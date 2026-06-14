UCI Gravel World Series: Hugo Drechou and Sophie Wright surge to victory in opening French round at Wish One

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French champion claims tight battle with Jente Michels as Wright builds substantial gap with mid-race launch

Hugo Drechou on his way to winning Wish One Millau Grands Causses
Hugo Drechou on his way to winning Wish One Millau Grands Causses (Image credit: @virgovignon / Wish One Millau Grands Causses)

Hugo Drechou (Gravel Nation) and Sophie Wright (Ribble Outliers) powered through the dry and sunny conditions to claim victory at Wish One Millau Grands Causses, the opening French round of the UCI Gravel World Series.

The French champion claimed the men's title at the long running series event in a tight battle to the line with Jente Michels (Alpecin-Premier Tech), who took second place four seconds back. 2023 winner Toby Perry (Reverb) was third, finishing 16 seconds after Drechou, who completed the 130km course with over 2,000m of elevation gain in four hours and nine seconds.

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Women's elite top 5

Position

Rider

Time Gap

1

Sophie Wright

4:35:25

2

Sofia Schugar

+23:01

3

Leonie Laubig

+31:32

4

Sandra Roger

+43:33

5

Minke Bakker

+1:07:53

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Elite men's top 5

Position

Rider

Time Gap

1

Hugo Drechou

4:00:09

2

Jente Michels

+04

3

Toby Perry

+12

4

Robin Bourdier

+1:05

5

Tom Martin

+1:10