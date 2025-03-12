Grim weather conditions force neutralisation of Paris-Nice stage 4

Riders stopped after 120km of racing towards first summit finish

Alpecin-Deceuninck&#039;s Belgian rider Edward Planckaert (R) cycles leading a breakaway under the rain during the 4th stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 163,4 km between Vichy and La Loge des Gardes, on March 12, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
The cold, wet weather has worsened through the day (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first summit finish stage of Paris-Nice has been neutralised because of poor weather, with snow forcing the race to be suspended in the middle of stage 4.

Race officials began waving at the break and bunch to slow down with around 46 kilometres to go on the stage which started in Vichy and was due to end at the summit of Les Loges de Gardes, a cat. 1 climb more than 1,000 metres above sea level, last visited by the Paris-Nice peloton two years ago

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

