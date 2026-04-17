All-time cycling great Eddy Merckx has sixth hip operation in six months

All-time cycling great Eddy Merckx has undergone a successful sixth operation in six months on his hip, according to Belgian media, following a repeat infection of a prosthesis.

Merckx's hip has been giving him problems since late in 2024 when he fell whilst out riding a bike. Since then, he has required a great deal of surgery as well as various types of hip replacement.

The latest operation on the 80-year-old Belgian's latest prosthetic hip – and the first needed since September – took place after the prosthesis did not attach to the bone, and was needed to 'flush out' bacteria.

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Technically known as a debridement, and also involving changes of parts of the prosthetic limb, several weeks are needed for a full recovery.

"Everything went well," Eddy's son Axel told Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws. "

He's out of intensive care and in a normal room, and bearing in mind the circumstances, all's going well.

"Now we have to see if the treatment works fully. But whatever happens, it'll take some time for him to recover."

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Despite all his hospital visits, Merckx continues to be a keen follower of the sport. Following Tadej Pogačar's latest win at the Tour of Flanders, Merckx said simply of the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider – "he can win everything."