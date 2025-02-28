Tour de France Grand Départ set to return to Britain in 2027

20 years after first British Grand Départ, UK expects to host third Tour de France start and first time for Tour de France Femmes

The peloton in action during the first stage of the 2014 Tour de France, a 190km stage between Leeds and Harrogate, on July 5, 2014 in Harrogate, England.
The peloton in action during the first stage of the 2014 Tour de France when the race began in Leeds (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2027 Tour de France is expected to start in Great Britain, according to a report by BBC Sport on Friday, which noted that an official announcement should be made in March.

It will mark a third time the Grand Départ has started on British soil, last in 2014 in Yorkshire. The first overall start in Great Britain for the Tour was in 2007 in London.

