Spare Classified-equipped bike mitigates Campenaerts' puncture risk

Victor Campenaerts made headlines in the days ahead of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, when news broke of the wild bike set-up he was intending to use for the race.

His Ridley Noah Fast aero bike was equipped with an enormous 62-tooth one-by chainring – only two fewer than used by Filippo Ganna during his hour record attempt – paired with Classified's two-speed Powershift rear hub, 32mm tyres, a waxed chain, narrow handlebars and turned in levers.

Put simply, the Classified system is a two-speed internally geared hub. The problem here is that neutral service wheels aren't equipped with the system, so should Campanerts suffer a puncture and take a spare, he'd be left with a 1x12-speed groupset – Shimano Dura-Ace – stuck in the 62-tooth chainring.

Cyclingnews understands there are no spare Classified-equipped wheels within the team car, although there's a good reason for this. The transmitter, which connects to the satellite port built into the Shimano shifters uses Bluetooth technology to send shift signals to the hub. Swapping in a new wheel would mean having to re-pair the shifter with the new hub. It's unlikely that Campenaerts will have time to run through the pairing process on his iPhone app while chasing back onto the tail end of the peloton.

Many expected that in the event of a puncture, the Belgian would simply revert to a traditional two-by setup and come back to his pioneering plans another day. However, at the start of the race in Gent, Campenaerts' team car was spotted with a second bike, set up with the same 62T chainring and Classified Powershift hub.

If anything, this shows the Belgian's commitment to the technology that can count Tom Boonen and Philippe Gilbert as backers.

The Classified hub is a technology that promises a number of small gains in drivetrain and aerodynamic efficiency. The two-speed hub pairs with a traditional cassette and derailleur system, and means the bike can run a single chainring, which is more aerodynamic, and reduces the likelihood of chain drop - a problem that plagued pro teams in the 2022 season.

Removing the front derailleur also means riders aren't limited in the size of their chainring, and with a greater number of teeth offering cumulative benefits, Campenaerts has gone massive. Larger chainrings cause less friction, as the articulation of the chain is lower, which in turn, means less energy is lost. Campanaerts, who himself was the World Hour Record holder before Ganna, has opted for a 62T, the biggest made by supplier Alugear, paired with a proprietary 11-30T Classified cassette.

But beyond the one spare bike, that's it. Two unsealed punctures and Campenaerts' race will be all but done. He'll have to hope that his new Vittoria Corsa Pro tubeless tyres stave off the rest.