'Here to win' as SD Worx-Protime take on first Tour Down Under with Femke Gerritse leading the way

'Who will stay the most cool? That rider might very well come out on top' says Gerritse

LA TZOUMAZ, SWITZERLAND - AUGUST 16: (L-R) Femke Gerritse of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime and Valerie Demey of Belgium and Team VolkerWessels Cycling compete passing through a vineyards landscape during the 4th Tour de Romandie Feminin 2025, Stage 2 a 123.2km stage from Conthey to La Tzoumaz 1522m / #UCIWWT / on August 16, 2025 in La Tzoumaz, Switzerland. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Femke Gerritse (SD Worx-Protime) at the Tour de Romandie Feminin in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the first time ever, SD Worx-Protime will be heading out to Australia for the Santos Women's Tour Down Under and they are doing with winning expectations, Femke Gerritse among those on the team that will be searching for an opportunity to open the season with one of the first WorldTour wins on offer.

The Dutch 24-year-old opened up her WorldTour win count in 2024, taking a tough sprint stage of the Vuelta Femenina ahead of Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) and it is a start to a tally she hopes to quickly build on.

"I really made a step forward last year. Being able to do that was a big discovery for me too. I knew I had a good winter, but I didn’t necessarily expect that I could win races at WorldTour level. Now I realise that this is within my possibilities, but I still need to take more steps. In 2026, I hope to learn to maintain mental focus."

"When I saw the profiles, I realised these stages should suit me," said Gerritse. "The final metres go uphill by 2 to 3%. That suits Marta Lach, Barbara Guarischi and me. Julia Kopecký and Mikayla Harvey are also in great form. So we will go for it together.

"If you achieve a good result here, you’re off to a great start for the rest of the season. It also helps to already have race days in the legs by the time the spring races begin."

“The first day will be all about staying cool. In terms of temperature, but also mentally," said Gerritse. "Everyone will feel fresh, because it’s the first race day of 2026. But who will stay the most cool? That rider might very well come out on top."

