'High action, crashes, blood, guts - that's what Americans like' - Cade Bickmore and Danny Summerhill join USPro crit champs Bourgoyne, Fetzer at new Cadence Cyclery p/b Waldo Racing team

'Ragtag group of four dudes, black minivan and five bicycles' won big in 2025 and launches '85-foot mega rig' for criterium-only statement across US

Luke Fetzer (left) and Lucas Bourgoyne start Race #2 in SoCal Series on Feburary 1, 2026 in US national jerseys for Team Cadence Cyclery p/b Waldo Racing (Image credit: Luke Pankratz / Team Cadence Cyclery p/b Waldo Racing)

US racing veterans Cade Bickmore and Danny Summerhill are among the recent signings for Team Cadence Cyclery p/b Waldo Racing for 2026. Based in Texas, a new setup blends two US domestic elite teams into one new criterium-focused powerhouse.

Returning as the anchors for the domestic-elite squad are USPro criterium champions Lucas Bourgoyne, the elite men's title holder, and Luke Fetzer, the U23 men's winner.

"Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of being part of some amazing teams, but this time feels different. There’s an undeniable energy in the air, and I sense something big is on the horizon,” said Summerhill, who had 21 top 10s last year, including the stage 4 win at Redlands Bicycle Classic, which was a criterium. He finished runner-up in the sprint classification at the ACC series.

“It was a hard choice to leave European racing opportunities behind, but returning to race crits offers more money and stability as I pursue my goals on the track leading into 2028," Bickmore said.

The 85-foot marketing machine

As a result of the merger with Waldo Racing, investments have been high for the Cadence Cyclery criterium team on the logistics side, not just the roster. Bourgoyne boasted that the team will have a 45-foot branded recreational vehicle with a 36-foot trailer and a towed minivan for an "85-foot mega rig". It becomes a marketing machine for the team with on-site activation to engage fans at the biggest one-day races in the US.

"The best way I can describe it is a supercross setup meets rock and roll, where you're travelling stop to stop to all the biggest crits. We're going to be able to create a better show, with activation events off the rig and tell the story.

"This rig is an event center, a content hub, and a way to cut costs because we don't have to fly anymore; we just drive around. It has eight beds inside, something that will change the model of affordability for crit racing," Bourgoyne told Cyclingnews, saying that the savings in accommodations and airfare could pay for the equipment after two years.

The team hoped to have the big rig wrapped in graphics for a debut in Texas at Pace Bend Weekend, then a national debut for the start of USA CRITS in Anniston, Alabama, at Sunny King Criterium on April 11.

"I think this is the coolest sport in the world, and I don't see any reason that this can't be the level, something like supercross or motocross. It's high action, tense, crashes, blood, guts - that's what Americans like. And it's all wrapped up in an hour and a half.

"What we built from 2025 was a little baby, a crit team with a dream and a hope, and now to the most professional outfit team that's ever existed. So that's what we aim to do, is to continue to raise the bar," Bourgoyne said.

