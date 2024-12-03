Remco Evenepoel fractures rib, shoulder blade and hand in training collision, Soudal-QuickStep confirm

Double Olympic champion's injuries worse than initially suspected after collision with a postal van on Tuesday

Remco Evenepoel has sustained fractures to his rib, right shoulder blade and right hand following a training crash in Belgium, his Soudal-QuickStep team have confirmed. 

The double Olympic champion was riding in Oetingen, between Brussels and Antwerp, when he reportedly collided with the door of a Bpost postal vehicle that opened in front of him. 

