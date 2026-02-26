'Support with heart, not hate' – Classics spectators urged to respect riders after string of incidents

Belgian Cycling has launched an awareness campaign aimed at spectators as the Belgian racing season gets underway

The Belgian cycling season is just about to begin, with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, and the Omloop van het Hageland marking the Opening Weekend of racing for the men's and women's pelotons.

With a busy racing period on the horizon, including top-level races such as the Ronde Van Brugge, E3 Saxo Classic, Middelkerke-Wevelgem, Dwars door Vlaanderen, and the Tour of Flanders, Belgian Cycling has launched an awareness campaign calling on fans to respect the riders.

The move comes after a series of incidents around the calendar in the past season, with Classics star Mathieu van der Poel among those targeted negatively by spectators.

A spectator threw a bidon at Van der Poel during his victorious solo ride at last year's Paris-Roubaix, while, during the cyclo-cross season, he had vape smoke blown in his face and was knocked off balance in two separate incidents. In 2024, a spectator threw a cap at him during Paris-Roubaix, while he and other cyclo-cross riders had beer thrown at them in the past.

Elsewhere, races have been affected by spectators' smoke bombs and flares, with Tour de France organisers last year urging fans to stop using them. Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard have both had run-ins with members of the public during the past off-season.

Belgian Cycling has called on fans to support "with heart, not hate" as part of the new campaign, asking for all those at the side of the roads this season to "respect the riders, respect the race."

The organisation has created a short video featuring Alana Castrique (AG Insurance-Soudal) and Fabio Van den Bossche (Soudal-QuickStep). The video, published in French and Flandrian, asks fans to imagine if the riders were their own children and to consider their actions accordingly.

"Cycling has been in the DNA of Belgians for generations. It's also one of the most accessible sports there is: as a supporter, you're literally just a few meters from the champions. That's precisely why we felt it was important to launch this campaign," said Massimo Van Lancker, director of sport at Belgian Cycling.

"This accessibility is a huge asset to our sport, but it also demands responsibility. We see that boundaries of respect are sometimes crossed, and that affects not only the riders but also the image and future of cycling itself. Racing should be a celebration for everyone: supporters can show passion and cheer on their favourites, but never at the expense of others.

"The message is actually very simple: what if it were your son or daughter riding there? Would you throw beer too? Would you think it was normal for someone to boo your child? Behind every helmet is a person with family, friends, and supporters who are proud.

"Like so many cycling enthusiasts, I started out as a young rider/fan with cycling idols to look up to. Every generation needs those examples to help the sport grow. So let children keep dreaming of their cycling idols, so that we have new champions in the future."

The campaign is being run with support from Cycling Vlaanderen and Wallonie-Bruxelles, the two wings of the sport in Belgium.

Tom Van Damme, chairman of Belgian Cycling, said the campaign applies to racing at all levels. He noted that upholding good behaviour on the roadside is important at those WorldTour and Women's WorldTour events at the top of the sport, also having a knock-on effect at youth levels.

"All these riders, from the youth to the top Belgian and international riders, deserve our respect. Let's show that by creating a fantastic atmosphere and cheering them on," he said.

"Safety and respect are issues that concern all parties involved in cycling. That's why, at the start of the season, Belgian Cycling, Cycling Vlaanderen, and Wallonie-Bruxelles Cycling want to highlight the fact that the behaviour of supporters has a direct impact on the riders in the race.

"And the sport's image also affects the girls and boys who are just starting their cycling dreams. Cycling is a fantastic sport; let's show this on the Belgian roads in the coming weeks and months."

