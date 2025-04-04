What are the Monuments? The biggest one-day races in professional cycling

Milan-San Remo, Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Il Lombardia are rich in history and prestige and the toughest one-day races in cycling

Mathieu van der Poel solo over the Carrefour de l&#039;Arbre cobblestones sector at Paris-Roubaix 2024
Mathieu van der Poel solo over the Carrefour de l'Arbre cobblestones sector at Paris-Roubaix 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)
The toughest one-day races in cycling, Milan-San Remo, Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Il Lombardia make up the five Monuments. They are rich in history and prestige and represent the very best of one-day racing outside of the annual World Championships and the quadrennial Olympic Games. 

All five Monuments have been a staple in men's racing for over a hundred years, with the oldest being Liège-Bastogne-Liège, which held its first edition in 1892, Paris-Roubaix was first raced in 1896, Il Lombardia in 1905, Milan-San Remo in 1907 and the 'youngest' is the Tour of Flanders with its first edition in 1913.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

