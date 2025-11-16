Canadian Cyclocross Championships: Tyler Clark claims elite men's title
Cody Scott second, Émile Perreault third in Lévis
Tyler Clark (Caledon Mills Armada) claimed a second-career elite men's title at the Canadian Cyclocross National in Lévis, Quebec, on Saturday. Since winning his first crown in 2011, the 25-year-old has twice finished third, and this year he powered away solo to secure his long-awaited second title.
Cody Scott (Competitive Edge Racing) finished second, crossing the line 1:30 back, and Émile Perreault (Accro Vélo) was third on the day.
Mika Comaniuk won the U23 men’s title for the second year in a row, crossing the line with a 40-second lead on second-place Julien Desjardins. Alexander Woodford rounded out the podium in third.
Racers faced cold, blustery conditions while navigating a course laid out on the grounds of the Abbaye Cistercienne de St-Romuald in Parc de la Rivière-Etchemin, Lévis, Quebec. The route tested their skills with a mix of obstacles, including a steep uphill stretch and challenges scattered across orchards, historic ruins, and fields.
Results
