'This time I want to keep it until Madrid' - Jonas Vingegaard determined to stay in Vuelta a España lead after regaining top spot overall

Former leader Torsten Træen drops back to second after losing time on Larra Belagua

After already twice heading the overall classification in this year's Vuelta a España, on stage 10's summit finish at Larra Belagua, Jonas Vingegaard has once again returned to the lead spot in the GC standings. But this time round, he says, he's hoping it'll be for keeps.

Previous race leader Torsten Træen (Bahrain Victorious) did his utmost to hang onto la roja on the punishing slopes of Larra Belagua, and the Norwegian's time loss of 1:03 on Vingegaard at the finish line was hardly a massive defeat.

But when Træen dropped back halfway up the 9.4-kilometre climb as UAE Team Emirates-XRG piled on the pressure - presumably both to test Vingegaard but also to ensure Visma will now have to have the energy-sapping responsibility for the lead once more - assuming Vingegaard did not crack in his turn, the Dane's taking the red back again was all but a formality.

Already the leader on stages 2 and 3 and again on stage 5, Vingegaard now holds a 26-second advantage on Træen, whilst Joāo Almeida, his main rival, remains at 38 seconds. Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) is a more distant challenger, 58 seconds down.

Vingegaard said that rather than keeping an eye open for how Træen was doing when he looked back on the climb, he simply wanted to be certain of how much damage UAE and then Visma's steady, but not supersonic, pace was inflicting on the main favourites' group.

While much of the focus in the GC battle was on Træen giving way to Vingegaard after three days in the lead, the ascent to Larra Belagua saw yet more barely noticed changes in favour of Vingegaard, too.

