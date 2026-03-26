'It stopped me yesterday, but not for the week' – Remco Evenepoel fights on at Volta a Catalunya following stage 3 crash

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Belgian, second overall in GC, will race on during Thursday's abridged mountain stage

VILA-SECA, SPAIN - MARCH 25: (L-R) Remco Evenepoel of Belgium (after being involved in a crash) and Luke Tuckwell of Australia and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe cross the finish line during the 105th Volta a Catalunya 2026, Stage 3 a 159.4km stage from Mont-roig del Camp to Vila-seca / #UCIWT / on March 25, 2026 in Vila-seca, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Remco Evenepoel rides to the finish of stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya following his late crash (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel has been given the all-clear to continue in the Volta a Catalunya following his crash during Wednesday's third stage, which tore away a possible stage win in the final kilometre.

The Belgian suffered cuts and road rash after hitting a pothole on the run-in to the final roundabout just 500 metres from the end of the stage to Vila-seca. He had spent the previous 29km at the head of the race with Jonas Vingegaard in a two-man escape on the flat run to the finish.

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Evenepoel figures to be among the main contenders for the overall victory in Catalunya, which features mountain finishes at the Coll de Pal and Queralt in the coming days before Sunday's finish at Montjuïc Park in Barcelona.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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