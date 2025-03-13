What is the UCI's Extreme Weather Protocol?

Alpecin-Deceuninck's Belgian rider Edward Planckaert (R) cycles leading a breakaway under the rain during the 4th stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 163,4 km between Vichy and La Loge des Gardes, on March 12, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

Professional cycling is no stranger to races being held in challenging weather conditions, whether it be thick snow that leaves riders virtually frozen to their saddles or searing heat that requires water trucks to stop roads on the route from melting .

However, rules and guidelines in place to deal with racing in bad weather conditions have only recently been more fully established.

Established in 2015, the UCI's Extreme Weather Protocol is a set of guidelines that come into force when races are hit by inclement weather.

After a series of extreme weather situations occurred during racing, including 37°C heat at the Tour of California and blizzard-like conditions on the Stelvio at the 2014 Giro d'Italia, rider groups made calls for clearer guidelines to be put in place around racing in challenging weather conditions.

As a result, the UCI worked with stakeholders to launch the Extreme Weather Protocol on the eve of that year's Giro d'Italia.

In the decade since, it has been adapted to reflect the changing climatic conditions across the world, with cycling's governing body expanding the protocol to include guidelines for scenarios where events are impacted by high temperatures at the start of 2024.

Riders battle through a blizzard on stage 16 of the 2014 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

What defines 'extreme weather'?

The Extreme Weather Protocol was drawn up by a working group of representatives from the UCI and the riders (CPA), teams (AIGCP), and organisers (AIOCC) unions, with their key priority being the health and safety of the peloton.

In the event of bad weather conditions or where issues on the course or related to the race organisation pose a risk to rider safety, a compulsory meeting should be held at the start of the day's racing.

The meeting is held between the president of the commissaires' panel (from the UCI) and representatives from the race organisers (including the race director, race doctor, and head of safety), the AIGCP on behalf of the teams and the CPA for the riders.

Under the Extreme Weather Protocol, conditions deemed to warrant a meeting include freezing rain, snow settling on the road, strong winds, extreme temperatures, poor visibility, and air pollution.

The protocol also states that issues related to the course or race organisation could trigger a meeting of the stakeholders. These include failures relating to course safety (such as road conditions and any obstacles), the intrusion of vehicles or individuals onto the course, spectator behaviour along the course, and the movement of vehicles in the race convoy.

Also mentioned are potential failings within the final kilometres of a race, such as the road's width, any protective barriers in place, the positioning of the final few bends, and the placement of photographers on the finish line.

Depending on the weather or course conditions encountered, the stakeholders have a variety of options at their disposal.

The actions they can take vary in severity, from no action at all to a complete cancellation of the stage or race.

Other options available to the group include changing the location or time of both the start and finish, changing the route or neutralising a section of the race, or any other action that complies with UCI rules.

If weather conditions that were not forecast prior to the start of the stage or race do not allow for a safe and fair event, then the protocol states that the president of the commissaires panel should neutralise the race before consulting stakeholders and coming to a decision on whether racing should resume.

If racing restarts, it is up to the commissaires' discretion regarding whether any time gaps between groups on the road, that existed before the neutralisation, should be reinstated.

The protocol states that the president of the commissaires' panel "shall use best efforts to ensure adequate consultation of stakeholders in consideration of the specific circumstances."

Three riders can be named by the riders' union to act as representatives during the race, although the guidelines suggest avoiding the appointment of riders likely to have direct interest in the outcome of any decisions, such as those contending for a key classification or their teammates.

The peloton is sprayed with a water cannon during the 2024 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

What's the protocol for high temperatures?

Guidelines surrounding the potential risks for riders' health and safety as a result of competing in high temperatures were added to the UCI road race regulations in 2024.

In a similar way to how the Extreme Weather Protocol aims to protect riders' wellbeing during bad weather conditions, the High Temperature Protocol does the same when the mercury begins to rise.

Hot weather increases the physical demands on riders and can lead to heat-induced injuries such as heat stroke. The level of injury risk depends on a variety of factors, from the severity of the environment to how acclimatised riders are to racing in high temperatures and the clothing they have at their disposal.

Similarly to the Extreme Weather Protocol, when high temperatures hit, a meeting is called between relevant parties at the start of the day.

The meeting sees the representatives of the various groups approve the findings of a climatic risk assessment taken on the day, which places the hot weather conditions into one of five colour zones on the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature Index (WBGT), a measure of heat stress in direct sunlight.

The WBGT is measured using climate data available from local weather stations, alongside current values for ambient temperature and relative humidity.

Different measures are recommended depending on where the day's conditions sit across the WBGT index's five zones.

If the WBGT is below 15°C, then it is in the white zone and considered very low risk with no specific countermeasures advised.

The green zone is where the WBGT is between 15°C and 17.9°C, meaning low risk and countermeasures such as warming up in the shade with fans and application of non-greasy sun creams are suggested.

When the WBGT is between 18°C and 22.9°C it is in the yellow zone and considered moderate low risk. The use of ice vests, socks, and other cooling measures is advised, plus individualised hydration plans and supplying ice to teams during the race.

Temperatures between 23°C and 27.9°C on the WGBT index signify a moderate high risk and put the race situation into the orange zone. This means organisers are advised to set up start areas so that riders, officials and volunteers are sheltered from the sun, increasing the amount of neutral motorbikes providing riders with drinks and ice packs, and adapting the rules to allow for more mid-race hydration and cooling.

Lastly, when temperatures hit 28°C and above, this means the race is within the high risk, red zone. Recommendations to combat the heat include changing the start and finish times, a possible neutralisation of a section of the race or stage, or even cancelling it altogether.