Tulsa Tough leads familiar look of six one-day races for 2026 American Criterium Cup

Men's individual champion Maurice Ballerstedt returns to European racing and leaves door open for new winner in series with $140,000 combined prize purse

2025 ACC men's final podium for individuals (L to R): runner-up Brody McDonald (Golden State Blazers, winner Maurice Ballerstedt (Rose Bikes) and third-placed Danny Summerhill (L39ION of Los Angeles) (Image credit: American Criterium Cup / Marcus Janzow)
A fifth year for the American Criterium Cup returns with a collection of six familiar races across the central US, anchored by Saint Francis Tulsa Tough on June 6, 2026. From the $140,000 prize purse on offer, split evenly between pro women and pro men, each event will provide $16,000, while the series pays out an additional $44,000.

After the Tulsa, Oklahoma opener, racing moves to Milwaukee, Wisconsin on June 27 for one of the 11 days of racing that is part of Tour of America's Dairyland. July stops take place in Boise, Idaho for the Bailey & Glasser LLP Boise Twilight Criterium on the 11th and in Chicago, Illinois for one of the 10 days of racing that is part of Chicago GRIT. The Salt Lake City, Utah one-day race moves from June to mid-August, followed by the series finale on September 6 in St. Louis, Missouri at Bommarito Automotive Group Gateway Cup, traditionally the Giro della Montagna.

"I’ve decided to return to racing in the WorldTour next year," Ballerstedt posted to Instagram in November, but did not confirm a signed contract yet. "This year gave me something I’d been missing for a while: the pure joy of racing for myself. No pulling out in the final kilometers after my job was done — just fighting to the line again.

"Now, it feels like the right time to step back onto the big stage. I know my role, I know my strengths, and I’m ready to chase big results together with a team again."

Rylee McMullen (Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28) won the green jersey as sprint champion, and her team celebrated the women's team classification victory. Kendall Ryan (L39ION of Los Angeles) secured three victories in three starts and finished fourth overall.

Saint Francis Tulsa Tough has been part of American Criterium Cup since the series launch in 2022

Saint Francis Tulsa Tough has been part of American Criterium Cup since the series launch in 2022 (Image credit: Saint Francis Tulsa Tough)

American Criterium Cup 2026 schedule

  • Saturday, June 6 - Saint Francis Tulsa Tough, Oklahoma
  • Saturday, June 27 - Tour of America’s Dairyland, Wisconsin
  • Saturday, July 11 - Bailey & Glasser LLP Boise Twilight Criterium, Idaho
  • Sunday, July 26 - Chicago GRIT - Fulton Market Grand Prix, Illinois
  • Saturday, August 15 - Utah Crits, Utah
  • Sunday, September 6 - Bommarito Automotive Group Gateway Cup, Missouri
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

