Tour Féminin des Pyrénées: Paula Blasi claims overall victory as unstoppable breakaway rider Eline Jansen crashes and goes on to take stage 3 win

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Breakaway succeeds in Jurançon

Paula Blasi of Spain and UAE Team ADQ climbs the Col du Tourmalet during Stage 2 of the Tour Feminin International des Pyrenees 2026, a 94.9 km stage from Arrens-Marsous to Bagneres-de-Bigorre, in the French Pyrenees, on June 13, 2026. (Photo by Filip Bezdek/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Paula Blasi (Image credit: Getty Images)
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There was no stopping Eline Jansen (VolkerWessels Cycling), who crashed as part of the day's decisive breakaway but went on to take the stage 3 victory at the CIC-Tour Féminin des Pyrénées in Jurançon.

The Dutch rider was part of the day's 10-rider breakaway but surged in the closing kilometres, and was followed by Léa Curinier (FDJ United-SUEZ). The pair entered a two-way sprint that saw Jansen take the day's win.

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Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini