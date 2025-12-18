Lizzy Gunsalus to debut US champion's jersey at UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Antwerp - North American Roundup

Women's elite podium at 2025 US Cyclocross National Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas, winner Lizzy Gunsalus (CCB p/b Levine Law Group) surrounded by second-placed Katherine Sarkisov (CXD Trek Bikes) on left and third-placed Alyssa Sarkisov (CXD Trek Bikes) on right

Lizzie Gunsalus, who won her first elite women's US Cyclocross Championship on Sunday, leads a contingency of seven US women who will start Saturday at UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Antwerp. The CCB p/b Levine Law Group rider will debut the stars-and-stripes jersey at the Belgian race.

Antwerp is the fifth stop of this season's World Cup, the large field of 78 riders led by World Cup leader Aniek van Alphen (Seven Racing), second-placed Lucinda Brand (Baloise Glowi Lions), and Dutch champion Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck). Joining Gunsalus in the elite women's field will be US elite women's bronze medalist Alyssa Sarkisov (CXD Trek Bikes) and US U23 women's bronze medalist Mia Aseltine (Competitive Edge Racing).

The 22-year-old Gunsalus, who has competed in 'cross races since the age of 10, swept three national titles at 'cross nationals in Fayetteville, Arkansas last week, also winning a pair of collegiate varsity races for Marian University. She went into nationals as the reigning Pan-American champion.

"It's always an honor to be a national champion. And the last couple of days, I was fortunate enough to win two collegiate national titles, and this one means just as much to me," Gunsalus told FloBikes viewers after her victory on Sunday.

"We're gonna do a full Kerstperiode and stay [in Europe] through Worlds. Then I'll come back [to the US] and finish my final semester in February."

US singlespeed 'cross champion Kerry Werner retires in style at nationals

Kerry Werner on NCGP course headed to C2 win in November 2025 (Image credit: Jamie Arkfeld)

After 15 years competing in multiple disciplines, Kerry Werner officially retired Sunday after appearing in his 13th US Cyclocross National Championships. The 34-year-old won a fourth consecutive cyclocross national title in singlespeed on December 12 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, then finished fifth in the elite men's contest two days later.

"My heart is full and I find myself dwelling back on amazing memories with amazing people and no regrets. I am thankful for every second of it. Thank you cyclocross family for welcoming me with open arms, supporting me, and giving back to me all the love that I poured into this sport," Werner, riding for Velo Mafia Racing p/b Bikeflights, wrote on Instagram.

On the final lap in the singlespeed race, Werner moved away from Miles Mattern (CXD Trek Bikes) and Cypress Gorry (Rouleur Coaching) on the massive stairs course feature and rode solo for another win and stars-and-stripes jersey. "I love that last lap full gas no brakes risk taking and hope it goes. Luckily, it went," Werner noted on social.

His final regular season 'cross race was at North Carolina Grand Prix, where he won his second UCI race in 2012 as a 21-year-old. For his curtain call in Hendersonville, Werner won the Saturday C2 race to add a 38th victory to his career resume.

USA Cycling adds Gravel Nationals for collegiate athletes at Valley of Tears event

Juniors compete on the red dirt of Valley of Tears in the first round of USA Cycling's Junior Gravel National Series in 2025 (Image credit: Bill Scheiken)

Collegiate Gravel Nationals will make its debut on Saturday, March 7, 2026, taking place in partnership with Valley of Tears gravel race in Turkey, Texas. Last year the pro/open route was set at 94 miles, while one of the shorter routes was used for USA Cycling junior races.

"With the event's growth over the past couple of years, it made sense to partner with USA Cycling and use the great dirt roads of Turkey, Texas for the very first Collegiate Gravel Championships," Christian Fairly, founder of Valley of Tears, told Cyclingnews.

"We already have one of the largest prize purses for the pros and it will be our second year on the USA Cycling Junior Gravel Series calendar, so this is a great addition to an already busy schedule on March 7."

Known for the rugged, hard-packed terrain with sandy sections in the Texas Panhandle, Valley of Tears returns for a third edition. The town of Turkey has a small population of under 500 residents, but boasts a large prize purse of $26,000 for elite riders, the cash split evenly among pro/open divisions of men and women for the top 10. A Friday Criterium offers a $3,000 prize purse for pro categories.

Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized Off-road) won the first two editions of the elite women's race at Valley of Tears. This past year Daxton Mock (Bear National Team) won the elite men's division. The elite routes were shortened due to muddy and snowy conditions.

US Gravel Nationals for elite and age-group categories will return to La Crescent, Minnesota on September 12.