Omloop Het Nieuwsblad: Søren Wærenskjold takes surprise victory in thrilling bunch sprint finish

Paul Magnier second, Jasper Philipsen third in Ninove after dramatic finale

The Omloop Het Nieuwsblad provided its usual fantastically bonkers start to the Classics seasons with attacks, tactical headaches, crashes and cobbles, but after all that it came down to a bunch sprint with Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) taking a surprise win ahead of Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck). 

