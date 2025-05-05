'The energy of the event is electric' - Athens Twilight lights up the night in Georgia on 45th anniversary - Gallery

At first glance Athens, Georgia may seem like a small college town in the South. In the music industry, it is known as being the birthplace if bands like REM, Widespread Panic and The B-52s. In the world of sports, it hosted the first women's soccer tournament in Olympic Games history in 1996, using the same stadium that erupts each fall with record-breaking decibels of sound for University of Georgia football games.

Before the quiet of summer when the majority of the 40,000 UGA students disperse from campus, downtown Athens explodes again for what is considered more than a bike race, but the biggest one-day bike race in the Southeast, the Athens Twilight Criterium. Now in its 45th year, amateur and pro races make it an all day, and all night, party.

History was made again in Athens on April 26, this time by Alexis Magner (Cynisca Cycling) who became the first woman to win three pro races in a row. The California native who now lives in Athens caused the huge crowds to amplify the noise around the four-corner course as she rolled away from the peloton with two other riders with 10 laps to go in the elite women's race.

"The energy of the event in Athens, it's electric," Alexis Magner told Cyclingnews, trying to capture the scope of the Twilight Criterium in words.

"Athens Twilight is part of the community of people who live in Athens, work in Athens and the 40,000 UGA students. There are a lot of people, families, a young, vibrant community, who know about Twilight because it has a name. They come out because they love to party, they love to heckle and they love to cheer. It makes it really special.

"Athens can get behind sports and they can get behind music and they can get behind events. The Twilight is an event for all people."

After Magner's victory, Clever Martinez (CRCA/Foundation) earned his first pro men's win using an aggressive move with Will Hardin (Team Winston-Salem) and the duo lapped the field with half the race still to go. He's now part of a long list of winners that includes Olympic speed skating gold medalist Eric Heiden, Olympic track gold medallist Steve Hegg, and Vuelta a España winner Chris Horner.

The large crowds along all corners and straightaways of the course make this race loud, with almost every rider saying it feels like competing in a stadium. A victory in on the streets that pass the Georgia Theatre and the county courthouse still eludes Georgia-native and former US Pro criterium champion Ty Magner, but he was still proud to compete.

"Growing up as a kid I only knew of the Tour de France and Athens Twilight. Everyone in town knows of 'Twilight', and it truly is the best week of the year in Athens," Magner told Cyclingnews.

At age 45, the Athens Twilight Criterium is now the anchor event for USA CRITS, positioned as the fourth of nine one-day races across the US to recognize individual pros and elite teams. The race also provides points in Speed Week, eight criterium races over 11 days across the southern US.

Here's a look from the lens of Adam Koble of the electric environment for the Athens Twilight Criterium.

(Image credit: Adam Koble)

Elite women wait for their call-up to the line for 2025 race (L to R): Shannon Koch, Aylena Quevedo, Peta Mullens, Alexis Magner, Kendall Ryan and Heather Fischer

(Image credit: Adam Koble)

Members of Athens First UMC Children’s and Youth Choirs sing the National Anthem before the start of the Pro Women’s Criterium

(Image credit: Adam Koble)

The pro women wait to start their 40 laps of action

(Image credit: Adam Koble)

Heather Fischer (white jersey) would finish fourth at Athens Twilight Criterium, then head to Spain where she went 24th at The Traka 200

(Image credit: Adam Koble)

Crowds gather on both sides of the course in front of the Athens City Hall building

(Image credit: Adam Koble)

Tatiana Dueñas (SCAD Atlanta) of Colombia leads the peloton

(Image credit: Adam Koble)

Riders corner on turn four, headed to uphill straightaway

(Image credit: Adam Koble)

Kimberly Shoveled (Automatic Racing) leads peloton past iconic Georgia Theatre

(Image credit: Adam Koble)

Three riders make a late-race move in decisive breakaway of elite women's race: Alexis Magner (Cynics Cycling), Arielle Verhaaren (Automatic Racing), and Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles)

(Image credit: Adam Koble)

The chase behind the breakaway trio

(Image credit: Adam Koble)

Alexis Magner (Cynics Cycling) wins from a late race breakaway, Arielle Verhaaren going second and Kendall Ryan third.

(Image credit: Adam Koble)

Announcer Chad Andrews interviews Athens Twilight Women’s Pro winner, Alexis Magner, about her third victory in a row

(Image credit: Adam Koble)

Gene Dixon, Athens Twilight founder, poses for a pre-race photo before the Pro Men’s start. This is his 45th year organizing Athens Twilight Criterium.

(Image credit: Adam Koble)

Pro Men wait to start their race under the lights on Washington Street

(Image credit: Adam Koble)

Enzo Hincapie, just 16 years old, takes the inside line on corner one of Athens Twilight Criterium. He would finish 44th in the elite men's race.

(Image credit: Future)

Many young spectators are students at the University of Georgia, and fill their social media with scenes from the bike race, and the downtown parties.

(Image credit: Adam Koble)

Men’s peloton sails past the Georgia Theater, shoulder to shoulder into corner three.

(Image credit: Adam Koble)

A look from above of race leader Clever Martinea (bib 143) in front of Ben Kolbie, Gabe Mendez and Lucas Bourgoyne.

(Image credit: Future)

Georgia Theater’s rooftop bar provides an excellent place to view Athens Twilight. Below, spectators can be seen viewing from both sides of the road.

(Image credit: Adam Koble)

Wearing a special purple jersey for the Twilight, Michael Garrison (MGR p/b Speed l Studio) communicates via radio.

(Image credit: Adam Koble)

Rooftops, window sills, and even couches are acceptable places to hang out during the races.

(Image credit: Adam Koble)

Race favourites Robin Carpenter, Michael Garrison and Alfredo Rodriquez

(Image credit: Adam Koble)

The DCC team rode hard in Athens

(Image credit: Adam Koble)

After Will Hardin, eventual second place, and winner Clever Martinez lapped the field, the peloton raced for third place with one lap to go

(Image credit: Future)

Announcer Chad Andrews interviews men's pro winner Clever Martinez, his CRCA/Foundation teammates ready to celebrate