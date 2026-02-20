Volta ao Algarve stage 3 LIVE: Juan Ayuso strives to defend lead in all-important time trial

Time trial specialists treated to a 19.5km race against the clock from Vilamoura to Vilamoura

Live-reports
By last updated
FOIA, PORTUGAL - FEBRUARY 19: Juan Ayuso of Spain and Team Lidl - Trek celebrates at podium as Yellow Leader Jersey winner during the 52nd Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta 2026, Stage 2 a 183.5km stage from Portimao to Foia (Monchique) 882m on February 19, 2026 in Foia, Portugal. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: © Getty Images)
Jump to:
Refresh

Yesterday’s stage shaped the GC hierarchy, with the top climbers coming to the fore on what proved to be a very selective final climb. Paul Seixas took the stage win, but there’s nothing to separate him from Juan Ayuso at the top of the GC, both riders being on the same time. Therefore today, every second will count.

Today we're in Vilamoura for the race's individual time trial, which could be the defining stage in the GC race.

Hello and welcome to stage three of the Volta ao Algarve!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.