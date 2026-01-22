Peter Stetina, Kate Courtney line up at Low Gap on Sunday while Cameron Jones, Romain Bardet, Nicole Frain headline new Rapha Cycling Club team at RADL GRVL

Peter Stetina (Canyon) and Kate Courtney (She Sends Racing) begin their off-road seasons this Sunday at Low Gap Hopper. Both are defending champions in the opening round of the Grasshopper Adventure Series in Northern California.

Stetina launches his 'farewell tour' on the familiar roads of Mendocino County. Last year, he earned his second victory at Low Gap in a two-up sprint against Matthew Wiebe. This year Wiebe looks for a rematch and other pros in the field include Alex Wild, Marcis Shelton and Samuel Bassetti.

Courtney, who won last year's Marathon Mountain Bike World Championship and Leadville Trail 100 MTB race, has never lost at Low Gap in the past four starts. She will line up against Larissa Connors, a two-time Leadville winner, and last year's Grasshopper series champion Jen Tave.

A new 59-mile-long course will feature chunky gravel and fast dirt, totaling 95% of the surface. There are separate starts for different categories from a new sendoff at Masonite Road, which is expected to break up the peloton early, as the first 13 miles feature 1,915 feet of elevation gain.

2026 marks the 29th season of the Grasshopper Adventure Series, with five events in Northern California culminating at the Ukiah Mendo Gravel Epic in Ukiah on May 24.

New Rapha Cycling Club reveals first seven riders at RADL GRVL

Rapha Cycling Club revealed a partial roster of seven riders on Friday for a new off-road co-ed team in 2026, including Grand Tour podium finishers Ian Boswell of the USA and French rider Romain Bardet and New Zealander Cameron Jones, who is the reigning Unbound Gravel 200 men's champion and series winner at last year's Life Time Grand Prix.

They will be joined by Australians Tasman Nankervis, winner of the 2024 RADL GRVL, and Adam Blazevic, third at 2024 RADL GRVL, in the men's lineup. On the women's squad are former Australian road champion Nicole Frain and former British gravel champion Danni Shrosbree.

Rapha made the announcement with a series of events in Adelaide, South Australia, as the new alliance of gravel riders prepare to begin the season at RADL GRVL, all wearing new white and black RCC kits with bright pink Rapha branding on the left sleeve. The front of each rider's jersey will feature their 'privateer' sponsors for equipment and nutrition, with five different bike brands represented.

"Adelaide marks the beginning of a long and exciting season ahead. Keep your eyes peeled as we reveal our full roster of RCC Athletes in the coming weeks," the company posted on their Instagram page.



Lauf Gravel Worlds addresses safety at intersections

Rosa Klöser (Canyon-SRAM) claims the win at 2025 Gravel Worlds

Organisers of the Lauf Gravel Worlds event in Lincoln, Nebraska, announced this week that new security measures will be implemented in 2026 at signed intersections where riders on the 150-mile route could encounter vehicular traffic.

"On the 150-mile course, every single rider stop sign will be fully marshalled for athletes who average 14+ mph. That means trained course staff at each stop sign to support riders and ensure clear, safe passage throughout the race," organisers posted to Instagram.

"Why this matters: Gravel riding shouldn’t require guessing, rolling stops, or unnecessary risk. By investing in comprehensive course marshaling, we’re prioritizing rider safety, reducing uncertainty, and allowing athletes to focus on what they came to do - ride their best race.”

There have been several close calls between cyclists and motor vehicles at intersections on the rural roads in Nebraska. Organisers were asked on Instagram about whether volunteers had the power to stop traffic or if this had to be implemented by local public safety officials. Specific details were not confirmed, only that cyclists would be directed to stop at intersections when needed.

The Nebraska race, on August 22, returns to the Gravel Earth Series this year and also boasts one of the richest one-day payouts for cyclists in North America, now with a prize pool of $150,000, sponsored by GoodLife Nutrition increasing the pro prizes by 50% from last year.

SBT GRVL offers junior development scholarships for 2026

A Junior Development Scholarship Program has been launched by the organisers of SBT GRVL presented by Wahoo, with applications open online through February 14. Six junior athletes, three women and three men under the age of 19, will be selected to receive complimentary entries on the Black Course for the June 28 race. This is the same event on which pro riders will compete from Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

“The future of gravel racing depends on creating real opportunities for young athletes. For young athletes racing on the road or mountain, there’s a clear development path, but that journey is less defined in gravel cycling,” said Amy Charity, founding partner and CEO of SBT GRVL.

“We created this scholarship program to provide junior riders access to a world-class event, valuable race experience, and an opportunity to showcase their talent in front of the industry’s top sponsors, media and athletes.”

A random selection process was used for registrations in the fall of 2025 for the 2026 race, with the entries for the Black Course priced at $295 for adults, and juniors receiving a 50% discount.