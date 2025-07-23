Tour de France security take down another stage finish infiltrator in Valence

Man tried to cycle across the finish line minutes before Jonathan Milan won the stage

A French Republican Security Corps (CRS - Compagnies Republicaines de Securite) officer and a Tour de France staff member prepare to intercept an individual attempting to cycle across the finish line minutes before the final sprint of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 160.4 km between Bollene and Valence, southern France, on July 23, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
For the second time during the 2025 Tour de France, Stéphane Boury, the general commissioner for race organisers ASO, has had to tackle someone at the finish line.

Last week at the finish of stage 11 in Toulouse, Boury pushed a protester out of the way just as stage winner Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility) and breakaway companion Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla) were arriving.

