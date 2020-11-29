Save up to 50% off the Garmin Instinct this Cyber Monday

The Garmin Instinct smartwatch may not be a cycling-specific wearable device, although Garmin does make some of the best smartwatches for cycling, the Instinct is packed with features that will appeal to those who aren't just looking for a cycling-specific device but a GPS activity tracker that can be used across a range of outdoor pursuits. If you are in the market for a versatile smartwatch, this Cyber Monday Garmin Instinct smartwatch deal is the one for you.

The best cycling computers are still going to provide the best on-the-bike experience as they are easy to read while riding and have features that are tailored specifically to the needs and interests of cyclists. However, many cyclists like to also indulge in other outdoor activities and smartwatches are often the best solution for a single device that will work on anything from running to surfing and everything in between.

Keep reading to see the best Cyber Monday deals we have seen on the Garmin instinct Smartwatch

Garmin Instinct Smart Watch | 50% off at Amazon

Was $299.99| Now $149.99

Garmin Instinct Smart Watch | 37% off at Amazon

Was £269.99| Now £169.00

The number of features that modern smartwatches are capable of is almost overwhelming and the Garmin Instinct is no different. For cyclists, the Instinct has built-in cycling profiles and will track activities, provide navigation, measure heart rates, connect to additional sensors (ANT+ Bluetooth) and more. It will also connect to your smartphone for notifications and media control and track health metrics such as sleep, resting heart rate, stress and even blood oxygen levels.

Build quality is designed to withstand the rugged outdoors, which Garmin claims is of military standard toughness as well as waterproof to 10atm (100 metres), so the outdoors is going to have to try really hard to break it. The screen is made from Garmin Power Glass and encased in a fibre-reinforced polymer.

The Garmin Instinct isn't the only smartwatch that is in the Cyber Monday sales, below are some of the other most popular smartwatch deals in this season's sales.

