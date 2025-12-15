Swipe to scroll horizontally Date September 121 2026 Start location Québec City, Canada Finish location Québec City, Canada Distance Row 3 - Cell 1 Previous edition Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec 2025 Previous winner Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor Pro Cycling)

Julian Alaphilippe celebrates winning Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec (Image credit: Getty Images)

Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec overview

The Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec returns for a 15th edition on September 12, 2026.

The race began in 2010 and was upgraded the next year to the top level, where it has remained. Only twice has the event not been held at all, in 2020 and 2021 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) became the first rider to win the event three times when he claimed victory in 2024, adding to his wins in 2018 and 2019.

The Australian has competed nine times in Québec City and has finished fifth or better all but once. Two-time winners include Peter Sagan (2017, 2016) and Simon Gerrans (2014, 2012).

In 2025, organisers modified the 12km circuit, removing a few late climbs, but extending the distance and keeping the signature short ascent of Côte de la Montague, which is now closer to the finish line.

Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor Pro Cycling) rode aggressively on the streets of Québec, joined a good attack and then surged away to win alone. Pavel Sivakov (UAE Team Emirates XRG) finished second and Alberto Bettiol (XDS Astana) was third, with Tadej Pogačar finishing in the peloton after the attack was not caught during the final lap.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2026 Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec 2026 schedule