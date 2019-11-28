Specialized S-Works 7 cycling shoes reduced in Black Friday cycling deal

The S-Works 7 road shoes are the top end World Tour levels shoes from the American bike brand, offering extreme stiffness, low weight and a few of the brand's Body Geometry touches.

The S-Works 7 is the brand's no-holds-barred race shoe that's said to offer maximum power transfer with no sacrifice in comfort. The Powerline carbon sole is made from the brands stiffest FACT carbon (Index Rating: 15/15), which combines with the Padlock heel and non-stretch Dyneema upper to lock your foot into the shoe, meaning not a watt is lost to flex or heel lift.

Even with these brutishly stiff materials, the S-Works 7 feature the brands Form Fit last, with a wide toe box to give your toes room to breathe, as well as the Longitudinal Arch support, Varus Wedge and Metatarsal Button designed to increase efficiency while also reducing the risk of injury.

All the seams are bonded, instead of sewn, not only making for a clean aesthetic but also preventing hot spots and helping to shoe to fit like a slipper. Specialized has also used custom CNC machined alloy Boa dials that offer 1mm micro adjustment for a bit of functional flash, and titanium cleat nuts to reduce the claimed weight down to 224g per shoe in a size 42.

Specialized S-Works 7 not for you?

Not everybody wants, or needs a World Tour level road shoe. Why not have a look at the mid-level Torch 2.0 road shoes? They aren't quite as stiff, only rated at 7/15 on Specialized's stiffness scale, they will be a bit easier on your feet over rough roads, and much easier on your bank account too.

