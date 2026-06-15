Can anyone beat Tadej Pogačar? Analysing the contenders for the men's Tour de Suisse

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Richard Carapaz, Primož Roglič, and Tom Pidcock are among the other top favourites at the slimmed-down five-day race

Primož Roglič, Tom Pidcock, and Richard Carapaz are among Tadej Pogačar&#039;s challengers at the Tour de Suisse
Primož Roglič, Tom Pidcock, and Richard Carapaz are among Tadej Pogačar's challengers at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)
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One Tour de France warm-up race has already been and gone as the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes concluded in the high mountains over the weekend. Another is still to come as the Tour de Suisse gets underway on Wednesday.

Of course, these races are much more than just warm-ups for the big one in July. The Tour de Suisse is in its 89th edition this year and stands as one of the most prestigious stage races outside of the three Grand Tours.

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