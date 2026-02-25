Reigning Omloop Het Nieuwsblad champion Lotte Claes to defend her title after all, as Fenix-Premier Tech confirms her selection

News
By published

Belgian will wear the number one dossard on Saturday after initially being left out of six-rider squad

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 16: A general view of Lotte Claes of Belgium, Julie de Wilde of Belgium, Flora Perkins of Great Britain, Carina Schrempf of Austria, Xaydee van Sinaey of Belgium, Fien van Eynde of Belgium and Team Fenix-Premier Tech during the 26th Santos Tour Down Under 2026, Team Presentation on January 16, 2026 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)
Lotte Claes (left) with her Fenix-Premier Tech teammates at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images)

2025 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad champion Lotte Claes will be defending her title on Saturday after all, after her Fenix-Premier Tech team confirmed her participation in the Belgian season opener.

Thirty-two-year-old Claes was a surprise winner last year after beating fellow early breakaway survivor Aurela Nerlo in a two-woman sprint to the finish line in Ninove. Following the collapse of her Arkéa-B&B Hotels squad, she moved to Fenix-Premier Tech this year.

"As the defending champion, the team’s management ultimately felt it made sense to include her, even though her strengths typically lie in the Ardennes-style terrain," the team stated.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.