Tour de France stage finish infiltrator handed suspended eight-month prison sentence

Man forced to pay €500 to police officer who knocked him off bike in Valence, after attempting to ride through line minutes before sprinters on stage 17

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 23/07/2025 - Cycling - 2025 Tour de France Stage 17, Bollene - Valence, France - A member of the public rides along the finish approach two minutes before the peloton were due to arrive.
The stage 17 infiltrator was taken down after attempts by ASO and French police (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix)

The man who tried to ride through the finish line of a Tour de France stage minutes before the arrival of the sprinters on stage 17 has been handed an eight-month suspended prison sentence.

AFP confirmed the news on Friday, two days after the infiltrator created a dramatic scene in a rainy Valence, as the man born in 1994 was taken to the ground following attempts by Tour de France organiser ASO and French riot police.

