Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec 2026
Date
September 121 2026
Start location
Québec City, Canada
Finish location
Québec City, Canada
Distance
|Row 3 - Cell 1
Previous edition
Previous winner
Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor Pro Cycling)
Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec overview
The Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec returns for a 15th edition on September 12, 2026.
The race began in 2010 and was upgraded the next year to the top level, where it has remained. Only twice has the event not been held at all, in 2020 and 2021 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) became the first rider to win the event three times when he claimed victory in 2024, adding to his wins in 2018 and 2019.
The Australian has competed nine times in Québec City and has finished fifth or better all but once. Two-time winners include Peter Sagan (2017, 2016) and Simon Gerrans (2014, 2012).
In 2025, organisers modified the 12km circuit, removing a few late climbs, but extending the distance and keeping the signature short ascent of Côte de la Montague, which is now closer to the finish line.
Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor Pro Cycling) rode aggressively on the streets of Québec, joined a good attack and then surged away to win alone. Pavel Sivakov (UAE Team Emirates XRG) finished second and Alberto Bettiol (XDS Astana) was third, with Tadej Pogačar finishing in the peloton after the attack was not caught during the final lap.
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2026 Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec 2026 schedule
Date
Start time
Finish time
September 11, 2026
tbd
tbd
Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.