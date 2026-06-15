Gravel Earth Series: New Zealand sweep of Lost and Found Gravel as Ruby Ryan and Matthew Wilson clinch victory

Race Results
By published

Ryan claims women's win after tight battle with compatriot Samara Sheppard while Payson McElveen claims second behind solo winner Wilson

The women&#039;s extended podium at Lost and Found Gravel 2026 with Ruby Ryan on the top step of the Gravel Earth Series race
(Image credit: @GravelEarthSeries | @Lost and Found)
Jump To:

Lost and Found may have been set in Portola, California but the top spots across the Pro Men's and Women's race were both claimed by debuting riders from New Zealand, Ruby Ryan and Matthew Wilson (Scott Sports USA), who had decided to take a road trip out to the event after Unbound.

Wilson took a solo victory in the men's Gravel Earth series race ahead of Payson McElveen (Allied Cycle Works-Red Bull) while last year's winner Peter Stetina claimed third, passing Skyler Taylor (Pinarello) on the run to the line, as he bounced back from a gash to his knee that ended his Unbound.

Latest Videos From