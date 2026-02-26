'Support with heart, not hate' – Classics spectators urged to respect riders after string of incidents

Organisation hopes to dissuade roadside fans from negative actions such as throwing beer and abusing riders this spring Classics season

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates pictured in action during the men&#039;s race of the &#039;Ronde van Vlaanderen/ Tour des Flandres/ Tour of Flanders&#039; one day cycling race, 268,9km from Brugge to Oudenaarde, Sunday 06 April 2025. BELGA PHOTO POOL JAN DE MEULENEIR (Photo by POOL JAN DE MEULENEIR / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Belgian Cycling has launched an awareness campaign aimed at spectators as the Belgian racing season gets underway (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Belgian cycling season is just about to begin, with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, and the Omloop van het Hageland marking the Opening Weekend of racing for the men's and women's pelotons.

With a busy racing period on the horizon, including top-level races such as the Ronde Van Brugge, E3 Saxo Classic, Middelkerke-Wevelgem, Dwars door Vlaanderen, and the Tour of Flanders, Belgian Cycling has launched an awareness campaign calling on fans to respect the riders.

Elsewhere, races have been affected by spectators' smoke bombs and flares, with Tour de France organisers last year urging fans to stop using them. Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard have both had run-ins with members of the public during the past off-season.

