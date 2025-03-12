Grim weather conditions force neutralisation of Paris-Nice stage 4

The cold, wet weather has worsened through the day

The first summit finish stage of Paris-Nice has been neutralised because of poor weather, with snow forcing the race to be suspended in the middle of stage 4.

Race officials began waving at the break and bunch to slow down with around 46 kilometres to go on the stage which started in Vichy and was due to end at the summit of Les Loges de Gardes, a cat. 1 climb more than 1,000 metres above sea level, last visited by the Paris-Nice peloton two years ago

Warnings of poor weather had already been in place since the morning and sleet and heavy rain began turning to snow as the stage continued.

It is not clear whether the race will finally resume.

This is far from being the first time that Paris-Nice has suffered from cancellations due to poor weather conditions, with several other editions being partly suspended in the past.

The riders in the break at the time were Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers), Thibault Guernalec (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), Vincenzo Albanese (EF Education-EasyPost), Andreas Leknessund (Uno-X Mobility), Sylvain Moniquet (Cofidis), Dion Smith (Intermarché-Wanty), Thomas Gachignard (TotalEnergies) and Edward Planckaert (Alpecin-Deceuninck). They had a gap of 2:20 at the time of the stoppage.

After around 15 minutes fully stopped, the riders started riding again behind the lead car, but still under neutralised conditions, as the snow continued to fall.

More to follow...