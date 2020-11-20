Save 25% on Shimano S-Phyre RC902 road shoes for Black Friday
The Black Friday deals are ramping up, with the newly-launched S-Phyres discounted at Jenson USA
Back in September, Shimano launched the SH-RC902 S-Phyre shoes, the latest generation of its flagship road shoe. Despite it only being a couple of months old, we're happy to report that it's already possible to save money on these new top-of-the-line shoes, thanks to Jenson USA's current range of Black Friday bike deals.
Ahead of Black Friday, which technically falls next week (on November 27), Jenson USA has knocked 25 per cent off the retail price of the new S-Phyres, taking them from $425.00 to $318.75.
Of course, that's still a lot of coin to drop for a pair of shoes, but with a stiffer and more comfortable design, updated materials and a sole engineered for the ultimate power transfer, the shoes' original RRP reflects the typical asking price of a pair of premium-level cycling shoes.
Shimano S-Phyre RC902 Black Friday deal
Shimano S-Phyre RC902 road shoes | 25% off at Jenson USA
Was $425.00 | Now $318.75
Despite only being launched two months ago, enjoy a quarter off the retail price when you buy a pair of the latest Shimano S-Phyre RC902 road cycling shoes from Jenson USA.View Deal
With the latest generation of S-Phyre road shoes, Shimano has focused its energy on optimizing power transfer, engineering the perfect fit, and creating what it calls 'function-specific zones'.
These zones were identified during the development process, where Shimano examined pro racers' foot movement and pedalling dynamics, to understand what support was needed, and decipher the best way to combine this support with comfort and flexible movement.
These function-specific zones essentially translate to the upper, the sole, the heel cup, and overall fit.
The upper has been redesigned and is now constructed from leather and reinforced mesh, with a layup that's rigid and breathable, while also maintaining adequate elasticity for a comfortable fit. To achieve this, Shimano has incorporated its new 360-degree Surround Wrapping, an upper design that aims to comfortably hold the foot securely in place. Meanwhile, new venting has also been added along with a new antibacterial treatment to prevent odours from building up.
The carbon outsole achieves the maximum 12 on Shimano's stiffness rating, making for an extremely rigid and race-oriented shoe.
The heel cup has been overhauled and given an anti-twist design, in order to aid with power transfer. This came about from Shimano's observations of pro racers' foot movements, particularly while accelerating.
Should I buy the Shimano S-Phyre RC902?
It very much depends. Many cyclists around the world would have had their credit card at the ready upon the recent launch of the shoes, and for any of those people who, for whatever rhyme or reason, chose not to pull the proverbial trigger, then this is your time to shine.
The shoes really are a premium offering. The former RC901 shoes feature in our guide to the best cycling shoes, and while a review is still in the works, early impressions of the RC902 are that they outperform their predecessors.
For anyone seeking the upper echelons of cycling shoe performance, but doesn't want to spend 400 dollars and more, then the 25% saving here brings the price into a slightly more attainable bracket.
However, if your typical choice of cycling shoes is more at the budget end of the spectrum, then while the performance benefits of the S-Phyre RC902 shoes will undoubtedly be noticeable in comparison, the price may still be too much to swallow. If that's you, check out our guide to the best Black Friday cycling shoes, where we've rounded up plenty more options.
