Tour de Pologne: Stefan Küng takes a first win of the year while Marco Brenner wins the general classification with stunning time trial performance
Küng and Brenner make it a double day for Tudor Pro Cycling
Stefan Küng and Marco Brenner took a pair of wins on the final day of the Tour de Pologne on Sunday, winning the stage and general classification respectively.
For Küng it was a first time trial win since the Chrono de Nations late in 2024, while for Brenner the win was his first stage race general classification and only the third victory of his career. Having started the day in sixth place overall, Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) put in an excellent ride to finish second overall, while Iván Roomeo (Movistar) was third.
Brenner’s win was built on the back of consistency through the seven stage race, the German rider finishing fourth, second and third on the three toughest days of the race and starting the day fourth on the general classification.
Küng broke his leg at Omloop Nieuwsblad in February and only returned to competition at the Swiss nationals in June, this week being his first race since then. His winning time of 14:25 sealed the deal, while Fisher-Black was second while his teammate Callum Thornley was third.
The 12.5km individual time trial saw a number of riders take the lead, no one setting a dominant early time. but the day was all about the GC, with the top 19 riders on GC all within one minute of the overnight leader Christain Scaroni (XDS-Astana). The Italian was unable to defend his place though, finishing seventh on the day.
How it unfolded
For its seventh and concluding stage, the 2026 Tour de Pologne set the riders a 12.5km individual time trial, starting and finishing at the salt mine in Wieliczka. It was uphill almost from the start gate, the day’s highest point coming after 4km, though the gradient to that point averaged only 3%.
While most of the remaining kilometres were downhill, there was little in the way of technicality, with only five sharp corners, including two roundabouts in the final 1,200m. This made the day one for the pure TT specialists, and with the top 19 on GC separated by less than a minute, a shakeup of the leaderboard was likely.
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Gerben Thijssen (Alpecin-Premier Tech) was first down the ramp, setting a time of 16:25, though he was quickly eclipsed by Sam Welsford, the Netcompany-Ineos rider stopping the clock at 14:51. Having set the early benchmark at the intermediate timing point, Maikel Zijlaard (Tudor Pro Cycling) was unable to challenge the Australian’s time, losing 14 seconds to Welsford in the second half of the course.
Welsford’s teammate, Artem Shmidt set a blistering time at the intermediate, briefly leading the race at the finish. This set a stream of new leaders, with former Luxembourg champion Arthur Kluckers leading before Scotsman Callum Thornley (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) stopped the clock in 14:29, and time trialling legend Stefan Küng (Tudor Pro Cycling) beat him by just over four seconds.
The later part of the race was all about the GC, with Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) briefly threatening to win the overall.
Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
0:14:25
|
2
|
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
00:00:04
|
3
|
Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
00:00:04
|
4
|
Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar Team
|
00:00:05
|
5
|
Magnus Sheffield (USA) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:00:09
|
6
|
Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:00:10
|
7
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:00:11
|
8
|
Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal-QuickStep
|
00:00:14
|
9
|
Artem Shmidt (USA) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:00:14
|
10
|
Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00:00:16
|
11
|
Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
00:00:18
|
12
|
Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
00:00:18
|
13
|
Alberto Bettiol (Ita) XDS Astana
|
00:00:19
|
14
|
Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
00:00:20
|
15
|
Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
00:00:20
|
16
|
Jan Christen (Swi) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
00:00:21
|
17
|
Frederik Frison (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00:00:24
|
18
|
Alec Segaert (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|
00:00:25
|
19
|
William Barta (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:00:25
|
20
|
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) NSN Cycling Team
|
00:00:26
|
21
|
Sam Welsford (Aus) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:00:26
|
22
|
Steffen de Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00:00:27
|
23
|
Noa Isidore (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
00:00:28
|
24
|
Mark Donovan (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00:00:29
|
25
|
Frits Biesterbos (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
00:00:31
|
26
|
Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
00:00:31
|
27
|
Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
00:00:32
|
28
|
Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
00:00:33
|
29
|
Paul Lapeira (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
00:00:34
|
30
|
Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
00:00:35
|
31
|
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:00:36
|
32
|
Bart Lemmen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
00:00:37
|
33
|
Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team
|
00:00:38
|
34
|
Louis Barre (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
00:00:38
|
35
|
Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
00:00:39
|
36
|
Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:00:39
