Volta ao Algarve stage 3 LIVE: Juan Ayuso strives to defend lead in all-important time trial
Time trial specialists treated to a 19.5km race against the clock from Vilamoura to Vilamoura
Race Situation
The first rider is off the starting ramp at 13:11 GMT
Yesterday’s stage shaped the GC hierarchy, with the top climbers coming to the fore on what proved to be a very selective final climb. Paul Seixas took the stage win, but there’s nothing to separate him from Juan Ayuso at the top of the GC, both riders being on the same time. Therefore today, every second will count.
Today we're in Vilamoura for the race's individual time trial, which could be the defining stage in the GC race.
Hello and welcome to stage three of the Volta ao Algarve!
