Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos 55 5 Louis Barre (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike 54 6 Christian Scaroni (Ita) XDS Astana 50 7 Paul Lapeira (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM 45 8 Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar Team 43 9 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) XDS Astana 42 10 Jan Christen (Swi) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 40 11 Bart Lemmen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 39 12 Sakarias Koller Løland (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 39 13 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 39 14 Noah Hobbs (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 37 15 Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Lidl-Trek 35 16 Paul Magnier (Fra) Soudal-QuickStep 33 17 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team 32 18 Daniel Skerl (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 32 19 Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling 31 20 Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility 28 21 Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana 26 22 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 26 23 Steffen de Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 23 24 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 21 25 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 21 26 Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling 20 27 Simon Dehairs (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 20 28 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5 19 29 Magnus Sheffield (USA) Netcompany Ineos 18 30 Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 18 31 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Soudal-QuickStep 17 32 Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 17 33 Frits Biesterbos (Ned) Picnic PostNL 17 34 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) NSN Cycling Team 16 35 Fabio Christen (Swi) Pinarello-Q36.5 15 36 Robert Donaldson (GBr) Jayco-AlUla 15 37 Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling 15 38 Aaron Dockx (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech 14 39 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Jayco-AlUla 13 40 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal-QuickStep 13 41 Artem Shmidt (USA) Netcompany Ineos 12 42 Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL 11 43 Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5 11 44 Brady Gilmore (Aus) NSN Cycling Team 10 45 Paul Penhoet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 9 46 Diego Ulissi (Ita) XDS Astana 8 47 Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates-XRG 7 48 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 6 49 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 6 50 Alec Segaert (Bel) Bahrain Victorious 4 51 Frederik Frison (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5 4 52 Sam Welsford (Aus) Netcompany Ineos 3 53 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 2 54 William Barta (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling 2 55 Mark Donovan (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5 1 56 Axel Huens (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United 1 57 Colby Simmons (USA) EF Education-EasyPost -16