|
37
|
Manlio Moro (Ita) Movistar Team
|
00:00:39
|
38
|
Sam Watson (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:00:40
|
39
|
Henri François Renard Haquin (Fra) Picnic PostNL
|
00:00:40
|
40
|
Connor Swift (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:00:40
|
41
|
Adrien Boichis (Fra) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
00:00:40
|
42
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:00:42
|
43
|
Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
00:00:42
|
44
|
Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana
|
00:00:42
|
45
|
Pierre Gautherat (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
00:00:42
|
46
|
Fabio Christen (Swi) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00:00:43
|
47
|
Robert Donaldson (GBr) Jayco-AlUla
|
00:00:45
|
48
|
Steff Cras (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
00:00:47
|
49
|
Christian Scaroni (Ita) XDS Astana
|
00:00:47
|
50
|
Lennard Kämna (Ger) Lidl-Trek
|
00:00:48
|
51
|
Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|
00:00:49
|
52
|
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Soudal-QuickStep
|
00:00:50
|
53
|
Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco-AlUla
|
00:00:50
|
54
|
Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
00:00:51
|
55
|
Kamil Małecki (Pol) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00:00:55
|
56
|
Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
00:00:56
|
57
|
Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
00:00:57
|
58
|
Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling Team
|
00:00:58
|
59
|
Ryan Mullen (Irl) NSN Cycling Team
|
00:01:01
|
60
|
Axel Huens (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
00:01:01
|
61
|
Sakarias Koller Løland (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
00:01:02
|
62
|
Paul Penhoet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
00:01:03
|
63
|
Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
00:01:04
|
64
|
Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
00:01:05
|
65
|
Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Jayco-AlUla
|
00:01:05
|
66
|
Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
00:01:06
|
67
|
Alastair Mackellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost
|
00:01:06
|
68
|
Aaron Dockx (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
00:01:07
|
69
|
Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
00:01:07
|
70
|
Diego Ulissi (Ita) XDS Astana
|
00:01:08
|
71
|
Paul Magnier (Fra) Soudal-QuickStep
|
00:01:09
|
72
|
Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00:01:09
|
73
|
Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00:01:10
|
74
|
Victor Langellotti (Mon) XDS Astana
|
00:01:11
|
75
|
Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team
|
00:01:11
|
76
|
Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
00:01:12
|
77
|
Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Movistar Team
|
00:01:13
|
78
|
Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana
|
00:01:13
|
79
|
Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco-AlUla
|
00:01:13
|
80
|
Timo de Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
00:01:13
|
81
|
Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
00:01:14
|
82
|
Joshua Giddings (GBr) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00:01:15
|
83
|
Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
00:01:16
|
84
|
Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
00:01:17
|
85
|
Nadav Raisberg (Isr) NSN Cycling Team
|
00:01:17
|
86
|
Filip Gruszczyński (Pol) Poland
|
00:01:18
|
87
|
Cedric Beullens (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00:01:18
|
88
|
Marijn van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|
00:01:18
|
89
|
Tobias Svarre (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
00:01:18
|
90
|
Alessandro Borgo (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
00:01:19
|
91
|
Tijmen Graat (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
00:01:20
|
92
|
Loe van Belle (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
00:01:20
|
93
|
Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
00:01:24
|
94
|
Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Movistar Team
|
00:01:24
|
95
|
Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00:01:25
|
96
|
Oliver Peace (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|
00:01:26
|
97
|
Dries van Gestel (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
00:01:26
|
98
|
Robin Froidevaux (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:01:29
|
99
|
Matthew Fox (Aus) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00:01:30
|
100
|
Noah Hobbs (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
00:01:30
|
101
|
Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
00:01:31
|
102
|
Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
00:01:32
|
103
|
Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL
|
00:01:33
|
104
|
Edoardo Zambanini (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
00:01:33
|
105
|
Brady Gilmore (Aus) NSN Cycling Team
|
00:01:34
|
106
|
Martin Bugge (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
00:01:37
|
107
|
Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
00:01:37
|
108
|
Colby Simmons (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|
00:01:37
|
109
|
Dries de Bondt (Bel) Jayco-AlUla
|
00:01:38
|
110
|
Luka Mezgec (Slo) Jayco-AlUla
|
00:01:38
|
111
|
Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00:01:44
|
112
|
Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
00:01:45
|
113
|
Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
|
00:01:46
|
114
|
Danny van Poppel (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
00:01:49
|
115
|
Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
00:01:51
|
116
|
Radosław Frątczak (Pol) Poland
|
00:01:52
|
117
|
Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|
00:01:53
|
118
|
Jasper de Buyst (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00:01:57
|
119
|
Gianluca Pollefliet (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
00:01:59
|
120
|
Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
00:02:00
|
121
|
Daniel Skerl (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
00:02:00
|
122
|
Senna Remijn (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
00:02:04
|
123
|
Tim Naberman (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
00:02:07
|
124
|
Simon Dehairs (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
00:02:15
|
125
|
Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:02:16
|
126
|
Patryk Stosz (Pol) Poland
|
00:02:28
|
127
|
Norbert Banaszek (Pol) Poland
|
00:02:34
|
DNS
|
Patrick Gamper (Aut) Jayco-AlUla
|Row 127 - Cell 2
|
DNS
|
Marceli Bogusławski (Pol) Poland
|Row 128 - Cell 2
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
20
|
2
|
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
19
|
3
|
Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
18
|
4
|
Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar Team
|
17
|
5
|
Magnus Sheffield (USA) Netcompany Ineos
|
16
|
6
|
Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
15
|
7
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
14
|
8
|
Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal-QuickStep
|
13
|
9
|
Artem Shmidt (USA) Netcompany Ineos
|
12
|
10
|
Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
11
|
11
|
Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
10
|
12
|
Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
9
|
13
|
Alberto Bettiol (Ita) XDS Astana
|
8
|
14
|
Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
7
|
15
|
Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
6
|
16
|
Jan Christen (Swi) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
5
|
17
|
Frederik Frison (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
4
|
18
|
Alec Segaert (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|
3
|
19
|
William Barta (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
2
|
20
|
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) NSN Cycling Team
|
1
Final General classification
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Time
|
1
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
24:33:49
|
2
|
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
00:00:10
|
3
|
Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar Team
|
00:00:16
|
4
|
Louis Barre (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
00:00:19
|
5
|
Bart Lemmen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
00:00:20
|
6
|
Jan Christen (Swi) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
00:00:22
|
7
|
Christian Scaroni (Ita) XDS Astana
|
00:00:25
|
8
|
Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
00:00:28
|
9
|
Alberto Bettiol (Ita) XDS Astana
|
00:00:30
|
10
|
Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
00:00:34
|
11
|
Paul Lapeira (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
00:00:40
|
12
|
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) NSN Cycling Team
|
00:00:48
|
13
|
Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
00:00:52
|
14
|
Mark Donovan (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00:01:03
|
15
|
Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
00:01:07
|
16
|
Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
00:01:08
|
17
|
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Soudal-QuickStep
|
00:01:09
|
18
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:01:18
|
19
|
Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
00:01:26
|
20
|
Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL
|
00:02:06
|
21
|
Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
00:02:13
|
22
|
Diego Ulissi (Ita) XDS Astana
|
00:02:17
|
23
|
Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|
00:02:20
|
24
|
Aaron Dockx (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
00:02:34
|
25
|
Filip Gruszczyński (Pol) Poland
|
00:02:48
|
26
|
Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team
|
00:03:15
|
27
|
Tijmen Graat (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
00:03:29
|
28
|
Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Movistar Team
|
00:03:41
|
29
|
William Barta (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:04:04
|
30
|
Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:04:12
|
31
|
Fabio Christen (Swi) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00:04:41
|
32
|
Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jayco-AlUla
|
00:05:18
|
33
|
Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
00:06:00
|
34
|
Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00:06:09
|
35
|
Edoardo Zambanini (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
00:06:19
|
36
|
Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
00:07:51
|
37
|
Frits Biesterbos (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
00:08:32
|
38
|
Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
00:08:43
|
39
|
Tobias Svarre (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
00:09:27
|
40
|
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:09:46
|
41
|
Alessandro Borgo (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
00:10:23
|
42
|
Magnus Sheffield (USA) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:10:38
|
43
|
Adrien Boichis (Fra) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
00:11:02
|
44
|
Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Jayco-AlUla
|
00:11:18
|
45
|
Robert Donaldson (GBr) Jayco-AlUla
|
00:11:24
|
46
|
Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
00:11:47
|
47
|
Nicola Conci (Ita) XDS Astana
|
00:12:13
|
48
|
Jonas Rutsch (Ger) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00:13:44
|
49
|
Pau Marti Soriano (Spa) NSN Cycling Team
|
