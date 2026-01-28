Tour de Bloom says 'no thank you' to UCI designation for elite women but expands to six days, Canadian cyclo-cross team named for Worlds, and more - North American Roundup

Lauren Stephens won the Tour de Bloom GC and overall leader's jersey in 2025 after five stages

The organisers of the Tour de Bloom have had to curtail their 2026 plans to return as a 2.2-level stage race for elite women because of high costs. However, the race will continue for women and men from May 14-19 in the USA's Pacific Northwest but no UCI points.

The Tour de Bloom will expand to six stages over six days for the elite categories. An omnium format comprising four stages on four days will be held for amateurs.

"We are excited about the 2026 edition of the Tour de Bloom. We feel that last year we had the honor of being a UCI 2.2 race for the women, but after the time, energy, angst, and money to put that on, we had to say 'thank you but no thank you', which is a shame," Ace Bollinger, race director, told Cyclingnews.

"I would love to put the UCI race on again and have a men's UCI race here as well. It cost me almost $1,000 per rider to have a UCI race. We're all volunteer-driven for Tour de Bloom, and at the end of the day, it just comes down to the dollars."

Bollinger said it wasn't the $15,000 prize purse for women that was a deal breaker, but paying for housing, food, and covering the registration costs for the women's field, which had 103 starters last year.

This year marks the 27th edition of the Wenatchee Valley event in Washington state. Organisers have offered equal prize money for elite women and men since 2014, with the women earning 33% more last year with the UCI designation.

Last year, Lauren Stephens won the GC title for the five-day UCI stage race, riding for Aegis Cycling. New Zealand's Matthew Wilson won the men's national level title.

Details of the expanded route will be announced soon, which Bollinger said would open Thursday evening with a hill climb stage and conclude on the following Monday and Tuesday with an individual time trial and a queen stage.

Marlies Mejias turns to crowdfunding to earn spot on Cuban team at LA Olympic Games

Marlies Mejías represented her home country Cuba at the 2016 UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Cuban-born Marlies Mejías Garcia is already a two-time Olympian for her country, and wants to make a third appearance in 2028 in Los Angeles, when the Games will be held in the US, where she now lives and races with the Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28 team.

She planned to earn points towards Olympic qualification at this year's UCI Track Cycling World Championships, but learned that the Cuban Cycling Federation would not support her participation in any track events this year due to a lack of funding.

Since Mejías Garcia is a salaried athlete on the US-based Continental women’s team, the travel costs, event fees, track-specific equipment, and select training camps fall outside the team's budget, too.

An accomplished road and track rider with 21 victories last year, Mejías Garcia is looking to raise $25,000 with a GoFundMe campaign to use for a three-year calendar of track competitions, including World Cups, Pan-American Championships, and World Championships, to earn a spot on the Cuban Olympic Team.

"Asking for help isn't easy for me, but this journey is bigger than fear or pride. Competing in the Pan American and World Cups is a crucial step toward my lifelong dream: earning a place at the Olympic Games," Mejías wrote on her fundraiser home page. "Your support—whether through a donation, sharing this page, or simply believing in me—means more than I can put into words."

Just days into launching the campaign, Mejías has raised more than $6,000.

Jim Brown and Noah Granigan join L39ION of Los Angeles men's squad

Jim Brown (centre) won the Spartanburg Criterium at USA CRITS for Ribble Rebellion in 2024 (Image credit: Adam Koble / USA Crits and Speed Week)

Jim Brown, Cory Lockwood, and Noah Granigan have been added to L39ION of Los Angeles in 2026, bringing the roster to 11 riders.

In November of last year, L39ION co-founder Justin Williams confirmed that the men's squad would return to the Continental level after racing as a club team in the US the past two seasons. He also disclosed that the roster would include four-time USPro medalist Tyler Williams and four riders from Belize - himself, brother Cory Williams, Jyven Gonzalez, and 19-year-old talent Jaylen Briceno.

Returning to the squad are Canadians Daniel Kalichman and Alex Cowan, in his sixth season on the team, and the USA's Jason Paez.

Among the three newest signings, British sprinter Brown will play a big role in the team's focus of one-day races. He rode for the Golden State Blazers last year, winning a stage at the Redlands Bicycle Classic and earning podiums in the Athens Twilight Criterium, Capitol Cup, Clarendon Cup, and Harlem Skyscraper Classic.

Lockwood and Granigan rode for the Blazers, a team owned by Williams Development Racing that closed last year. Lockwood won a stage at Valley of the Sun and was eighth in the time trial at USPro Road Nationals. In 2022, Granigan won the points classification at the Joe Martin Stage Race and the mountains classification at the UCI 2.Pro Tour of Turkey while with the Wildlife Generation squad.

Jaylen Briceno (BIZ)

Jim Brown (GBR)

Alex Cowan (CAN)

Jyven Gonzalez (BIZ)

Noah Granigan (USA)

Daniel Kalichman (CAN)

Cory Lockwood (USA)

Jason Paez (USA)

Cory Williams (BIZ)

Justin Williams (BIZ)

Tyler Williams (USA)

Cyclo-cross Worlds U23 bronze medalist Rafaelle Carrier leads 14-rider Canadian team at Hulst

Canada's Rafaelle Carrier crosses the line to finish third (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rafaëlle Carrier returns with Team Canada to the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships looking for a medal in the U23 women's division after a bronze‑medal finish in last year's junior race. She will be joined by Nico Knoll and Dorothée Perron in the U23 race.

A total of 14 athletes were selected to compete in Hulst, Netherlands, at Worlds - seven women and seven men - with competitions set to take place from January 30 to February 1, 2026.

"We're pleased to bring another strong Canadian team to the World Championships in Hulst. From athletes competing in their first Worlds to established medal contenders, this group reflects the depth and progress of Canadian cyclocross," Michael Van Den Ham, Cycling Canada's cyclo-cross lead, said.

"Racing at the World Championships is a powerful moment in an athlete's development, and we're proud to support them as they represent Canada on the world stage."

The Team Relay begins competitions on Friday, with Canada represented by Knoll, Alexa Haviland, Sidney McGill, Emilien Belzile, Rhett Bates and Cody Scott.

Cycling Canada team for UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships

Junior Women

Alexa Haviland

Claire MacKinnon

U23 Women

Rafaëlle Carrier

Nico Knoll

Dorothée Perron

Elite Women

Maghalie Rochette

Sidney McGill

Junior Men

Émilien Belzile

Sagan Goertz

Farland Lamont

Grayson Franks

U23 Men

Rhett Bates

Mathis Duval

Elite Men

Cody Scott