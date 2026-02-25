'Get the grit, still be friends and race together' - Lauren Stephens, Emma Langley and U23 rider Kylee Hanel form off-road partnership to pursue Life Time Grand Prix rewards

News
By published

Three-time US Gravel National Champion forms new Aegis x Leaders of Enchantment road 'to develop riders, get them to Europe'

Three-time US gravel national champion Lauren Stephens finishes second at 2025 Big Sugar Classic
Three-time US gravel national champion Lauren Stephens finishes second at 2025 Big Sugar Classic (Image credit: Life Time)

Gravel, mountain bike and road races are all on the priority list for Lauren Stephens, and the Texas native has found a few fresh variations to energise her 14th professional season. She will captain her own multi-rider road team, Aegis by Leaders of Enchantment, and will have teammates for the first time at Life Time Grand Prix races.

After a year with Aegis Cycling Foundation as an off-road privateer and a composite group for road races, Stephens and her husband, Mat Stephens, formed a true road team for 2026, Aegis x LOE. They will debut the new kits this weekend at the two-day La Primavera in Lago Vista, Texas.

Lauren Stephens (left) and Kylee Hanel show off the new kit for 2026 Aegis x Land of Enchantment US road team

Lauren Stephens (left) shows off the new kit alongside Kylee Hanel for 2026 Aegis x Land of Enchantment US road team (Image credit: Aegis x Land of Enchantment 2026)

Two years ago, Stephens was invited to the Grand Prix's invitation-only field, but withdrew before the opening round to focus on shorter time trial efforts in pursuit of a spot on Team USA for the Paris Olympic Games. Even with Pan-American gold in the road race and silver in the ITT, she did not make the Olympic team.

Even without an Olympic Games berth, Stephens has represented Team USA nine times at UCI Road Worlds and three times at UCI Gravel Worlds, finishing sixth in the off-road contest in 2023.

Last year, Stephens raced as a one-woman show on gravel, retaining the US title in gravel and landing on the podium across races in the US and South Africa. The only blemish was disqualification at Leadville for taking nutrition outside an approved feed zone. She sees the partnership with Langley and Hanel as the boost needed for morale and for better use of resources to make an immediate impact in the Grand Prix series.

She will make her season debut on gravel at The Mid South on March 13 in Stillwater, Oklahoma, then back to Texas to defend the Rattlesnake Gravel Grind title she has held for two years. April ramps up road racing April 8-12 at Redlands Cycling Classic in southern California and heads north to start the LTGP campaign on April 16 at Sea Otter in Monterey.

The main support for the road team comes from Aegis Cycling Foundation for a second season, a non-profit that raises awareness and uses the sport as a healing tool for victims of human trafficking. The Leaders of Enchantment supported Stephens' road group at the Tour of the Gila last year and stepped up as co-title sponsor. Lee Whaley, formerly with DNA Pro Cycling, will serve as a team manager and in an advisory role.

"My goal with this team is to develop riders, teaching them on the road the tactics and the savviness of cycling, to get them over to Europe," Stephens added. "And then we'll race the gravel and mountain bike stuff to get the grit. Put those two things together, and then you get your Europe."

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our gravel cycling coverage in 2026. We'll be on the ground at the biggest races of the season, bringing you breaking news, expert analysis, in-depth features, and much more. Find out more.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.