'A luxury problem to solve later' – Soudal-QuickStep not yet picking between sprinters Paul Magnier and Tim Merlier for Tour de France

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'The goal is to get Paul to the Tour at the right moment, but Tim remains super important to us as well' says Jurgen Foré

Paul Magnier and Tim Merlier on stage at the Soudal-QuickStep 2026 team presentation
In Paul Magnier and Tim Merlier, Soudal-QuickStep boast two of the top sprinters in the world (Image credit: Getty Images)

Soudal-QuickStep were one of the big winners of the Giro d'Italia as the Belgian team walked away with a trio of stage wins and the maglia ciclamino with young sprinter Paul Magnier.

The 22-year-old raced what turned out to be his first full Grand Tour in May, having ridden two weeks of his debut a year earlier. He took out stage wins in Burgas, Sofia, and Pieve di Soligo to beat Jonathan Milan to the points classification win, as he scored the biggest wins of his career to date.

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