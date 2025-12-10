'A new book for everyone' officially begins with UCI ProTeam confirmation for Modern Adventure Pro Cycling, team staff confirming 2026 schedule

Features
By published

'We have a ton of flexibility the first two years and everyone can try everything' Joey Rosskopf says about fledgling squad

The staff of Modern Adventure Pro Cycling gathered in Greenville, S.C. in December 2025 for a winter camp
The staff of Modern Adventure Pro Cycling gathered in Greenville, S.C. in December 2025 at a winter camp (Image credit: Modern Adventure Pro Cycling)
Jump to:

Modern Adventure Pro Cycling was officially announced as a ProTeam by the UCI on Wednesday, the formal confirmation coming on the heels of a "very confident" organisation that held a winter camp for all 21 riders in Greenville, South Carolina last week.

"I don't think any of us had any doubts," Joey Rosskopf, one of the three sports directors for the US team, told Cyclingnews about the UCI's announcement on 2026 teams. He said the 2026 calendar can now take a firmer shape.

Rosskopf's review

Joey Rosskopf (Rally Cycling) at the elite men&#039;s road race at the USA Cycling Pro Road Championships 2021

Now a sports director for 2026 Modern Adventure Pro Cycling, Joey Rosskopf posed in Knoxville, Tennessee in 2021 after winning the elite men's road race at the USA Cycling Pro Road Championships (Image credit: Patrick Daly)

Rosskopf begins a second year on the management side of the sport, working as an assistant sports director for Continental-level Project Echelon Racing. Prior to that, he had a 14-year pro career with six seasons at the WorldTour level, and won USPro national titles three times - the time trial championship in 2017 and 2018, then the road race championship in 2021.

"It's been really rewarding. I started last year just trying to say yes to anything," he said about post-retirement from racing.

"I mean, if I had a friend that ran his own construction company, and he offered me a full-time job or even an internship, I probably would have said yes and just done that for a couple years to learn something new. This was probably a better outcome.

"It was an easy way to start, go to the places I'd been for the last 10 years, see the same people, just different responsibilities. It's rewarding every time to get through a trip without anything really going wrong," he said with a laugh, but talked about not 'screwing up' someone else's career.

"These guys who have been training hard all year, they really pay. There's a lot of responsibilities. Something like a poorly planned feed zone or missing a stage start, you could really screw it up.

"Some guys use a little bit more gentle hand-holding, to be guided in the right way. I pretty much treat everybody like an adult. If you made it out of your mom's house, I think you are ready to be treated like an adult and kind of held to that standard."

Twenty of the riders are under contract for two full years, with Leo Hayter signed through 2026. Rosskopf gushed about the lineup on the squad, which carries an average age of 23.6 years for the group.

"I'm really excited about so many of them, but good results-wise, Riley Pickrell is kind of a sprinter. The few opportunities he's been given, you can really count on him to seize the day and get a result out of it. Stefan De Bod has been a professional for a long time. He's always been super reliable and versatile, and last year, had quite a few top 10s.

"The Americans, there's so much more they can get out of themselves, even the older guys. On the younger side, Sean Christian has won a couple of races this past year. And kind of a big surprise will be Ezra Caudell. He's a crazy mountain biker. It turns out he loves training, he's a big kid, and has insane power numbers. So his raw power is super exciting," Rosskopf said.

He had glowing remarks about each rider on the roster, the group having completed only one training ride before they scatter to homes around the globe to get used to their new equipment and gear before the new year.

"We have two guys that you would call climbers and two guys that you would call sprinters. Even those labels don't really need to exist, we have a ton of guys putting their hands up for Belgian-style Classics races and the same guys putting their hands up for Vuelta a Andalucia, with its 30-minute climbs. There's excitement of wanting to be involved in everything from the get-go.

"So I'm really excited about it. We have a ton of flexibility in the first two years, and everyone can try everything. On paper, you could send a lot of them to a lot of different style races, and they would all have different goals on different days. And yeah, pretty cool setup so far. It's a pretty cool setup so far."

Experience the 2026 cycling season with a Cyclingnews subscription that offers you unlimited access to our unrivalled coverage. Our global team will be on the ground at all the major races to bring you breaking news, in-depth features, exclusive interviews and member-exclusive content. Find out more.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.