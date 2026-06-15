Crashing over the finish line, Liam Slock delivers an unforgettable first professional victory at GP Gippingen

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'Luckily the win came with it, otherwise this would probably have been the fail of the year' says Lotto-Intermarché rider

LEUGGERN, SWITZERLAND - JUNE 14: Liam Slock of Belgium and Team Lotto Intermarche crashes at the finish line during the 62nd GP Gippingen 2026 a 173.8km one day race from Leuggern to Leuggern on June 14, 2026 in Leuggern, Switzerland. (Photo by Heinz Zwicky/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Heinz Zwicky / Getty Images)

It may not have exactly been one of the most conventional ways to take a first professional victory for Liam Slock on Sunday at the GP Gippingen but it sure was a victory celebration that the Lotto-Intermarché rider, and the rest of the cycling world, won't soon forget.

The long-running 176km UCI 1.1 race in Switzerland had a host of key names on the start line with hefty win lists, however the 25-year-old became increasingly optimistic he could be in with a shot at his first as the race continued to progress through the 11 laps

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.