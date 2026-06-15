Can anyone beat Tadej Pogačar? Analysing the contenders for the men's Tour de Suisse

Primož Roglič, Tom Pidcock, and Richard Carapaz are among Tadej Pogačar's challengers at the Tour de Suisse

One Tour de France warm-up race has already been and gone as the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes concluded in the high mountains over the weekend. Another is still to come as the Tour de Suisse gets underway on Wednesday.

Of course, these races are much more than just warm-ups for the big one in July. The Tour de Suisse is in its 89th edition this year and stands as one of the most prestigious stage races outside of the three Grand Tours.

This year, the race has been reduced from eight days to five, running June 17-21 from Sondrio to Villars-sur-Ollon. Once stretching to even 10 or 11 days, the race's new length is, in the words of its organisers, an attempt to ensure it can remain "financially sustainable and future-proof."

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Despite the Tour de Suisse's reduced route, which features a 23.8km time trial and a four-mountain finale on the Col de la Croix, it has still attracted a stellar field of riders. World champion Tadej Pogačar heads up the start list and lines up as the overwhelming favourite to add the overall title to his palmarès.

But there are plenty of other GC hopefuls also heading to Switzerland this week, even if overhauling the Slovenian looks a near-impossible task. Here's a look at our top contenders for the 2026 Tour de Suisse.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)

Tadej Pogačar dominated on his last outing in Switzerland, the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar has eight wins to his name in just 11 race days so far in 2026, and the Slovenian is favourite to add to his palmarès here on his Tour de Suisse debut.

The world champion is one of the few Tour de France contenders using the five-day race as his main tuneup for the Tour de France, and he'll be joined by several key Tour lieutenants, including Nils Politt, Mikkel Bjerg, and Brandon McNulty.

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At the Tour de Romandie, he won four of the five stages and the overall, and he could do similar here. The opening stages in Sondrio and Locarno finish in the hills, while stage 4 is a time trial, and the closing stage passes through the high mountains.

Anything less than another dominant performance in Switzerland would surely raise some questions over Pogačar's form ahead of the biggest race of the season, but frankly, there's little to suggest he won't come away with a healthy margin of victory.

Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost)

Richard Carapaz missed the Giro d'Italia but will be ramping up form for the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olympic champion Richard Carapaz has been forced to recalibrate his season goals after missing the Giro d'Italia last month. The Ecuadorian couldn't recover from perineal cyst surgery in time for the May race, and so he'll lead EF Education-EasyPost at the Tour de France instead.