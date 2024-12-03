Remco Evenepoel fractures rib, shoulder blade and hand in training collision, Soudal-QuickStep confirm

Remco Evenepoel has sustained fractures to his rib, right shoulder blade and right hand following a training crash in Belgium, his Soudal-QuickStep team have confirmed.

The double Olympic champion was riding in Oetingen, between Brussels and Antwerp, when he reportedly collided with the door of a Bpost postal vehicle that opened in front of him.

Flemish media initially reported that Evenepoel had suffered a collarbone fracture. However, his team's announcement confirms it was more severe.

After initially being taken to the Erasmus Hospital in Anderlecht following the incident, Evenepoel was taken to a private clinic in Herentals, where team doctors will make decisions on possible surgery and his recovery pathway after a full assessment.

"Following an incident while training today, Remco Evenepoel was taken to hospital where it was revealed that he has sustained fractures to his rib, right shoulder blade and his right hand," read a statement released from Soudal-QuickStep.

"Remco was taken to the Erasmus Hospital in Anderlecht shortly after the incident, where he was initially assessed. He will now travel to the hospital in Herentals, where alongside the Soudal Quick-Step medical staff, his injuries will be further assessed and the pathway for his recovery decided. We wish him a speedy recovery!"

Evenepoel's gold S-Works Tarmac SL8 bike was snapped in half as a result of the crash.

Team boss Patrick Lefevere was originally happy to see the bike appear worse affected than his rider, however, he'll now have to navigate a longer recovery process than perhaps expected.

"I only know that someone opened his door and Remco crashed into it. Such accidents unfortunately happen 5 times a day, people who don't pay attention and open their door," said Lefevere to Sporza, hours before his injuries were confirmed.

"Remco has pain in his shoulder and his hand. Our doctor is working on it. His bike broke in two in that incident. But it is better to have his bike in two than his arm."