Tour de France security take down another stage finish infiltrator in Valence
Man tried to cycle across the finish line minutes before Jonathan Milan won the stage
For the second time during the 2025 Tour de France, Stéphane Boury, the general commissioner for race organisers ASO, has had to tackle someone at the finish line.
Last week at the finish of stage 11 in Toulouse, Boury pushed a protester out of the way just as stage winner Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility) and breakaway companion Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla) were arriving.
On Wednesday, Boury was on the finish line again in Valence for stage 17 when a man wearing a Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale team jersey - obviously not part of the race because he was wearing sneakers and ahead of the lead commissaire's car - infiltrated the final 100 metres.
Boury tried to grab the individual, but after he slowed the man, he tripped and fell. However, a member of the Compagnies Republicaines de Securite (CRS) was soon on the scene to apprehend the man.
The Tour de France finishes have barriers to keep crowds off the course in the last kilometre, but according to reports, the individual climbed over the barriers with his bike to cross the finish line.
The Tour de France is the biggest race in cycling, and a Cyclingnews subscription offers you unlimited access to our unrivalled coverage. Get all the breaking news and analysis from our team on the ground in France, plus the latest pro tech, live race reports, and a daily subscriber-only newsletter with exclusive insight into the action. Find out more.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.