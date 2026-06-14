Jenny Rissveds, Adrien Boichis take all under treacherous rain and mud conditions at the Leogang MTB World Cup

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Rissveds and Luca Martin lead elite XCO standings after third round in Austria

Jenny Rissveds wins in Leogang
Jenny Rissveds races across the finish line with the victory in Leogang (Image credit: UCI Mountain Bike World Series)
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World Champion Jenny Rissveds (Canyon XC Racing) secured the victory in the elite women's race while Adrien Boichis (Specialized Factory Racing) secured an emotional maiden victory in the elite men's race at the UCI Mountain Bike World Series' third round held at the Epic Bike Park in Saalfelden Leogang, Austria.

The heavy rain and muddy conditions continued through the weekend after the treacherous weather during the XCC races held on Friday.

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