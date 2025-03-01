Omloop Het Nieuwsblad: Søren Wærenskjold takes surprise victory in thrilling bunch sprint finish

Image 1 of 5 Wærenskjold beats Philipsen and Magnier to the line in Ninove (Image credit: Getty Images) Uno-X Mobility lead the peloton over the cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images) Visma-Lease a Bike did much of the early chasing at Omloop het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images) The seven-man breakaway at the 2025 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images) An early crash in the race for three riders (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Omloop Het Nieuwsblad provided its usual fantastically bonkers start to the Classics seasons with attacks, tactical headaches, crashes and cobbles, but after all that it came down to a bunch sprint with Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) taking a surprise win ahead of Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

Starting in the Belgian city of Gent, the 80th men’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad set off on a 197km route, taking on eleven cobbled sectors as the riders headed to the finish in Ninove.

The racing kicked off with the usual plethora of attacks. Six riders got an early gap with one chaser, eventually forming a seven-man group.

They were Elmar Reinders (Jayco-AlUla), Julius van den Berg (Picnic-PostNL), Victor Vercouillie (Flanders-Baloise), Hartthijs De Vries (Unibet Tietema Rockets), Enzo Leijnse (Picnic-PostNL), Giosuè Epis (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) and Siebe Deweirdt (Flander-Baloise). Getting a maximum gap of 7:40 on the peloton.

There were multiple reports of early crashes but nothing to say that anyone was injured or abandoning the race as the riders took on the first cobbled sections of the Classics season.

With 92km to go on the third cobbled sector, the Lange Munte, UAE Team Emirates-XRG attacked the peloton along with Tudor, catching Visma-Lease a Bike out as they sat at the back. However, it all came to nothing.

Various moves came after that as the race continued to get more and more chaotic, with the race splitting and coming back together so many times you lose count. Several attackers tried to get away with Swiss rider Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) getting away with 8km to go, only to be caught with just 1km to go. The sprint opened up, and the Norwegian Wærenskjold took the win in a tight run to the line.

Results

