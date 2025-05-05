'The energy of the event is electric' - Athens Twilight lights up the night in Georgia on 45th anniversary - Gallery

By published

'The Twilight is an event for all people' says three-time women's champion Alexis Magner

Images from the Athens Twilight Criterium 2025
(Image credit: Adam Koble)

At first glance Athens, Georgia may seem like a small college town in the South. In the music industry, it is known as being the birthplace if bands like REM, Widespread Panic and The B-52s. In the world of sports, it hosted the first women's soccer tournament in Olympic Games history in 1996, using the same stadium that erupts each fall with record-breaking decibels of sound for University of Georgia football games.

Before the quiet of summer when the majority of the 40,000 UGA students disperse from campus, downtown Athens explodes again for what is considered more than a bike race, but the biggest one-day bike race in the Southeast, the Athens Twilight Criterium. Now in its 45th year, amateur and pro races make it an all day, and all night, party.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.