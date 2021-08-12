DT Swiss launches wider, more aero Arc 1100 Dicut Disc wheel

DT Swiss has today launched an all-new disc brake only disc wheel, with its new Arc 1100 Dicut Disc, targeted at time triallists and triathletes.

With time trial and triathlon bike frame design following the road bike trend toward greater adoption of the disc brake standard, the best triathlon wheels have had to follow suit.

DT Swiss has answered with its new Arc 1100 Dicut Disc. This rear wheel brings all the aero benefits of a disc profile negating spoke turbulence, with the wet weather and descending brake safety of disc brakes. There will be no rim brake option available.

Adding disc brake compatibility has added a tinge of weight, but without using the rim as a braking surface, DT Swiss has been able to reduce the use of special epoxies.

Without mitigating for brake surface heat build-up on the rim surface, some of the mass gains have been offset in the redesign, and as such, the Arc 1100 Dicut Disc wheel weighs a competitive - but not unbeatable - 1,100g.

Not only will the Arc 1100 Dicut Disc wheel play nice with the safer deceleration dynamics of disc brakes, but it is also wider than previous DT Swiss time trial wheels.

Image 1 of 2 Arc 1100 Dicut Disc can be made to colour match your riding gear (Image credit: DT Swiss) Image 2 of 2 DT Swiss has shaped the Arc 1100 Dicut Disc with an internal rim diameter of 20mm (Image credit: DT Swiss)

Ready to hit the 28mm tyre sweet spot

With the growing popularity of high-volume tyres, both for ride quality and potential rolling resistance gains, DT Swiss has shaped the Arc 1100 Dicut Disc with an internal rim width of 20mm. Recommended tyre width is rated between 25-32mm, making it easier to mix and match with contemporary options from the best road bike tyres.

Spinning on DT Swiss 180 Dicut hubs with the company’s proven Ratchet EXP system, these new wheels claim to save you two watts of effort at 45kph compared to the brand's existing Arc 80mm deep rear wheel.

A neat industrial design feature is the valve cover, which improves aerodynamics and can be easily accessed by simply flipping it over, through 90-degrees.

Priced at US$2,966 / AU$3,499 / £2,199 / €2,239, the Arc 1100 Dicut Disc wheels has a choice of red, black, gold and chrome decals to match the frame and component colour of the best time trial bikes.