00:13:48
|
50
|
Noa Isidore (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
00:16:21
|
51
|
Oliver Peace (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|
00:17:46
|
52
|
Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
00:18:38
|
53
|
Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
00:19:30
|
54
|
Loe van Belle (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
00:20:38
|
55
|
Roman Ermakov (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
00:20:40
|
56
|
Lennard Kämna (Ger) Lidl-Trek
|
00:21:21
|
57
|
Frederik Wandahl (Den) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
00:21:56
|
58
|
Victor Langellotti (Mon) XDS Astana
|
00:22:40
|
59
|
Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) Movistar Team
|
00:23:06
|
60
|
Alec Segaert (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|
00:23:10
|
61
|
Oscar Chamberlain (Aus) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
00:23:17
|
62
|
Brady Gilmore (Aus) NSN Cycling Team
|
00:23:17
|
63
|
Kamil Małecki (Pol) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00:23:23
|
64
|
Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
00:23:27
|
65
|
Sam Watson (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:23:30
|
66
|
Axel Huens (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
00:23:31
|
67
|
Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
00:24:39
|
68
|
Sakarias Koller Løland (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
00:24:42
|
69
|
Henri François Renard Haquin (Fra) Picnic PostNL
|
00:25:49
|
70
|
Rudy Porter (Aus) Jayco-AlUla
|
00:26:31
|
71
|
Timo Roosen (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
00:27:36
|
72
|
Colby Simmons (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|
00:27:44
|
73
|
Connor Swift (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:27:46
|
74
|
Alastair Mackellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost
|
00:27:56
|
75
|
Noah Hobbs (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
00:28:26
|
76
|
Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00:28:44
|
77
|
Cyril Barthe (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
00:29:01
|
78
|
Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana
|
00:29:47
|
79
|
Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
00:30:07
|
80
|
Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
|
00:30:30
|
81
|
Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
00:31:21
|
82
|
Matthew Fox (Aus) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00:31:49
|
83
|
Steff Cras (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
00:32:01
|
84
|
Dries van Gestel (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
00:32:16
|
85
|
Frederik Frison (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00:32:21
|
86
|
Pierre Gautherat (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
00:32:52
|
87
|
Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|
00:33:23
|
88
|
Nadav Raisberg (Isr) NSN Cycling Team
|
00:33:47
|
89
|
Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Movistar Team
|
00:34:06
|
90
|
Martin Bugge (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
00:34:10
|
91
|
Cedric Beullens (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00:34:25
|
92
|
Marijn van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|
00:34:39
|
93
|
Paul Penhoet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
00:34:47
|
94
|
Manlio Moro (Ita) Movistar Team
|
00:35:36
|
95
|
Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal-QuickStep
|
00:35:46
|
96
|
Paul Magnier (Fra) Soudal-QuickStep
|
00:36:04
|
97
|
Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00:37:08
|
98
|
Steffen de Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00:37:29
|
99
|
Artem Shmidt (USA) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:38:12
|
100
|
Ryan Mullen (Irl) NSN Cycling Team
|
00:38:36
|
101
|
Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
00:38:38
|
102
|
Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
00:38:49
|
103
|
Matevž Govekar (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|
00:38:53
|
104
|
Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
00:39:05
|
105
|
Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
00:39:48
|
106
|
Senna Remijn (Ned) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
00:39:57
|
107
|
Simone Consonni (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
00:40:16
|
108
|
Tim Naberman (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
00:40:27
|
109
|
Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:41:23
|
110
|
Timo de Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
00:41:25
|
111
|
Joshua Giddings (GBr) Lotto-Intermarché
|
00:42:23
|
112
|
Gianluca Pollefliet (Bel) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
00:44:31
|
113
|
Patryk Stosz (Pol) Poland
|
00:44:32
|
114
|
Petr Kelemen (Cze) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:46:08
|
115
|
Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:48:54
|
116
|
Danny van Poppel (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
00:49:08
|
117
|
Luka Mezgec (Slo) Jayco-AlUla
|
00:51:21
|
118
|
Radosław Frątczak (Pol) Poland
|
00:51:40
|
119
|
Robin Froidevaux (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
00:52:04
|
120
|
Sam Welsford (Aus) Netcompany Ineos
|
00:53:56
|
121
|
Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
00:54:14
|
122
|
Simon Dehairs (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
00:54:54
|
123
|
Daniel Skerl (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
00:55:07
|
124
|
Dries de Bondt (Bel) Jayco-AlUla
|
00:56:09
|
125
|
Jasper de Buyst (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
01:01:14
|
126
|
Norbert Banaszek (Pol) Poland
|
01:02:17
|
127
|
Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
01:10:35
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
68
|
2
|
Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
60
|
3
|
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
59
|
4
|
Axel Laurance (Fra) Netcompany Ineos
|
55
|
5
|
Louis Barre (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
54
|
6
|
Christian Scaroni (Ita) XDS Astana
|
50
|
7
|
Paul Lapeira (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM
|
45
|
8
|
Ivan Romeo Abad (Spa) Movistar Team
|
43
|
9
|
Alberto Bettiol (Ita) XDS Astana
|
42
|
10
|
Jan Christen (Swi) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
40
|
11
|
Bart Lemmen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
39
|
12
|
Sakarias Koller Løland (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
39
|
13
|
Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
39
|
14
|
Noah Hobbs (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|
37
|
15
|
Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
35
|
16
|
Paul Magnier (Fra) Soudal-QuickStep
|
33
|
17
|
Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar Team
|
32
|
18
|
Daniel Skerl (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
32
|
19
|
Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
31
|
20
|
Andreas Kron (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
28
|
21
|
Alessandro Romele (Ita) XDS Astana
|
26
|
22
|
Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
26
|
23
|
Steffen de Schuyteneer (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
23
|
24
|
Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
21
|
25
|
Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
21
|
26
|
Stefan Küng (Swi) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
20
|
27
|
Simon Dehairs (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
20
|
28
|
Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
19
|
29
|
Magnus Sheffield (USA) Netcompany Ineos
|
18
|
30
|
Callum Thornley (GBr) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
18
|
31
|
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Soudal-QuickStep
|
17
|
32
|
Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
17
|
33
|
Frits Biesterbos (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
17
|
34
|
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) NSN Cycling Team
|
16
|
35
|
Fabio Christen (Swi) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
15
|
36
|
Robert Donaldson (GBr) Jayco-AlUla
|
15
|
37
|
Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
15
|
38
|
Aaron Dockx (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
14
|
39
|
Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Jayco-AlUla
|
13
|
40
|
Ethan Hayter (GBr) Soudal-QuickStep
|
13
|
41
|
Artem Shmidt (USA) Netcompany Ineos
|
12
|
42
|
Juan Martinez Huertas (Col) Picnic PostNL
|
11
|
43
|
Sjoerd Bax (Ned) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
11
|
44
|
Brady Gilmore (Aus) NSN Cycling Team
|
10
|
45
|
Paul Penhoet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
9
|
46
|
Diego Ulissi (Ita) XDS Astana
|
8
|
47
|
Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
7
|
48
|
Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
6
|
49
|
Danny van Poppel (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
6
|
50
|
Alec Segaert (Bel) Bahrain Victorious
|
4
|
51
|
Frederik Frison (Bel) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
4
|
52
|
Sam Welsford (Aus) Netcompany Ineos
|
3
|
53
|
Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
2
|
54
|
William Barta (USA) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
2
|
55
|
Mark Donovan (GBr) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
1
|
56
|
Axel Huens (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
1
|
57
|
Colby Simmons (USA) EF Education-EasyPost
|
-16
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
Walter Calzoni (Ita) Pinarello-Q36.5
|
35
|
2
|
Dries de Bondt (Bel) Jayco-AlUla
|
24
|
3
|
Louis Barre (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
17
|
4
|
Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|
10
|
5
|
Bart Lemmen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
10
|
6
|
Mikkel Norsgaard Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
10
|
7
|
Magnus Sheffield (USA) Netcompany Ineos
|
9
|
8
|
Tim Naberman (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
9
|
9
|
Steff Cras (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
8
|
10
|
Sam Watson (GBr) Netcompany Ineos
|
7
|
11
|
Finn Fisher-Black (NZl) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
7
|
12
|
Christian Scaroni (Ita) XDS Astana
|
7
|
13
|
Alberto Bettiol (Ita) XDS Astana
|
5
|
14
|
Marco Brenner (Ger) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
5
|
15
|
Alessandro Borgo (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|
4
|
16
|
Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
4
|
17
|
Filip Maciejuk (Pol) Movistar Team
|
3
|
18
|
Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
3
|
19
|
Tijmen Graat (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
3
|
20
|
Jan Christen (Swi) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
|
3
|
21
|
Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
3
|
22
|
Luca Vergallito (Ita) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
2
|
23
|
Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
|
2
|
24
|
Paul Magnier (Fra) Soudal-QuickStep
|
2
|
25
|
Matteo Sobrero (Ita) Lidl-Trek
|
2
|
26
|
Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Lotto-Intermarché
|
2
|
27
|
Tobias Svarre (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
2
|
28
|
Patryk Stosz (Pol) Poland
|
2
|
29
|
Enzo Paleni (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
2
|
30
|
Alastair Mackellar (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost
|
1
Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.
Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.
Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.
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