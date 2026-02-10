Cyclingnews Tech is now on YouTube, with trusted reviews of the world's best bikes
It's not often we launch something entirely new on Cyclingnews. So when we do, you know it's a big deal. One of the most recent additions was our hugely successful Cyclingnews Labs series that has seen us empirically test the best bikes, wheels, helmets, and tyres. Now, though, we are leveraging that testing data alongside our thorough review process to bring you bike reviews in full technicolour on YouTube.
These will sit within an entirely new channel, CyclingnewsTech, and while we may do some deep dives into our lab testing datasets in due course, the primary function of the channel is bike reviews only.
No fluff, no filler, no ‘five best things to eat on your next sportive’ or ‘how to train with a heart rate monitor’; there's enough of that content already, so we're just going to offer thorough, in-depth bike reviews.
We won't be carrying out first-ride reviews either, as we're ultimately providing consumer advice alongside a flavour of what it's like to ride the best bikes in the world.
For the most part, it'll be me (Will Jones, Cyclingnews' Senior Tech Writer) in front of the camera.
I've given myself a lot of fresh work getting this up and running, but fortunately, I'm already testing the bikes anyway. Now I'm just filming the process for the first time, too.
It means you'll be getting the same level of testing and insight as you'd get in my written reviews, but in a format that's perhaps more easily digestible from the comfort of your sofa or on a train.
If you want to get a flavour of the channel, our first video is out now, and goes further into what we're doing and why, so don't forget to subscribe to be the first to watch our next release.
Feel free to let us know in the comments section which bikes you'd like us to review - we have unparalleled access to the best tech in the industry, so anything is possible.
Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.
