'The energy of the event is electric' - Athens Twilight lights up the night in Georgia on 45th anniversary - Gallery
'The Twilight is an event for all people' says three-time women's champion Alexis Magner
At first glance Athens, Georgia may seem like a small college town in the South. In the music industry, it is known as being the birthplace if bands like REM, Widespread Panic and The B-52s. In the world of sports, it hosted the first women's soccer tournament in Olympic Games history in 1996, using the same stadium that erupts each fall with record-breaking decibels of sound for University of Georgia football games.
Before the quiet of summer when the majority of the 40,000 UGA students disperse from campus, downtown Athens explodes again for what is considered more than a bike race, but the biggest one-day bike race in the Southeast, the Athens Twilight Criterium. Now in its 45th year, amateur and pro races make it an all day, and all night, party.
History was made again in Athens on April 26, this time by Alexis Magner (Cynisca Cycling) who became the first woman to win three pro races in a row. The California native who now lives in Athens caused the huge crowds to amplify the noise around the four-corner course as she rolled away from the peloton with two other riders with 10 laps to go in the elite women's race.
"The energy of the event in Athens, it's electric," Alexis Magner told Cyclingnews, trying to capture the scope of the Twilight Criterium in words.
"Athens Twilight is part of the community of people who live in Athens, work in Athens and the 40,000 UGA students. There are a lot of people, families, a young, vibrant community, who know about Twilight because it has a name. They come out because they love to party, they love to heckle and they love to cheer. It makes it really special.
"Athens can get behind sports and they can get behind music and they can get behind events. The Twilight is an event for all people."
After Magner's victory, Clever Martinez (CRCA/Foundation) earned his first pro men's win using an aggressive move with Will Hardin (Team Winston-Salem) and the duo lapped the field with half the race still to go. He's now part of a long list of winners that includes Olympic speed skating gold medalist Eric Heiden, Olympic track gold medallist Steve Hegg, and Vuelta a España winner Chris Horner.
The large crowds along all corners and straightaways of the course make this race loud, with almost every rider saying it feels like competing in a stadium. A victory in on the streets that pass the Georgia Theatre and the county courthouse still eludes Georgia-native and former US Pro criterium champion Ty Magner, but he was still proud to compete.
"Growing up as a kid I only knew of the Tour de France and Athens Twilight. Everyone in town knows of 'Twilight', and it truly is the best week of the year in Athens," Magner told Cyclingnews.
At age 45, the Athens Twilight Criterium is now the anchor event for USA CRITS, positioned as the fourth of nine one-day races across the US to recognize individual pros and elite teams. The race also provides points in Speed Week, eight criterium races over 11 days across the southern US.
Here's a look from the lens of Adam Koble of the electric environment for the Athens Twilight Criterium.
