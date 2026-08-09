Tour de Pologne: Stefan Küng takes a first win of the year while Marco Brenner wins the general classification with stunning time trial performance

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Küng and Brenner make it a double day for Tudor Pro Cycling

Marco Brenner (Tudor Pro Cycling) during stage 7 of the 2026 Tour de Pologne in Wieliczka, Poland. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Marco Brenner (Tudor Pro Cycling) during stage 7 of the 2026 Tour de Pologne in Wieliczka, Poland. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Stefan Küng and Marco Brenner took a pair of wins on the final day of the Tour de Pologne on Sunday, winning the stage and general classification respectively.

For Küng it was a first time trial win since the Chrono de Nations late in 2024, while for Brenner the win was his first stage race general classification and only the third victory of his career. Having started the day in sixth place overall, Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) put in an excellent ride to finish second overall, while Iván Roomeo (Movistar) was third.

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Owen Rogers

Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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