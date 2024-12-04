'The comeback starts now' - Remco Evenepoel successfully undergoes surgery after 'scary' training collision

By
published

Belgian provides update after tearing ligaments due to collarbone dislocation and fracturing rib, shoulder blade and hand

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep)
Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) (Image credit: Will Palmer/SWpix)

Remco Evenepoel has successfully undergone surgery after sustaining several injuries in a 'scary' training collision on Tuesday.

The Belgian provided an update from his hospital bed in Herentals, with his arm in a sling, after Soudal-QuickStep confirmed that he had suffered fractures to his rib, right shoulder blade and right hand. 

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.