Remco Evenepoel taken to hospital after collision with postal van in Belgium

'He has already sent us a message, so we hope everything is okay' says father

Remco Evenepoel has reportedly been taken to hospital following a training crash in Belgium after he collided with a postal vehicle.

The double Olympic champion was conscious and seen sitting upright after the incident. Soudal-QuickStep team boss Patrick Lefevere provided an initial update that Evenepoel "has pain in his shoulder and his hand" but the full severity of the injuries turned out to be worse than first thought.

