'The comeback starts now' - Remco Evenepoel successfully undergoes surgery after 'scary' training collision

Remco Evenepoel has successfully undergone surgery after sustaining several injuries in a 'scary' training collision on Tuesday.

The Belgian provided an update from his hospital bed in Herentals, with his arm in a sling, after Soudal-QuickStep confirmed that he had suffered fractures to his rib, right shoulder blade and right hand.

After also sustaining ligament damage due to a dislocated collarbone, Evenepoel knows it will now be a long journey back to full fitness that will impact his winter training.

Evenepoel reportedly rode into the door of a parked Bpost postal vehicle which opened in front of him while riding in Oetingen, Belgium after which he was taken to the two hospitals for a full assessment.

"After a scary accident in training yesterday, I underwent surgery last night and everything went well," said Evenepoel on Instagram.

"With a fracture to my rib, shoulder blade, hand, contusions to my lungs and a dislocation of my right clavicle which has caused all surrounding ligaments to be torn, it’s going to be a long journey but I’m fully focused on my recovery and I’m determined to come back stronger, step by step.

"The comeback starts now."

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Having just started to gear up for his 2025 campaign, it's unknown yet whether Evenepoel will head to the planned December training camp in Spain with his Soudal-QuickStep teammates.

His team also announced in their update on Tuesday evening that Evenepoel would likely require a "two-week period of immobilisation" following the surgery, "after which a plan for his return to training can be made."

Evenepoel shared messages of gratitude to all those in the emergency services who aided him after the incident on Tuesday, and his family who were quickly on the scene.

"I’m very grateful for all the help and support I received in the last 24 hours. From the emergency services, the neighbours who helped me in the first moment, the medical teams in Anderlecht and Herentals and our team doctor Phil Jansen," said Evenepoel.

"Also a special mention for my wife, my family for standing by me in these difficult moments and to everyone for their supportive messages."

After Bpost announced that the postal worker involved was "extremely affected by the incident" in a statement.

Evenepoel also expressed his "support to the woman who was involved in the accident."