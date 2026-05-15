'I tried to suffer as much as possible' - Giro d'Italia leader Afonso Eulálio survives Blockhaus after hard fight to limit time loss

Eulálio fights to the finish of stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia

With no previous reference points in Grand Tours, there was literally no knowing how Giro d'Italia leader Afonso Eulálio would perform on the first and toughest summit finish of the race so far on Friday - and despite his total inexperience in such scenarios, on the Blockhaus, the Bahrain Victorious pro did the maglia rosa proud.

Eulálio only began to struggle 5.6 kilometres from the top of the monster Apennine climb, cracking only after Grand Tour champions of the calibre of former Tour de France and Giro d'Italia winner Egan Bernal (Netcompany Ineos) and four-times Vuelta a España podium finisher Enric Mas (Movistar) had already fallen behind.

Initially isolated but then strongly supported by former Giro d'Italia podium finisher and teammate Damiano Caruso towards the top, Eulálio finally completed the stage 2:55 down on stage winner and top Giro favourite Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike).

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His advantage on GC has been slashed to 3:17 on Vingegaard, and with a 42-kilometre time trial looming early next week, for all the Portuguese racer's proven climbing skills, even if he gets through the next two days in pink, the TT may well be too tough for him to keep in the lead.

Yet as Bahrain Victorious have repeatedly said, every new day in the lead is an added bonus for Eulálio and the team, and on the Blockhaus, the same rider that was wearing the maglia rosa at the foot of the climb was still set to remain in the same colour by the time he reached the top.

"It was a super-long stage, a super hard climb, steep and very windy," Eulálio said afterwards.

"But the team did a perfect job for all day, 250 kilometres, also in the final, I had Damiano with me."

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"We survived, it's perfect, and we kept the pink jersey. That's our objective for the next days, too."

Eulálio had told reporters in the morning that he'd settle for losing three minutes on the climb, and his prediction proved all but spot on, with his gap on Vingegaard 2:55 by the time he crossed the line.

"I tried to suffer as much as possible, at the end I exploded, if Damiano hadn't been there, I'd have lost one or two minutes more," he added. "These guys [rivals] - they fly, they all fly. I just tried to survive."

The big question for him in the days to come is how he can handle Vingegaard's looming presence on GC, and Eulálio recognised there was only one way to try to defend his jersey.

"I think all teams and all riders know Vingegaard is one of the big favourites to win the Giro," he said.

"We need to fight, and we need to try to keep the jersey, and we will fight til the rest day for sure."