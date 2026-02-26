'Just the way we like it' – Lotte Kopecky announces 'fully packed spring campaign'

Belgian starts at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad before racing four spring Monuments and Vuelta España Femenina

DENIA, SPAIN - DECEMBER 12: Lotte Kopecky of Belgium during the training camp of the Team SD Worx - Protime 2026 on December 12, 2025 in Denia, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) has announced her schedule for the opening months of the 2026 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reigning Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky has announced her spring schedule, with nine major Classics filling her schedule along with a track meet at the UCI World Cup in Hong Kong and the Vuelta España Femenina.

Kopecky will get her season underway this Saturday at the Belgian season opener, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, where she's set to join Lorena Wiebes and Anna van der Breggen in the SD Worx-Protime selection.

After that comes one last spring Classics appearance at Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes (April 26).

Following the spring Classics, Kopecky will turn her attention to the stage racing season, with a first appearance at the Vuelta España Femenina since 2022 on the menu. Beyond May, her schedule is unannounced, though the UCI Road World Championships are a late-season goal.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

